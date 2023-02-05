ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Cornell Daily Sun

Wrestling Wins Ivy Championship in Farewell Meet for Diakhomihalis

No. 5 wrestling (11-2, 5-0 EIWA) headed into its final games of conference play with a goal in mind: Its 42nd Ivy League championship. With matchups against Princeton (3-9, 1-3 EIWA) and No. 25 Penn (6-5, 5-1 EIWA), it controlled its own destiny. After two wins, it would secure the title. With history on the line, the Red stepped up, sweeping the weekend to secure its 42nd Ivy League Championship.
ITHACA, NY
AllSyracue

Damarius Owens Includes Syracuse in Final Three Schools

Class of 2024 forward Damarius Owens has trimmed his list to three schools, according to a report from On3. Owens, a 6-8 forward who plays at Western Reserve Academy in Ohio but is a Rochester (NY) native, is down to Marquette, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. He is also expected to make a final ...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Okku Federiko, Marcus Adams Jr.

There’s plenty of Syracuse recruiting news as we turn the calendar into February. So let’s get right to it!. We start with basketball, where Syracuse made the top five of an elite 2024 forward. Marcus Adams Jr. announced his top five schools on Wednesday, and Syracuse made the cut along with UCLA, Oregon, Mississippi State and Texas. The 6-foot-8, 200 pound athlete from Narbonne High in California previously took an official visit to Central New York from Jan. 28 – 30.
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: Jim Boeheim is in the news for all the wrong reasons

I’d like to stress two things at the onset here in my column about Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim. Number one, I’m a proud SU alumnus and a passionate fan of the Orange hoops program. I love Coach Boeheim. I really do. If he comes back for another season, or two or three, I’m good with it, despite the team’s decline in recent years (at least as far as regular-season performances are concerned).
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

ACC Basketball Power Rankings: The year of NIL has led to at least one season of parity

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The ACC action off the court might be more exciting than on it this week. Thirteen of the ACC’s men’s basketball coaches are scheduled to participate in a regular-scheduled weekly teleconference on Monday. It seems almost certain that Jeff Capel, Steve Forbes and Jim Larranaga will be asked about Jim Boeheim’s accusations to ESPN that their rosters were bought.
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Marathon Wrestling Section IV Division II Qualifier A Tournament Results

A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. The Marathon Olympians compete in the Section IV Division II Qualifier A Tournament at Tioga Central School District on Saturday. Wrestlers who placed in the...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

CHASEN | The Many Different Ways to See Cornell

Cornell’s Ithaca campus, consisting of 2,300 acres with more than 260 buildings, can certainly be described as massive. Yet another word that comes to mind is siloed. On any given day our concept of Cornell may be limited to only a few buildings on campus, depending on our major or school. For example, a student in the College of Engineering who lives in Collegetown may go days or even weeks without seeing the Arts or Ag quads. On the other hand, someone in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences who lives on North Campus may rarely see the Engineering Quad.
ITHACA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CNY Snow Golf Tourney returns

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Lyndon Golf Course was once again the site of the CNY Snolf Tournament on Sunday, Feb. 5. The annual tournament, which sees people from the surrounding area partake in a nine-hole round of golf in the snow, had been postponed this year because of a shortage of snow on the original date of Jan. 22.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
wxhc.com

Three Local Colleges Make Top 15% of Best Colleges List

A new ‘Best Colleges List’ by the college information website, CollegeFactual.com, analyzed 2,241 schools across the country including three from our area, all in the top 300. They are Cornell, Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland. Cornell University was in the top fifteen analyzed at #13. They handed out...
Syracuse.com

Fight at Destiny USA food court sends 1 to Syracuse hospital

Syracuse, N.Y. — A security guard was taken to a hospital Monday night after a fight broke out in the food court at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, authorities said. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received a report of 10 juveniles in their mid-to late-teens fighting in the food court and “jumping at security guards,” according to police dispatches. The 911 call came in at 8:38 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Language Resource Center Announces Spring Conversation Hours

The Language Resource Center published its full schedule for their Conversation Hours initiative last week. The initiative offers weekly conversation sessions in 28 different languages and provides a space for students to practice their language skills, including multiple levels for higher languages in higher demand —- Spanish, Mandarin and French. Over 45 volunteer facilitators, including students, faculty, staff and members of the public, provide these services to the Cornell and greater Ithaca communities.
ITHACA, NY
Daily Orange

After SU changed trolley route to include Warehouse, students voiced concerns

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Following last week’s changes to trolley routes to the Nancy Cantor Warehouse, students in the College of Visual and Performing Arts voiced concerns about access to transportation and funding at an academic listening session in the Warehouse auditorium on Friday morning.
SYRACUSE, NY

