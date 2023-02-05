ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Reacts: Will the Lakers regret not landing Kyrie Irving?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. Months and months of patience from the Lakers on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Milwaukee Bucks Reacts Survey

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Bucks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. A quick poll here, but one that should shed some...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The time is now to trade Alex Caruso

It’s trade deadline week, and though the front office has changed the general Bulls-ness remains: use every opportunity to needlessly piss off their fans by projecting extremely little action and initiative. It’s possible that the Bulls are telegraphing what they’re doing, and we just don’t want to hear it:...
CHICAGO, IL
Live reaction following the Dallas Mavericks trading for Kyrie Irving

On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks completed a whirlwind of a trade that seemed inconceivable as recently as 5 days ago: trading for All Star guard Kyrie Irving. We learned within minutes that the trade would send long-time Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first round pick (unprotected), and second round picks.
DALLAS, TX
BREAKING: Dewayne Dedmon has been traded to the San Antonio Spurs

With less than 52 hours until the Feb. 9 NBA Trade Deadline, the Miami Heat have traded Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Miami Heat are trading center Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick to the San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Jazz struggle at home and lose to the shorthanded Mavs

The Utah Jazz (27-28) fell under .500 with a loss to the Dallas Mavericks (29-26) on Monday night. Dallas was without Luka Doncic and has yet to see Kyrie Irving suit up for the team following the blockbuster trade. This was the perfect trap game for Utah. ''. After a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Chris Haynes reports Suns offered Chris Paul for Kyrie Irving

Yesterday, Kyrie Irving was officially traded to the Dallas Mavericks just two days after demanding a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. According to multiple reports, the Phoenix Suns popped up as a potential suitor throughout the weekend, and initially, it was difficult to tell whether or not their name was being used by Brooklyn as leverage or if there was legitimate interest.
PHOENIX, AZ
Josh Green and Jaden Hardy score career-highs in win over Jazz

After trading away two starters and Luka Doncic still sidelined with a left heel contusion, no one would have blamed the Dallas Mavericks for phoning in a loss against the Utah Jazz Monday night. Josh Green and Jaden Hardy had other plans. Dallas’ young duo erupted in Salt Lake City....
DALLAS, TX
Lakers vs. Thunder Preview: This is LeBron James’ moment

If there’s one superstar who can take all the attention away from the fiasco that is the trade deadline, it’s no other than LeBron James. James is about the rewrite history books, as he’s exactly 36 points away from dethroning his fellow Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in NBA’s all-time scoring list. There’s a decent chance that we’re about to witness this incredible milestone against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday or if not, then surely versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Ryan Nielsen comes to Atlanta looking for sound play and big improvement

All we really want is for the Atlanta Falcons defense to be one of the league’s most feared units. They’ve only been top ten in terms of preventing scores and yardage twice in the last 30 years, the profoundly weird 2017 season and back in their possibly best-ever year in 1998. In between those and after them, the defense has swung wildly between decent and horrible.
ATLANTA, GA
Report: Heat ‘want to see’ what a trade package of Duncan Robinson, Dewayne Dedmon and a first-round pick fetches

It’s safe to say that the Miami Heat, who are 29-25 and a half-game removed from play-in territory, have had an underwhelming season. Sitting 3.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 5 seed and four out of the 4-seeded Brooklyn Nets — who are almost certainly bound to dip in lieu of dealing Kyrie Irving — the Heat, Knicks and Atlanta Hawks will likely be jostling for the No. 6 seed for the next several weeks.
MIAMI, FL
LINKS: Ewing’s Handling of Spears, Murray Seems Insane

When you’re doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results, it’s insanity, right? Well, your Georgetown Hoyas (6-18, 1-12) lost 32 of their last 33 BIG EAST games when No. 24 UConn (18-6, 7-6) came to town and unsurprisingly outlasted the Hoyas, 68-62. In the loss, Primo Spears, one of the conference’s top scorers at 16.8 ppg, attempted one shot (0-1) in 37 minutes of playing time. He did have 5 assists and only 1 turnover, but Patrick Ewing allowed Spears to pretty much be a non-factor in a close game against a top-25 team, while attempting no second-half shots.
WASHINGTON, DC
Stats rundown: 3 numbers from a Dallas Mavericks win over the Utah Jazz, 124-111

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz Monday night, winning 124-111. Dallas was shorthanded, missing Luka Doncic due to injury, and having just traded Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith. It didn’t matter. The Mavericks shot the lights out and stole a win in Salt Lake City. The win lifts the Mavericks record to 29-26. The loss drops the Jazz to 27-28.
DALLAS, TX
Report: Pacers group threatened following game in Memphis

In what has become a common nuisance in Memphis, Ja Morant’s dad became part of the game Pacers game last Sunday, talking enough ish to get a response from Andrew Nembhard. This fired up Ja and his courtside crew to continue puffing out their chest until James Johnson stood up. Eventually, Ja’s buddy Aaron Pack was tossed from the arena, but apparently not the loading dock.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

