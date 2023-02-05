Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh Expected to Resign, Report StatesJordan ArthurBoston, MA
Boston apartments as low as $1,130 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Highly anticipated grocery store opening in MassachusettsKristen WaltersBurlington, MA
5 of Our Favorite Bakeries in BostonEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Related
University of Connecticut
Karaban Named Freshman Of The Week For Fifth Time
NEW YORK – For the fifth time this season, UConn redshirt freshman Alex Karaban (Southborough, Mass.) has been named the BIG EAST Freshman of the Week, the league announced on Monday. Karaban has previously won the award on Nov. 14, Nov. 21, Jan. 2 and Jan. 23. The Huskies'...
247Sports
2024 QB Henry Hasselbeck picks up first two football offers
Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers quarterback Henry Hasselbeck has recently received his first two football offers. He committed to Maryland for lacrosse in December, but that hasn't stopped football programs from recruiting the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior. "It was a dream come true when I got my first football offer from UAB,"...
hnibnews.com
Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Division 1 Top 20: #2 Catholic Memorial, #3 Hingham Face Off Wednesday; Arlington Now #4
NOTE: These rankings include results from Endowment Games for Pope Francis, Reading and Marshfield . Those results are not included in team records for MIAA Power Rankings. If there is anything the action in the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament has shown us through two weekends, in addition to some outstanding competition, is that it looks like we are in for a wild ride come the MIAA Division 1 state tournament.
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
thisweekinworcester.com
Green Hill Golf Course Opens Driving Range for 2023 Season
WORCESTER - The Green Hill Municipal Golf Course has opened their driving range for the 2023 season. The range is open weekdays from 9 AM to 3 PM. Once the course reopens, the range will be open seven days a week. Here are prices for the driving range:. Small Bucket...
This Is The Richest Town In Massachusetts
All this talk of Mega Millions consecutive jackpot winnings in Massachusetts has got money on my brain. Money. A societal construct that replaced the old trade and barter system of the cavemen. I think I have that right. 😀. The class your born into largely predicts the class you'll end...
whdh.com
Mass. casinos under scrutiny for potentially breaking sports betting rules
Two Massachusetts casinos are under scrutiny for possibly breaking sports betting rules. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission says it is investigating Plainridge Park Casino and Encore Boston Harbor to see if they violated rules on which events can and can’t be wagered on. So far, the casinos have not commented.
45th anniversary of Blizzard of '78 brings back vivid memories in New England
BOSTON - It's been 45 years since the benchmark of winter storms hit New England - the Blizzard of '78.It was the big one, the one not many were prepared for, the one that stranded people at work, at home and in their cars. It brought mountains of snow drifts to neighborhoods and brought some of the worst coastal flooding some communities had ever experienced. It brought the region to a standstill for weeks, but it also brought people together.There was no internet in 1978, there were no cell phones, no quick way to share developing information or changes to...
Mount Washington record low temps challenged
BOSTON — The Arctic air that descended on the Northeast on Saturday brought dangerously cold sub-zero temperatures and wind chills to the region, including a record-setting wind chill of minus 108 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 78 C) on the summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire. Temperatures got so low...
Innovative 'Mac and Cheese Donut' Is Taking Boston by Storm
What could be better than mac and cheese in a donut?
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
Highly anticipated grocery store opening in Massachusetts
A highly anticipated grocery store is hosting its grand opening event in Massachusetts this weekend. Read on to learn more. This weekend, Mom's Organic Market will be opening its first Massachusetts store location in Burlington, according to the company's website.
WCVB
Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold
BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
thelocalne.ws
No middle or high school Monday
IPSWICH — The severe freeze claimed a number of victims over the weekend — the water pipes at the middle and high school among them. As a result, there will be no school for grades six through 12 on Monday. Elementary school students will be able to attend as normal.
WBUR
Compliance of 2 casinos called into question after one week of sports betting
Legal sports betting has been live in Massachusetts for one week and the Massachusetts Gaming Commission is apparently already investigating whether two of the three sportsbooks in the state have violated its rules around what events can and cannot be wagered on. The agenda for the Gaming Commission's meeting Thursday...
tourcounsel.com
Hanover Crossing | Shopping mall in Massachusetts
Hanover Crossing is a retail area under redevelopment, with Macy's as the only anchor remaining open. It is located on the site of the Hanover Mall, which was a one-story, enclosed shopping mall and soon to be a combined open-air retail, entertainment and lifestyle space and residential development in Hanover, Massachusetts. It had 80 shops and restaurants.
fallriverreporter.com
Bridgewater State University college student seriously injured after being hit by train
A Bridgewater State University student has suffered multiple serious injuries after being hit by an MBTA train recently. On the night of Friday January 27th, rescue crews responded for a person underneath the Green Line Trolley at the Boston University Central Station. Several agencies from Boston successfully rescued 20-year-old Ava Harlow, however, she suffered injuries including a fractured arm, crushed pelvis, a fractured skull, and a partial leg amputation.
BC Heights
Pipes Burst Across Campus Due to Arctic Blast
By the time Haraden Bottomley and his roommates woke up in their Mod Saturday morning, none of their showers were turning on. “We were like, ‘That’s pretty strange,’” Bottomley, MCAS ’23, said. “And then we realized that only cold water was coming out of our bathroom sinks and then no water out of our kitchen sink at all, so we’re like, ‘Ah, pipes are frozen.’”
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
Comments / 0