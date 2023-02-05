Read full article on original website
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Cornell Daily Sun
Wrestling Wins Ivy Championship in Farewell Meet for Diakhomihalis
No. 5 wrestling (11-2, 5-0 EIWA) headed into its final games of conference play with a goal in mind: Its 42nd Ivy League championship. With matchups against Princeton (3-9, 1-3 EIWA) and No. 25 Penn (6-5, 5-1 EIWA), it controlled its own destiny. After two wins, it would secure the title. With history on the line, the Red stepped up, sweeping the weekend to secure its 42nd Ivy League Championship.
Bleav in Syracuse Episode 66: Boston College Hates SU, Jim Boeheim Comments & Lax Talk
Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 66, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! Mike McAllister, Josh Crawford, Emily Shiroff and Sammy St. Jean discuss Syracuse men's and women's basketball's wins over Boston College, Jim Boeheim's comments to ESPN regarding retirement and NIL, ...
Damarius Owens Includes Syracuse in Final Three Schools
Class of 2024 forward Damarius Owens has trimmed his list to three schools, according to a report from On3. Owens, a 6-8 forward who plays at Western Reserve Academy in Ohio but is a Rochester (NY) native, is down to Marquette, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. He is also expected to make a final ...
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at Syracuse
Jan 24, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim watches play against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Okku Federiko, Marcus Adams Jr.
There’s plenty of Syracuse recruiting news as we turn the calendar into February. So let’s get right to it!. We start with basketball, where Syracuse made the top five of an elite 2024 forward. Marcus Adams Jr. announced his top five schools on Wednesday, and Syracuse made the cut along with UCLA, Oregon, Mississippi State and Texas. The 6-foot-8, 200 pound athlete from Narbonne High in California previously took an official visit to Central New York from Jan. 28 – 30.
Syracuse Basketball: Jim Boeheim is in the news for all the wrong reasons
I’d like to stress two things at the onset here in my column about Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim. Number one, I’m a proud SU alumnus and a passionate fan of the Orange hoops program. I love Coach Boeheim. I really do. If he comes back for another season, or two or three, I’m good with it, despite the team’s decline in recent years (at least as far as regular-season performances are concerned).
Jim Boeheim clarifies Syracuse basketball coaching future after comments about 2023-24 season
Jim Boeheim was recently asked about his future as Syracuse's head men's basketball coach in an interview with ESPN over the weekend. While Boeheim said he would "probably" return for the 2023-24 season, the 78-year-old took to Twitter and clarified his comments Monday. "As I've said many times previously, my...
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: The year of NIL has led to at least one season of parity
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The ACC action off the court might be more exciting than on it this week. Thirteen of the ACC’s men’s basketball coaches are scheduled to participate in a regular-scheduled weekly teleconference on Monday. It seems almost certain that Jeff Capel, Steve Forbes and Jim Larranaga will be asked about Jim Boeheim’s accusations to ESPN that their rosters were bought.
Boeheim, Weitsman discuss NIL remarks the coach made to ESPN: ‘That’s the future of basketball’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim clarified comments he made about Adam Weitsman’s involvement in Name, Image and Likeness payments to SU athletes during the ACC coaches’ teleconference on Monday. Boeheim was quoted by ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Saturday as saying that Weitsman “talks...
cortlandvoice.com
Marathon Wrestling Section IV Division II Qualifier A Tournament Results
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. The Marathon Olympians compete in the Section IV Division II Qualifier A Tournament at Tioga Central School District on Saturday. Wrestlers who placed in the...
Cornell Daily Sun
CHASEN | The Many Different Ways to See Cornell
Cornell’s Ithaca campus, consisting of 2,300 acres with more than 260 buildings, can certainly be described as massive. Yet another word that comes to mind is siloed. On any given day our concept of Cornell may be limited to only a few buildings on campus, depending on our major or school. For example, a student in the College of Engineering who lives in Collegetown may go days or even weeks without seeing the Arts or Ag quads. On the other hand, someone in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences who lives on North Campus may rarely see the Engineering Quad.
CNY Snow Golf Tourney returns
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Lyndon Golf Course was once again the site of the CNY Snolf Tournament on Sunday, Feb. 5. The annual tournament, which sees people from the surrounding area partake in a nine-hole round of golf in the snow, had been postponed this year because of a shortage of snow on the original date of Jan. 22.
wxhc.com
Three Local Colleges Make Top 15% of Best Colleges List
A new ‘Best Colleges List’ by the college information website, CollegeFactual.com, analyzed 2,241 schools across the country including three from our area, all in the top 300. They are Cornell, Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland. Cornell University was in the top fifteen analyzed at #13. They handed out...
Rock group Disturbed bringing its tour to Syracuse this summer
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rock group Disturbed is coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in August 2023. As part of the ‘Take Back Your Life’ tour, the band will be at the amphitheater on Saturday, August 12, 2023 Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, February 10 on LiveNation.com at 10:00 […]
$50k Powerball ticket sold in Binghamton
According to the New York Lottery, seven third place Powerball tickets were purchased across New York State yesterday.
Fight at Destiny USA food court sends 1 to Syracuse hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. — A security guard was taken to a hospital Monday night after a fight broke out in the food court at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, authorities said. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received a report of 10 juveniles in their mid-to late-teens fighting in the food court and “jumping at security guards,” according to police dispatches. The 911 call came in at 8:38 p.m.
Binghamton High School on lockout
Binghamton High School is currently on lockout, says the district.
Another Grammy: CNY Musician 90 Minutes From Utica Wins Again
The small village of Freeville, NY lies just East of Ithaca - approximately 90 South of Utica. The village is located in the Tompkins County town of Dryden and touts itself as the only Freeville in the entire United States. You can also add 'Home to multi-Grammy Award Winning Producer...
Cornell Daily Sun
Language Resource Center Announces Spring Conversation Hours
The Language Resource Center published its full schedule for their Conversation Hours initiative last week. The initiative offers weekly conversation sessions in 28 different languages and provides a space for students to practice their language skills, including multiple levels for higher languages in higher demand —- Spanish, Mandarin and French. Over 45 volunteer facilitators, including students, faculty, staff and members of the public, provide these services to the Cornell and greater Ithaca communities.
Daily Orange
After SU changed trolley route to include Warehouse, students voiced concerns
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Following last week’s changes to trolley routes to the Nancy Cantor Warehouse, students in the College of Visual and Performing Arts voiced concerns about access to transportation and funding at an academic listening session in the Warehouse auditorium on Friday morning.
