BOSSIER CITY, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - If you’re into cars, you want to check out the upcoming Nitro Extreme show coming to Bossier City. From February 9-12, see some of the wildest automotive tricks and stunts out there at Pierre Bossier Mall parking lot. From their press release, “Nitro Extreme is an unpredictable whirlwind show, featuring adrenaline rushing elements...speed, wheelies, obstacles, burning rubber, fire stunts, and so much more. This show is action-packed from start to finish. From cars balancing on their sides while spinning, monster trucks going full throttle while tearing up the arena, and some of the most daring motorcycle jumps performed, our show will feature the fiercest stunts that will impress even the toughest audience. Our drivers promise to exceed your expectations. They are ready to maneuver these crazy vehicles and show off their skills.”

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO