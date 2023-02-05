Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter NelsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football to get visit from four-star WR in springThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles gets ratings boost after signing with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has plan for WR Zavier BettsThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska track and field athletes sweep weekly Big Ten honors
After breaking several school records at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational last weekend, Nebraska's Till Steinforth and Axelina Johansson swept the Big Ten Field Athlete of the Week honors, as announced by the conference Wednesday. Steinforth broke the Nebraska heptathlon school record and Devaney Center facility record with a score...
HuskerExtra.com
Whatever it takes: Nebraska baseball fifth-year players sacrificing for 'greater good'
LINCOLN — Shay Schanaman knew he wanted to play one more year of college baseball and he knew he wanted to play it at Nebraska. Once the longtime Husker pitcher made that decision last summer, everything else was negotiable. What would be a big ask for many — trading...
HuskerExtra.com
Bourne scores 18, Nebraska women hang on to beat Northwestern, 78-66
Isabelle Bourne scored 18 points and the Nebraska women’s basketball team held off a comeback attempt to beat Northwestern 78-66 on Monday in Evanston, Illinois. Nebraska had to hold on at the finish again, just like it did in last week’s win against Michigan State. That’s because the Huskers did not handle the Wildcats' full-court defense well in the fourth quarter.
HuskerExtra.com
Roster reset: Nebraska's offensive line to feature steep competition for starting spots
As a brand-new coaching staff took their places around him, Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola was the sole assistant retained by head coach Matt Rhule. In 2022, his first year with the team, Raiola’s unit struggled to find consistent footing. According to Pro Football Focus, Nebraska’s offensive line had the second-worst run-blocking and pass-blocking grades in the entire Big Ten.
HuskerExtra.com
Recruiting notes: Ainsworth's Carter Nelson impressed by Nebraska, new 2024 offers
National Signing Day for Class of 2023 prospects is in the past, meaning it's officially time for Nebraska to turn the page to its next recruiting class. Naturally, Husker coach Matt Rhule and his assistant coaches have already laid those foundations with visits, offers and relationships built over January’s open contact period.
HuskerExtra.com
Roster reset: Who will be the Big Three on Nebraska's new defensive line?
A new wave of Nebraska frontline defenders will be throwing the bones now. While the Blackshirts could run back their starters from last season in the secondary and at linebacker, the defensive line and edge rushers are guaranteed to have a much different look moving forward. Among the 60 tackles...
HuskerExtra.com
As Nebraska football installs Tony White's 3-3-5, history says success takes time
LINCOLN — Terrance Knighton burnt both ends of the candle during two months of recruiting. So as January ended and the February ramp to training camp loomed, the Nebraska defensive line coach had an honest answer when asked just who, exactly, he’d be coaching. “Right now, we’re still...
Comments / 0