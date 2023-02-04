The front entrance to Wantage School has been named Terwilliger Lane in honor Allen Terwilliger, a 40-year teacher who died in 2021. “I’m glad you named the driveway after Mr. Terwilliger,” Nicholas D’Agostino, president of the Sussex-Wantage Regional Board of Education, said at the board’s meeting Jan. 26. “He was, obviously, a legend in our district.”

WANTAGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO