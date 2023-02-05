Isabelle Bourne scored 18 points and the Nebraska women’s basketball team held off a comeback attempt to beat Northwestern 78-66 on Monday in Evanston, Illinois. Nebraska had to hold on at the finish again, just like it did in last week’s win against Michigan State. That’s because the Huskers did not handle the Wildcats' full-court defense well in the fourth quarter.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO