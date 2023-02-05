Read full article on original website
A Chinese Spy Balloon has Been Spotted Above the U.S. and Was Finally Shot Down Over the Coast of South CarolinaZack Love
Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to SceneEden ReportsBillings, MT
Beijing Denies Balloon Flying Over US Territory is SpyingAnne SpollenBillings, MT
According to the Pentagon, the item seen above Billings was a Chinese surveillance balloon.Superb26Billings, MT
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
