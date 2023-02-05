Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier And Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90's Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
WDEL 1150AM
Gunshot interrupts Appoquinimink basketball game
Delaware State Police said they are investigating a possible gunshot reported during Monday night's Appoquinimink High School Boys Basketball game. The game was stopped at 4:01 to go in the fourth quarter when the livestream video showed officials walking onto the west end of the court, with players from Tri-State Christian swiftly moving in the opposite direction away from the court and their benches in the direction of the main parking lot.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Brunch Spots in Delaware
- If you're looking for a great way to kick off your weekend, consider eating brunch. Brunch is the time between breakfast and lunch. You can eat your breakfast until lunchtime, and you can even pair it with a cocktail. Brunch is a great way to start your weekend, and it will give you one last glimpse of the weekend before you head back to work or on vacation.
Wilmington, February 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Wilmington. The Thomas McKean High School basketball team will have a game with Howard High School of Technology on February 07, 2023, 13:00:00.
gobobcats.com
Brown & Whalen-Merediz Earn Singles Wins vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's tennis competed in its fifth non-conference matchup of the season, falling 5-2 to Fairleigh Dickinson. The two Bobcat points came from singles matches. Andreas Whalen-Merediz and Donovan Brown each came from behind and won in a third set tiebreaker. For Donovan Brown, the...
Middletown defends home court in dominating effort
The top ranked Middletown Cavaliers and the #4 St George’s Seahawks struggled to score points in the first half of their boys basketball game Monday night. At the end of the first quarter the Cavaliers held an 8-2 lead and were up just 17-8 after the opening 16:00 minutes of play. In the locker room, Head coach Azeez Ali told ... Read More
Delaware's Bishop Aretha Morton dies at 85
Black bunting was draped over the sign at Tabernacle Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral in Wilmington where Bishop Morton was their longest-serving pastor.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
Transportation plan eyes Tyler McConnell, Hares Corner, I-95
Proposals for a notoriously congested bridge (the Tyler McConnell, in North Wilmington), Delaware’s busiest intersection (Hares Corner, aka U.S. Route 13 and Delaware Route 273) and Interstate 95 in Cecil County highlight the latest regional transportation plan. The Wilmington Area Planning Council will collect comments at an open house Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Newark and online through March 6. Registration ... Read More
pennrecord.com
Delaware man sues Texas Roadhouse, after allegedly suffering food poisoning
LANCASTER – A Delaware man alleges he suffered a case of food poisoning after dining at a Lancaster franchise location of Texas Roadhouse last summer, and is seeking legal damages as a result. Robert Lawrence of Newark, Del. filed suit in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas on...
Gun discharged during fight at Delaware high school basketball game: Police
Delaware State Police are investigating the discharge of a gun inside a high school during a basketball game.
Cape Gazette
Blue Diamond railroad lasts only six months
A Cape Gazette subscriber recently shared this historical item showing a train schedule effective July 1, 1965. On that date, the Blue Diamond took its maiden voyage on the Pennsylvania Railroad from Delmar north to Wilmington. The two-car train was pulled by a Baldwin diesel electric locomotive engineered by Chester L. Nibblett of Laurel. The train left Delmar at 5:56 a.m. and arrived in Wilmington by 8:20 a.m. Stops were made in Laurel, Seaford, Bridgeville, Harrington, Dover, Clayton and Middletown. At 5:20 p.m., the Blue Diamond returned on the same route, arriving in Delmar at 7:44 p.m.
Chronic flooding in Hartford's North End
Several residents of Hartford’s North End neighborhood showed up during the night for a forum to air complaints about chronic flooding in the area
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Chinese Restaurants in Delaware
In Hockessin, DE, Crownery Chinese Restaurant serves traditional and contemporary Asian cuisine. The menu includes Peking duck, egg rolls, and General Tao chicken. Authentic Chinese food relies on abundant leafy vegetables, fresh seafood, and poultry. The Crownery in Hockessin specializes in authentic Chinese cuisine with hearty, fresh vegetables and protein. It's a far cry from the American-style Chinese dishes you'll find in a mall food court.
Marijuana dispensary set to open in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fine Fettle will open another location before the end of the month, the Connecticut Social Equity Council announced Tuesday. The Fine Fettle dispensary has existing locations in Newington, Stamford and Willimantic. The new location will be at 91 Hale Road, and will open to adult-use customers on Feb. 17 The […]
WDEL 1150AM
Food Bank of Delaware looking to make it a Souper Sunday
The Food Bank of Delaware has kicked off a program aimed at tackling hunger in the state - Souper Bowl I. "It's common amongst food banks and food pantries throughout the country, but here in Delaware we have not done it before," said Food Bank spokesperson Kim Turner. The program...
A West Chester parrot masters the Eagles fight song
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- As you may have seen in the past few days, everyone is getting into the Eagles Super Bowl spirit right now. That would be people, dogs and even birdsA very special bird from West Chester is going wild for the Birds. Tallulah is singing the Eagles fight song to her owner Laurie Dilzer. The 13-year-old African gray parrot masters anthems for the Birds, the Phils, the Sixers and knows up to a thousand words.Tallulah's owner, though, says that she has stage fright and only sings on her own. Watch the entire interview and performance in the video above.
delawarepublic.org
Dover councilman withdraws proposed loitering ordinance after pushback
The Dover City Councilman behind a proposal to adopt a city-wide loitering ordinance withdrew his proposal last week after significant pushback and the resignation of the proposal's co-sponsor. Dover’s loitering ordinance currently applies only in city parks. Councilman David Anderson’s proposal would have applied the ordinance to the entire city,...
Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
Hartford police arrest UHart student over concerning posts
Hartford police arrest UHart student over concerning posts.
tourcounsel.com
Dover Mall | Shopping mall in Dover, Delaware
The Dover Mall is a shopping mall located on U.S. Route 13 in Dover, Delaware. The anchor stores are Boscov's, Old Navy, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, and AMC Theatres. There are 2 additional anchor spaces, with one serving as a Macy's fulfillment center since the 2020 holiday season and a vacant anchor spot last occupied by Sears.
