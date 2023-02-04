ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Historic Downtown Building-Turned-Loft You Must See!

A visionary couple—probably the greatest ambassadors for living in downtown Shreveport—breathe new life into a rugged downtown building, and the results are a striking mashup of old and new with a nod toward fun. Shreveport, LA. On a corner in downtown Shreveport nestled between three sets of railroad...
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

Romantic Valentine’s Day experiences (that doesn’t involve food)

(Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Roses? Check. Special Valentine’s Day dinner? Check. Chocolates? Check. You usually have a standard checklist for the romantic day. But why not do something extra special? We found a few experiences in the Ark-La-Tex that might make this day a little more memorable. Create something together...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is opening in downtown Shreveport!. The Glass Hat is on the corner of Crockett at Marshall streets, directly across from Shreve Station. The restaurant will serve both breakfast and lunch. It’s just one of the major business and residential projects nearing completion in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Thousands celebrate Black History as African American Parade Celebration rolls in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a great day for a parade and a great day to celebrate Black History. The 35th African American Parade Celebration kicked of Saturday at 11 a.m. in downtown Shreveport. This year's theme was Black Resistance which is also the theme for the national celebration. It is intended to highlight how Black Americans have fought against racial inequality. The parade marked the accomplishments and achievements of African Americans at home and around the world. Shreveport has a rich history in the struggle for civil rights and many of those pioneers were honored this year. Former Louisiana State Representative Barbara Norton founded the parade along with the late Claude Underwood in 1988.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Look At Bickham Dickson Park in Shreveport

I have great memories of strolling through C. Bickham Dickson Park when I moved to Shreveport way back in 1984. It was a great place to sit and have lunch while enjoying nature. In the 90's it was a spot I would bring my sons when they were little. There was a playground in the middle of the park which they loved to spend time playing on.
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

Action, thrills and more at Nitro Extreme

BOSSIER CITY, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - If you’re into cars, you want to check out the upcoming Nitro Extreme show coming to Bossier City. From February 9-12, see some of the wildest automotive tricks and stunts out there at Pierre Bossier Mall parking lot. From their press release, “Nitro Extreme is an unpredictable whirlwind show, featuring adrenaline rushing elements...speed, wheelies, obstacles, burning rubber, fire stunts, and so much more. This show is action-packed from start to finish. From cars balancing on their sides while spinning, monster trucks going full throttle while tearing up the arena, and some of the most daring motorcycle jumps performed, our show will feature the fiercest stunts that will impress even the toughest audience. Our drivers promise to exceed your expectations. They are ready to maneuver these crazy vehicles and show off their skills.”
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Major Retail Chain Is Closing its Shreveport Store

Many retail chains in the U.S. have been struggling to make a comeback after the pandemic that sent sales spiraling downward and shopping habits changing for many Americans. Retail giants have had to pivot to set up plans to meet the demands of online shopping with local pickup as shoppers avoided going into stores during the height of the Covid pandemic.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Here’s How To Get FREE Food For A Year In Shreveport On Valentines Day

If someone plans to propose over dinner, they may make a reservation at the fanciest place in town. Or, they may go to Cracker Barrel. And now, there’s a good reason why. Cracker Barrel has launched a contest, where if you propose at Cracker Barrel over Valentine’s Day . . . you have a chance to win FREE FOOD FOR A YEAR, and you could win here in the Shreveport area!
SHREVEPORT, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Shreveport Native Wins a Grammy Award

A Shreveport musician takes home a Grammy award this year. Shreveport-born John Beasley wins the Grammy for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for “Scrapple from the Apple”, featured on his album Bird Lives. Beasley is one of the top composers in the business and has worked with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

The Meat At Subway in Shreveport Is About To Look Different

The next time you go get lunch at Subway in the Shreveport area the meat will look a little different. Subway is phasing out its pre-sliced meats, and will be adding deli-style meat slicers to all locations. They’ll be out behind the counter, but they won’t be slicing meat to order . . . only when the prep area needs to be refilled.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Louisiana woman survives earthquake, asks for prayers

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Thousands are dead after an earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. Searchers are trying to find more survivors. A Louisiana woman who lives in Turkey was tossed around her apartment when the 7.8 magnitude quake shook her building. Lacy Cavalier Carmichael is among the survivors. She's from Minden,...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Benteler ends sale; retains tube plant in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Benteler has ended plans to sell its tube plant in Shreveport and will keep its operations here, the company said Monday in a news release. Benteler announced in July it was selling its Shreveport property -- located at the Port of Caddo-Bossier -- to a Luxembourg-based company for $460 million. However, the company said it has decided it is in the best interest of its stakeholders to retain the local steel tube plant and further strengthen the steel tube business in the US.
SHREVEPORT, LA

