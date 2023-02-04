Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
sbmag.net
Historic Downtown Building-Turned-Loft You Must See!
A visionary couple—probably the greatest ambassadors for living in downtown Shreveport—breathe new life into a rugged downtown building, and the results are a striking mashup of old and new with a nod toward fun. Shreveport, LA. On a corner in downtown Shreveport nestled between three sets of railroad...
arklatexweekend.com
Romantic Valentine’s Day experiences (that doesn’t involve food)
(Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Roses? Check. Special Valentine’s Day dinner? Check. Chocolates? Check. You usually have a standard checklist for the romantic day. But why not do something extra special? We found a few experiences in the Ark-La-Tex that might make this day a little more memorable. Create something together...
Iconic Shreveport Sports Store Is Closing Down For Good
It Is a Sad Day for Bargain Shoppers in Shreveport-Bossier. If you want to pick up a new sport and you don't want to break the bank there is one place to go. Play It Again Sports is a chain store that buys and sells used and new sporting goods. Many of us have cherished this store for several years.
KSLA
Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is opening in downtown Shreveport!. The Glass Hat is on the corner of Crockett at Marshall streets, directly across from Shreve Station. The restaurant will serve both breakfast and lunch. It’s just one of the major business and residential projects nearing completion in...
KTBS
Thousands celebrate Black History as African American Parade Celebration rolls in downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a great day for a parade and a great day to celebrate Black History. The 35th African American Parade Celebration kicked of Saturday at 11 a.m. in downtown Shreveport. This year's theme was Black Resistance which is also the theme for the national celebration. It is intended to highlight how Black Americans have fought against racial inequality. The parade marked the accomplishments and achievements of African Americans at home and around the world. Shreveport has a rich history in the struggle for civil rights and many of those pioneers were honored this year. Former Louisiana State Representative Barbara Norton founded the parade along with the late Claude Underwood in 1988.
Look At Bickham Dickson Park in Shreveport
I have great memories of strolling through C. Bickham Dickson Park when I moved to Shreveport way back in 1984. It was a great place to sit and have lunch while enjoying nature. In the 90's it was a spot I would bring my sons when they were little. There was a playground in the middle of the park which they loved to spend time playing on.
Teen dies from gunshot wound in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier
A teenager died of their wounds after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport's Hollywood neighborhood.
Win Tickets to See Journey in Bossier City
Need a little live rock-n-roll in your life? Well, we've got you covered! In case you haven't heard, Journey & Toto will be hitting the Brookshire Grocery Arena on February 19th. And we want to send you on your way!. We have 10 pairs of tickets up for grabs. Want...
arklatexweekend.com
Action, thrills and more at Nitro Extreme
BOSSIER CITY, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - If you’re into cars, you want to check out the upcoming Nitro Extreme show coming to Bossier City. From February 9-12, see some of the wildest automotive tricks and stunts out there at Pierre Bossier Mall parking lot. From their press release, “Nitro Extreme is an unpredictable whirlwind show, featuring adrenaline rushing elements...speed, wheelies, obstacles, burning rubber, fire stunts, and so much more. This show is action-packed from start to finish. From cars balancing on their sides while spinning, monster trucks going full throttle while tearing up the arena, and some of the most daring motorcycle jumps performed, our show will feature the fiercest stunts that will impress even the toughest audience. Our drivers promise to exceed your expectations. They are ready to maneuver these crazy vehicles and show off their skills.”
Major Retail Chain Is Closing its Shreveport Store
Many retail chains in the U.S. have been struggling to make a comeback after the pandemic that sent sales spiraling downward and shopping habits changing for many Americans. Retail giants have had to pivot to set up plans to meet the demands of online shopping with local pickup as shoppers avoided going into stores during the height of the Covid pandemic.
$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Shreveport, LA Area Set to Expire
A lottery ticket worth $50,000, sold right here in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area, is set to expire soon. Are you completely unaware that you're sitting on a winning $50,000 lottery ticket?. You might be if you bought a Powerball ticket over the last few months in beautiful Greenwood, LA....
q973radio.com
Here’s How To Get FREE Food For A Year In Shreveport On Valentines Day
If someone plans to propose over dinner, they may make a reservation at the fanciest place in town. Or, they may go to Cracker Barrel. And now, there’s a good reason why. Cracker Barrel has launched a contest, where if you propose at Cracker Barrel over Valentine’s Day . . . you have a chance to win FREE FOOD FOR A YEAR, and you could win here in the Shreveport area!
Shreveport Native Wins a Grammy Award
A Shreveport musician takes home a Grammy award this year. Shreveport-born John Beasley wins the Grammy for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for “Scrapple from the Apple”, featured on his album Bird Lives. Beasley is one of the top composers in the business and has worked with...
q973radio.com
The Meat At Subway in Shreveport Is About To Look Different
The next time you go get lunch at Subway in the Shreveport area the meat will look a little different. Subway is phasing out its pre-sliced meats, and will be adding deli-style meat slicers to all locations. They’ll be out behind the counter, but they won’t be slicing meat to order . . . only when the prep area needs to be refilled.
New Grocery Store Opens in North Bossier on Friday
North Bossier City residents will soon have a new option for groceries. In fact, a brand new Brookshire's Grocery store will hold a soft opening at 5pm on Thursday with a ribbon cutting and official opening at 9am on Friday morning. This new grocery store will offer everything from a...
KTBS
Louisiana woman survives earthquake, asks for prayers
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Thousands are dead after an earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. Searchers are trying to find more survivors. A Louisiana woman who lives in Turkey was tossed around her apartment when the 7.8 magnitude quake shook her building. Lacy Cavalier Carmichael is among the survivors. She's from Minden,...
KTBS
Benteler ends sale; retains tube plant in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Benteler has ended plans to sell its tube plant in Shreveport and will keep its operations here, the company said Monday in a news release. Benteler announced in July it was selling its Shreveport property -- located at the Port of Caddo-Bossier -- to a Luxembourg-based company for $460 million. However, the company said it has decided it is in the best interest of its stakeholders to retain the local steel tube plant and further strengthen the steel tube business in the US.
Shooting In Shreveport Leads To School Lockdowns In Bossier City
UPDATE (11:47am): Shreveport Police have informed us that the victim in the shooting on West 70th in Shreveport has died. Police have also informed us that the shooting suspects fired shots in an attempt to break through the windows of their crashed vehicle. Officers did not fire shots in response.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Mayor calls for change, saying citizens have endured too much violence
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mayor Tom Arceneaux called for change on Tuesday, just hours after the residents of Shreveport lost another priceless life to senseless violence. “Shreveport is faced with yet another senseless loss of life on the streets of our city,” stated the Mayor. “Danthony Johnson should have...
Digital and tech jobs offered at online career fair
Registration is open for an online career fair featuring digital, software development and information technology jobs in Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Covington, Lafayette and New Orleans.
Comments / 0