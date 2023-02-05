ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Andover, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
University of Connecticut

Karaban Named Freshman Of The Week For Fifth Time

NEW YORK – For the fifth time this season, UConn redshirt freshman Alex Karaban (Southborough, Mass.) has been named the BIG EAST Freshman of the Week, the league announced on Monday. Karaban has previously won the award on Nov. 14, Nov. 21, Jan. 2 and Jan. 23. The Huskies'...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
247Sports

2024 QB Henry Hasselbeck picks up first two football offers

Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers quarterback Henry Hasselbeck has recently received his first two football offers. He committed to Maryland for lacrosse in December, but that hasn't stopped football programs from recruiting the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior. "It was a dream come true when I got my first football offer from UAB,"...
WESTWOOD, MA
hnibnews.com

Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Division 1 Top 20: #2 Catholic Memorial, #3 Hingham Face Off Wednesday; Arlington Now #4

NOTE: These rankings include results from Endowment Games for Pope Francis, Reading and Marshfield . Those results are not included in team records for MIAA Power Rankings. If there is anything the action in the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament has shown us through two weekends, in addition to some outstanding competition, is that it looks like we are in for a wild ride come the MIAA Division 1 state tournament.
HINGHAM, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Green Hill Golf Course Opens Driving Range for 2023 Season

WORCESTER - The Green Hill Municipal Golf Course has opened their driving range for the 2023 season. The range is open weekdays from 9 AM to 3 PM. Once the course reopens, the range will be open seven days a week. Here are prices for the driving range:. Small Bucket...
WORCESTER, MA
WSBS

This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts

All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

45th anniversary of Blizzard of '78 brings back vivid memories in New England

BOSTON - It's been 45 years since the benchmark of winter storms hit New England - the Blizzard of '78.It was the big one, the one not many were prepared for, the one that stranded people at work, at home and in their cars. It brought mountains of snow drifts to neighborhoods and brought some of the worst coastal flooding some communities had ever experienced. It brought the region to a standstill for weeks, but it also brought people together.There was no internet in 1978, there were no cell phones, no quick way to share developing information or changes to...
BOSTON, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mount Washington record low temps challenged

BOSTON — The Arctic air that descended on the Northeast on Saturday brought dangerously cold sub-zero temperatures and wind chills to the region, including a record-setting wind chill of minus 108 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 78 C) on the summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire. Temperatures got so low...
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thelocalne.ws

No middle or high school Monday

IPSWICH — The severe freeze claimed a number of victims over the weekend — the water pipes at the middle and high school among them. As a result, there will be no school for grades six through 12 on Monday. Elementary school students will be able to attend as normal.
IPSWICH, MA
tourcounsel.com

Hanover Crossing | Shopping mall in Massachusetts

Hanover Crossing is a retail area under redevelopment, with Macy's as the only anchor remaining open. It is located on the site of the Hanover Mall, which was a one-story, enclosed shopping mall and soon to be a combined open-air retail, entertainment and lifestyle space and residential development in Hanover, Massachusetts. It had 80 shops and restaurants.
HANOVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bridgewater State University college student seriously injured after being hit by train

A Bridgewater State University student has suffered multiple serious injuries after being hit by an MBTA train recently. On the night of Friday January 27th, rescue crews responded for a person underneath the Green Line Trolley at the Boston University Central Station. Several agencies from Boston successfully rescued 20-year-old Ava Harlow, however, she suffered injuries including a fractured arm, crushed pelvis, a fractured skull, and a partial leg amputation.
BRIDGEWATER, MA
BC Heights

Pipes Burst Across Campus Due to Arctic Blast

By the time Haraden Bottomley and his roommates woke up in their Mod Saturday morning, none of their showers were turning on. “We were like, ‘That’s pretty strange,’” Bottomley, MCAS ’23, said. “And then we realized that only cold water was coming out of our bathroom sinks and then no water out of our kitchen sink at all, so we’re like, ‘Ah, pipes are frozen.’”

Comments / 0

Community Policy