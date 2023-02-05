Debate Intensifies Over Significance and Implications of Ordinal Inscriptions on Bitcoin Blockchain

Read full article on original website
wealthinsidermag.com
Ethereum Liquid Staking Trend Continues to Swell; 5 Platforms Control 97% of Market
As of Feb. 7, 2023, the value locked in 11 Ethereum-based liquid staking protocols has risen above $11 billion, with Lido, Coinbase, and Rocket Pool recording 4-10% gains over the past month. Lido holds more than 73% of the total value locked (TVL) out of the 6.87 million ether held by the 11 liquid staking platforms. More than 15% of the liquid staking TVL is being staked with Coinbase’s wrapped ether.
JPMorgan: 72% of Institutional Traders Surveyed ‘Have No Plans to Trade Crypto’
A new survey by JPMorgan Chase shows that 72% of institutional traders “have no plans to trade crypto” while 14% plan to trade cryptocurrencies within five years. Institutional traders also expect “recession risk” to have the biggest impact on markets in 2023. JPMorgan’s Institutional Trader Survey...
India to Introduce Measures Around Crypto This Year, Says Government Official
The Indian government is planning to introduce “measures around crypto” this year, according to the country’s Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth. India’s finance minister says cryptocurrency regulation will be discussed in her upcoming G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors. India Could Introduce Crypto...
Biggest Movers: GRT Hits Highest Point in 9 Months, LTC Snaps Losing Streak
The graph token surged by over 35% so far on Tuesday, as markets continued to be buoyed by the growth of its ecosystem. Since allowing integrations to new blockchains, prices of the indexing protocol’s native token have jumped by over 200% from 2022 lows. Litecoin was also higher today, breaking a three-day losing streak.
Michael Brush: These 2 oil stocks look cheap now because of their ‘ESG discount’ — but maybe not for long
Some quality stocks are being heavily discounted now because environmental, social and governance (ESG) investors shun them. Consider the energy giants TotalEnergies. Shares of these two Europe-based companies trade at half the valuation of their U.S. counterparts. “It’s absurd,” says Dan O’Keefe, manager of the Artisan Global Value Fund.
Adani sell-off extends; India’s opposition lawmakers launch protests
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Lawmakers of India’s main opposition party kicked off planned protests at some state-run companies on Monday over the crisis at Adani group, whose seven listed firms saw another sell-off that drove their market loss to $112 billion in under two weeks. Members of the Congress party plan...
LBank Exchange Will List Fief (FIEF) on February 8, 2023
PRESS RELEASE. INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Feb. 7, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Fief (FIEF) on February 8, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FIEF/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on February 8, 2023. Fief...
BTC’s Price Breaks Below the $23K Level in the Last 24 Hours
© Reuters. BTC’s Price Breaks Below the $23K Level in the Last 24 Hours. BTC’s price has broken below the key $23k level in the last 24 hours. The 4-hour chart for BTC suggests that BTC’s price will continue to drop. Traders will want to focus...
Outside the Box: The stock market is wishing and hoping the Fed will pivot — but the pain won’t end until investors panic
Remember this tongue-twister of “P” words as you aim to keep your investments straight this year: peak; pause; pivot; put; pitfall; persistence; pain, panic. Investors in U.S. markets can expect all of this in 2023, following a disappointing 2022 that brought the highest inflation in decades, the sharpest interest rate rise in recent history, and falls in asset values: global equities declined around 20%; bonds were down 15%, and real estate markets weakened. The average diversified portfolio (60% equities/ 40% bonds) lost 15%.
