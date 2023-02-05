Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
acusports.com
'Cats get much-needed Monday victory over Utah Valley
ABILENE — Redshirt freshman Addison Martin led the way with 20 points, Bella Earle and Maleeah Langstaff each tallied 11, and the ACU women's basketball team got a much-needed win Monday afternoon at Moody Coliseum over Utah Valley to get back to .500 at 11-11 and back to 5-6 in WAC play. The Wildcats snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant rebounding performance, topping the Wolverines (5-17, 2-9 WAC) on the boards, 47-23. ACU never trailed in the game, and is now 1-1 on this home stand that wraps up on Thursday night. ACU is in the midst of playing four games in eight days, and will host California Baptist later in the week before heading to UTRGV.
acusports.com
Men's Golf Signs Cooper
ABILENE – Abilene Christian University men's golf added state champion Preston Cooper from Highland Park High School to the 2023-24 roster. Cooper won the 2021 UIL 5A State championship and the 2021 Legends Junior Tour Fall Challenge. In 2022, he captured the AJGA Under Armour Jordan Speith championship and placed fifth at the AJGA Accenture NW Arkansas Classi.
Comments / 0