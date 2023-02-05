ABILENE — Redshirt freshman Addison Martin led the way with 20 points, Bella Earle and Maleeah Langstaff each tallied 11, and the ACU women's basketball team got a much-needed win Monday afternoon at Moody Coliseum over Utah Valley to get back to .500 at 11-11 and back to 5-6 in WAC play. The Wildcats snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant rebounding performance, topping the Wolverines (5-17, 2-9 WAC) on the boards, 47-23. ACU never trailed in the game, and is now 1-1 on this home stand that wraps up on Thursday night. ACU is in the midst of playing four games in eight days, and will host California Baptist later in the week before heading to UTRGV.

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO