vicksburgnews.com
Colenburg hit six 3-pointers to lead VHS over Forest Hill
Vicksburg High School girl’s basketball team took down Forest Hill 74-52 on Tuesday night. Sophomore Cynia Johnson stepped up inside the paints for VHS early in the game while Janiah Caples, Layla Carter and Ja’Na Colenburg all secured big points to put the Missy Gators up 39-17 by halftime.
Southaven, February 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Rival basketball players, coaches have altercation with Jackson State fans
Things got tense and nearly ugly on Monday night during SWAC basketball action in a game between conference rivals, the Jackson State Tigers and Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions. Jackson State won the game, prevailing 88-84 in double overtime. In the first overtime period, though, things got heated between the players and coaches on the Arkansas-Pine Read more... The post Rival basketball players, coaches have altercation with Jackson State fans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
vicksburgnews.com
St.Aloysius announces Lady Volleyball Program
St. Aloysius High School announced their plans to create a volleyball team for the 2023-2024 school year. For the first time in school history, St. Aloysius High School will be home to a Lady’s Volleyball Team. Head Coach Allison McSherry and Assistant Coach Danielle Bergeron will lead the newly formed Lady Flashes Volleyball Team, beginning Fall 2023.
vicksburgnews.com
Raymond’s Roberts and Tadlock named as District Coach of the Year
Raymond High School boy’s and girl’s basketball coaches Tony Tadlock and Candace Roberts have been named Region 6-4A Coach of the Year. Roberts has currently led the Rangers to a 20-5 record including being 10-0 in the district. On the boy’s side, Tadlock leads Raymond also with a...
vicksburgnews.com
Kelvin Carter named as the District Coach of the Year
Vicksburg High School boy’s basketball coach Kelvin Carter has been named the Region 4-5A Coach of the Year. Carter, who is in his sixth season as Head Coach, earned the award on Saturday. “It’s really gratifying to receive such an honor,” Carter said. “Coach of the year goes to...
WAPT
JPS middle schools hold first basketball all-star game in effort to keep local talent in-district
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Public Schools held its first ever basketball all-star game for middle school boys Saturday night at Forest Hill. The teams were split into North Side and South Side. Bailey, Blackburn, Brinkley, Chastain and Cardozo represented the North while Kirksey, Peeples, Powell, Northwest and Whitten made up the South team.
Mississippi's 'Crown Prince' is Returning: College Baseball Season is on the Horizon
What is it that makes baseball such an attraction in the state of Mississippi, and what do we expect from this season in the Magnolia State?
Kait 8
Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis wrestling legend Jerry Lawler is recovering after having a stroke at his home in Fort Myers, Florida. Lawler, 73, has undergone surgery and is recovering at a Florida hospital. Lawler celebrated his 50th anniversary in the wrestling ring back in 2020. His storied career includes...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Chris Partridge, former Ole Miss DC, reportedly lands Big Ten job
Chris Partridge has been hired as an assistant coach at Michigan, per a report. That’s according to On3’s Matt Zenitz, who notes that Partridge previously coached for the Wolverines from 2015-19. He was Ole Miss’ co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach from 2020-22. It’s not yet clear what...
tourcounsel.com
Carriage Crossing | Shopping mall in Collierville, Tennessee
Carriage Crossing is an open-air regional lifestyle shopping center in suburban Collierville, Tennessee outside Memphis, Tennessee. The property was originally developed by Cousins Properties as the Avenue Carriage Crossing, opening in 2005. In 2012, DRA Advisors partnered with PM Lifestyle Centers to purchase the property for $55 million.
Holly Springs outages continue days after ice storm
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — People in parts of northern Mississippi are still dealing with the fallout following last week’s ice storm. For many living in Holly Springs, Mississippi, the last six days have tested their patience after the ice storm knocked out their power. “We be without power all the time, maybe two hours or […]
WLBT
Canton cemetery vandalized, leaving some memorials with bullet holes
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) -“Every veteran in the United States of America needs to see how they’re being defaced by their brothers that fell in arms. They need to see this,” said George Hodges. A sacred area that’s supposed to be a place for rest and peace has...
Deadly crash in SE Memphis kills one, injures two
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver is dead and two other people were injured in a crash early Sunday in Southeast Memphis. MPD responded to a two-vehicle crash around 6 a.m. Sunday and one of the drivers was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other people were injured in the crash, but they are listed in […]
wcbi.com
University police conduct bomb threat sweep on Ole Miss campus
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Ole Miss University Police conducted a sweep for a potential bomb threat this afternoon. According to the university’s official social media page, police investigated a bomb threat at The Pavillion. The building was evacuated and everyone was asked to avoid the area. The university...
WLBT
Jackson teen arrested for stealing vehicle at Vicksburg gas station
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police arrested a Jackson teen for stealing a vehicle at a gas station on February 6. A press release says Charlie Pickett, 16, played a role in the carjacking of a Toyota 4Runner at the Circle K convenience store on Clay Street. The incident occurred...
7 Memphis Apartments Under $700 a Month
Memphis, TN. - While the cost of living in Memphis is 14% lower than the national average, renting an apartment in the city can still be pricey for residents who typically earn less on average than their counterparts in other cities.
WLBT
Teen identified in fatal Yazoo County shooting
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old was killed in Yazoo County on Friday. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says Jalen Littleton was shot multiple times. According to Yazoo City Chief Hampton, another teen was shot and was listed in critical condition. On Saturday, Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff said...
South Reporter
City to launch Operation Clean Sweep
Holly Springs Mayor Sharon Gipson held a mid-afternoon press conference Friday to announce a campaign to make the city safe again. In the following two weeks, there have been three drive-by shootings on South Chesterman Street, with the third drive-by sending one of the shooters to the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tenn., and another under arrest in the incident.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 31-Feb. 6
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #1313 – […]
