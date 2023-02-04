ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wantage, NJ

Wantage School driveway named for longtime teacher

The front entrance to Wantage School has been named Terwilliger Lane in honor Allen Terwilliger, a 40-year teacher who died in 2021. “I’m glad you named the driveway after Mr. Terwilliger,” Nicholas D’Agostino, president of the Sussex-Wantage Regional Board of Education, said at the board’s meeting Jan. 26. “He was, obviously, a legend in our district.”
WANTAGE, NJ
Vikings reach H/W/S semifinals in boys basketball

The Vernon Township High School boys basketball team is headed to the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinals for the first time in six years. Led by a balanced attack, including 14-point efforts by Alex Fessel and Jayden McCann, sixth-seeded Vernon held on for a 50-49 victory over third-seeded Hunterdon Central in the quarterfinal round Saturday afternoon, Feb. 4 in Flemington.
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ

