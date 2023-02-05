Debate Intensifies Over Significance and Implications of Ordinal Inscriptions on Bitcoin Blockchain

As of Feb. 7, 2023, the value locked in 11 Ethereum-based liquid staking protocols has risen above $11 billion, with Lido, Coinbase, and Rocket Pool recording 4-10% gains over the past month. Lido holds more than 73% of the total value locked (TVL) out of the 6.87 million ether held by the 11 liquid staking platforms. More than 15% of the liquid staking TVL is being staked with Coinbase’s wrapped ether.

