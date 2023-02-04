ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Updated ice storm aftermath information for Williamson County residents

A city, county and state can file a disaster declaration. A disaster declaration could allow for people with property damage to get some financial assistance, such as low interest loans, for those who are uninsured or underinsured. To be eligible, the county must meet a minimum threshold for damage, and the state also must meet a minimum threshold for damage.
kut.org

The ice storm damaged some kinds of trees more than others

The ice storm did not affect all of Austin equally. While damaged trees and power outages occurred across town, they seemed to concentrate in certain parts of the city, especially on the West Side. There are many reasons for this. Ice may have accumulated more in certain places thanks to...
AUSTIN, TX
virtualbx.com

New Business Park Coming to Southeast Austin

Feature Illustration: Artist rendering of the proposed project by Jackson Shaw. Austin (Travis County) — Jackson-Shaw, a national real estate development company headquartered in North Texas, plans to transform more than 67 acres in Southeast Austin into a new urban industrial business park. Located at the northeast corner of...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Energy warns tonight's storms could 'pose new issues'

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy is warning its customers that storms tonight and tomorrow morning could ‘pose new issues.’. The company tweeted asking people to take precautions because the trees are compromised and the winds could create a problem. They are urging people to:. Be aware of their surroundings...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

If your power goes out, can you get reimbursed for spoiled food?

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austin Energy customers are nearing a week without power following last week's ice storm. Widespread outages have impacted many Central Texans, causing a variety of issues, including spoiled food. During a power outage, refrigerated or frozen foods may not be safe to eat. The CDC...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter Sees New Record for Number of Lost Animals Returned Home

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter saw a new record in January 2023 for the number of lost animals who were returned to their homes. “The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) is celebrating an extraordinarily successful start to the year – 95 animals were returned home during January 2023,” according to Williamson County, TX. “That is the most lost dogs and cats ever returned to their loving homes in a single month.”
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Outlaws & Gypsies Open in Georgetown, TX

Outlaws & Gypsies is open in downtown Georgetown, TX. “Outlaws and Gypsies is a new Boot and Leather Goods boutique located on the Georgetown Square at 120 E 8th Street, across the street from The City Post Chop Shop (formally the old Post Office!),” according to the store’s website. “We officially opened our doors on November 17th, 2022 and our Grand Opening was the following weekend. We are so happy to be here and serve the Georgetown community!”
GEORGETOWN, TX

