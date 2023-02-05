Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
New Outback Steakhouse Location Approved For BuildingJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Feb. 7): Perk Valley girls basketball finishes regular season 21-1
Highlights: Perk Valley wrapped up the regular season with a 21-1 record and the No. 1 spot in the District 1-6A rankings with a non-league win Tuesday over visiting Villa Maria, the No. 2 team in District 1-5A. Grace Galbavy led the Vikings with 21 points and Quinn Boettinger scored 18. Marah McHugh scored 10 for the Hurricanes (19-3). PV”s next game will be on Saturday in the PAC playoff semifinals.
papreplive.com
Delco Boys Basketball Roundup: Grand night for Joyner, Seidman and Hicke
It was a night to remember for Upper Darby’s Yassir Joyner, Haverford’s Googie Seidman and Radnor’s Jackson Hicke. All three players joined the 1,000-point club Tuesday night while leading their respective teams to victory. Joyner scored 14 points and went over the 1,000-point mark in the second...
papreplive.com
Coatesville races away from Avon Grove to book spot in Ches-Mont Final Four
COATESVILLE >> It took a long time for heralded guard Tina Nicholson to become a high school girls basketball coach. She was an assistant on some pretty good teams throughout her career. Now, in her first year at Coatesville, Nicholson has led the Red Raiders to a spot they have...
papreplive.com
CB East rolls past North Penn to claim outright SOL Colonial title
TOWAMENCIN >> An overtime loss last Friday to Souderton denied the Central Bucks East boys basketball team the outright Suburban One League Colonial Division title while also keeping alive North Penn’s chance of earning a split of the crown. The Patriots, however, were never too keen on sharing and...
papreplive.com
Downingtown West’ seniors lead win over Downingtown East
DOWNINGTOWN >> On a special Senior Night at Downingtown West, Whippets boys basketball coach Stu Ross started an all-senior lineup and gave the bulk of the playing time to his veteran unit. It all added up to a regular season ending 61-42 win over crosstown rival Downingtown East at Wagner...
papreplive.com
DLN local roundup: Malvern Prep basketball squad edges Penn Charter
The Malvern Prep basketball squad defeated Penn Charter, 70-68, Tuesday, with a strong second-half effort. The Friars trailed at halftime 34-26 but outscored Penn Charter 18-9 in the third quarter. Leading the way for Malvern Prep was Andrew Phillips (29 points, four treys, 11 points in the third quarter). Teammate Ryan Williams chipped in with 19 points (10-for-11 at the free throw line).
Nazareth wrestling puts on cradle clinic to defeat St. Joseph’s Prep in PIAA preliminary round
The cradles just kept coming for the Nazareth wrestling team in its PIAA Class 3A preliminary round match against District 12 runner-up Saint Joseph’s Prep. It took the Blue Eagles (15-2) less than an hour to secure their trip to the state tournament in Hershey with a 69-4 win over the Hawks at Catasauqua Monday night.
papreplive.com
Boys Basketball: Historic win for Chichester earns Del Val title, may knock Chester out of playoffs
CHESTER — Chichester’s boys basketball team arrived at the Fred Pickett Memorial Gymnasium Tuesday evening with its share of the Del Val Championship secure, and with its postseason fate secure, no matter what transpired over the next 32 minutes. Both were statements that their hosts couldn’t make.
papreplive.com
PAC Boys Basketball Final Six Preview: Methacton-Perkiomen Valley, Pottstown-Norristown
The first round of the Pioneer Athletic Conference Boys Basketball Final Six commences Wednesday, 6 p.m. at Spring-Ford. Perkiomen Valley gritted out three straight wins against Liberty opponents — including an upset of District 1 top-ranked Spring-Ford — to squeak by with the final wild card spot of the bracket and will take on No. 3 Methacton in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader.
papreplive.com
Henderson staves off Bishop Shanahan’s comeback bid
DOWNINGTOWN >> It is never too late to learn something about your team. And the second half of Tuesday’s regular season boys’ basketball finale revealed a lot about both West Chester Henderson and Bishop Shanahan. The visiting Warriors won it, 60-52, but not before having to absorb and...
