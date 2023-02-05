ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska track and field athletes sweep weekly Big Ten honors

After breaking several school records at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational last weekend, Nebraska's Till Steinforth and Axelina Johansson swept the Big Ten Field Athlete of the Week honors, as announced by the conference Wednesday. Steinforth broke the Nebraska heptathlon school record and Devaney Center facility record with a score...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Bourne scores 18, Nebraska women hang on to beat Northwestern, 78-66

Isabelle Bourne scored 18 points and the Nebraska women’s basketball team held off a comeback attempt to beat Northwestern 78-66 on Monday in Evanston, Illinois. Nebraska had to hold on at the finish again, just like it did in last week’s win against Michigan State. That’s because the Huskers did not handle the Wildcats' full-court defense well in the fourth quarter.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Roster reset: Nebraska's offensive line to feature steep competition for starting spots

As a brand-new coaching staff took their places around him, Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola was the sole assistant retained by head coach Matt Rhule. In 2022, his first year with the team, Raiola’s unit struggled to find consistent footing. According to Pro Football Focus, Nebraska’s offensive line had the second-worst run-blocking and pass-blocking grades in the entire Big Ten.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Roster reset: Who will be the Big Three on Nebraska's new defensive line?

A new wave of Nebraska frontline defenders will be throwing the bones now. While the Blackshirts could run back their starters from last season in the secondary and at linebacker, the defensive line and edge rushers are guaranteed to have a much different look moving forward. Among the 60 tackles...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy