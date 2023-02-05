ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Head To Fresno State Tuesday

San José State (14-9, 5-5 MW) at Fresno State (8-14, 4-7 MW) Location Save Mart Center | Fresno, Calif. San José State travels to the Central Valley Tuesday night for a Mountain West match-up with Fresno State beginning at 7 p.m. This is the second meeting between the two teams after SJSU won the first meeting 74-64, on January 10. San José State enters the game with a 14-9 overall record and 5-5 MW mark after an 84-64 home win over Wyoming Saturday night. SJSU continues to sit in sixth place in the conference standings.
FRESNO, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Makes Way for Hawai'i in Amer Ari Invitational

Participating Teams (Rankings) SJSU, Arizona State (4), Auburn (2), Georgia Tech (12), Hawai'i, Hawai'i-Hilo, North Carolina (3), Oklahoma State (18), Oregon (23), Oregon State, Osaka Gakuin University, Pacific, Pepperdine (16), Stanford (5), TCU, Texas (14), Texas Tech (6), UC Davis, UCLA, Washington. Scoring Live Scoring. WAIMEA, Hawai'i – The San...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Macpherson Named MPSF Gymnast of the Week

SAN JOSE, Calif.—San José State women's gymnast Lauren Macpherson has been named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Gymnast of the Week after her performances Sunday at UC Davis. Won the all-around title with a 39.275, her second win of the season. Career-best 9.900 on floor. Added a 9.825...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Honored by MW For Achievements In the Classroom

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.—Forty-six (46) San José State University student-athletes from five sports were named to the Fall 2022 Academic All-Mountain West team. Football had 19 players honored, followed by women's soccer with 14, volleyball with eight, and men's and women's cross country with five. Football player Tre White...
SAN JOSE, CA