papreplive.com
Main Line roundup: Radnor boys, Haverford girls basketball extend unbeaten streaks
Both the Radnor High School boys basketball team and the Haverford High School girls basketball squad each improved their records to 21-0 with impressive victories Feb. 2. The Raptors (15-0 in the Central League) defeated Marple Newtown, 60-36, led by Jackson Hicke (23 points, seven rebounds, two assists), Jackson Gaffney (11 points) and Charlie Thornton (10 points, four rebounds, seven assists, two steals). With one Central League game remaining (against Strath Haven Feb. 7), the Raptors were rated No. 1 in the PIAA District 1 5A power rankings.
papreplive.com
Springfield turns up defense in Central League playoff preview
SPRINGFIELD —There was hot pizza from Thunderbird and lots of homemade goodies in the cafeteria for a post-game party honoring Springfield’s senior players Tuesday night. Before they could feast, though, seniors Lexi Aaron, Taylor Hunyet, Kaitlyn Kearney, Anabel Kreydt, Mia Valero and Sophia Ward had to put on a show and defeat a much-improved Penncrest squad looking to make a good impression on the Cougars. The teams meet again Thursday, same time and location, in the quarterfinal round of the Central League tournament.
papreplive.com
Haverford High School’s Kyle Given is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Feb. 6-12)
The senior co-captain has been a consistently productive swimmer the past few years for the perennially strong Fords. As a junior, he was a PIAA state championship qualifier in the 100 fly (51.37) and 100 back (52.53) and currently has district qualifying times for both events this winter, making him a four-year district qualifier in these two events. He was a first team All-Central League swimmer as a sophomore and junior. “He’s a hard worker and a terrific student-athlete,” said Haverford High School swimming head coach Matt Stewart of the Penn State-bound senior.
Philadelphia Magazine Crowns New Montgomery County Hoagie Champ, Vaunting an Eagles-Style Underdog
Just in time for Super Bowl 2023 nourishment, Philadelphia Magazine has cited some of the best hoagies in the area. The assessment took three culinary experts from its staff to determine: Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo.
Bucks County musician updates Leonard Cohen classic with Philadelphia Eagles twist
A Bucks County musician who has a knack for turning a beloved song into an uplifting anthem for our beloved Birds is back and better than ever.
A West Chester parrot masters the Eagles fight song
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- As you may have seen in the past few days, everyone is getting into the Eagles Super Bowl spirit right now. That would be people, dogs and even birdsA very special bird from West Chester is going wild for the Birds. Tallulah is singing the Eagles fight song to her owner Laurie Dilzer. The 13-year-old African gray parrot masters anthems for the Birds, the Phils, the Sixers and knows up to a thousand words.Tallulah's owner, though, says that she has stage fright and only sings on her own. Watch the entire interview and performance in the video above.
Founding Fathers Bensalem celebrates grand opening
A Philadelphia favorite has officially opened its doors in Bucks County, just in time for the Super Bowl. Last week, community members and elected officials gathered at 2900 Street Road for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Founding Fathers Bensalem to town. With Founding Fathers Sports Bar and Grill flourishing at 1612 South St. in the city for the past several years, it made perfect sense to expand operations.
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - A dive bar is typically a tiny old-school bar; the dive bar is an unglamorous bar with cheap drinks and dim lighting. Look for shabby outdated decor, packaged beer sales, cash-only service, neon beer signs, and a local clientele.
Chopper 3 over tractor-trailer accident on County Line Road
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chopper 3 is over an accident involving a tractor-trailer on the border of Montgomery and Bucks Counties. The accident happened at Maple Avenue and County Line Road Tuesday morning, which is along the border of Hatboro, Horsham and Warminster. Video from Chopper 3 shows a tractor-trailer and another video that looks completely destroyed. There's no update on injuries at this time. The intersection is blocked off at Maple Avenue and County Line Road. An alternate for commuters would be Meeting House Road or Blair Mill Road.Refresh this link for updates as they become available.
PhillyBite
8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania
- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
