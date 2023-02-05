ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

94.3 Lite FM

Strange Object Appears in the Sky Over Billings, Montana

Skygazers around Billings, Montana are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County recently (January 2023). Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at.
BILLINGS, MT
KING 5

Declining enrollment, funding formulas causing budget woes for several Washington school districts

BELLEVUE, Wash. — As Bellevue weighs decisions about school consolidation, several other Western Washington districts say they're also facing budget challenges. Everett School District, for example, says it is seeing just a slight decrease in funding as compared to last year and does not have any near-term plans for school consolidation, but is still facing budget challenges.
BELLEVUE, WA
The Moose 95.1 FM

When Driving To Bridger Bowl At 7am Is Too Late To Park

Slow moving traffic lines heading up Bridger Canyon is nothing new on powder days. God help you if you're driving up on a weekend powder day. Your chances of getting a place to park and enjoy your day of skiing are dwindling. There ARE things we can do to alleviate the parking issue, but my faith is not that high.
BOZEMAN, MT
newsnationnow.com

Mexican drug cartels arrive in Big Sky Country

(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
MONTANA STATE
arlnow.com

Another off-the-beaten-path Arlington eatery gets rave critical review

Another unassuming Arlington restaurant tucked well away from a Metro corridor has received a glowing write-up. King of Koshary, at 5515 Wilson Blvd in Bluemont, “serves Egyptian food fit for royalty,” a Washington Post headline declared atop a new review that was published yesterday. The restaurant, which opened...
ARLINGTON, WA
OnlyInYourState

The Best Seafood In Washington Is Hiding In These 3 Restaurants In The Town Of La Conner

There’s no doubt in our minds that Washington State is home to some of the best seafood on the west coast. And some of the best seafood in Washington can be found in the smallest of coastal towns. If you have yet to visit La Conner, a town situated on the Swinomish Channel in Skagit County, you may want to take a day trip there just to dine at one of the seafood restaurants we will take a look at today.
LA CONNER, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Family found to be dealing drugs from Lake Stevens restaurant

A woman found guilty of dealing drugs from her Lake Stevens restaurant, will now spend 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said Laura Rodriguez-Moreno also got her teen son involved in the drug trafficking ring. In her plea agreement, Rodriguez-Moreno admitted to distributing over two pounds of fentanyl pills. Her husband...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
yourbigsky.com

Man barricades himself in Billings motel after he tries shooting victim

Billings police coaxed a man out of an area motel after he barricaded himself inside after allegedly shooting three shots at a victim. The incident happened Friday night and the BPD has arrested and charged the suspect with assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment according to Sgt. Schnelbach. The...
BILLINGS, MT

