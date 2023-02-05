Read full article on original website
Related
wealthinsidermag.com
JPMorgan: 72% of Institutional Traders Surveyed ‘Have No Plans to Trade Crypto’
A new survey by JPMorgan Chase shows that 72% of institutional traders “have no plans to trade crypto” while 14% plan to trade cryptocurrencies within five years. Institutional traders also expect “recession risk” to have the biggest impact on markets in 2023. JPMorgan’s Institutional Trader Survey...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
wealthinsidermag.com
LBank Exchange Will List Fief (FIEF) on February 8, 2023
PRESS RELEASE. INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Feb. 7, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Fief (FIEF) on February 8, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FIEF/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on February 8, 2023. Fief...
wealthinsidermag.com
BTC’s Price Breaks Below the $23K Level in the Last 24 Hours
© Reuters. BTC’s Price Breaks Below the $23K Level in the Last 24 Hours. BTC’s price has broken below the key $23k level in the last 24 hours. The 4-hour chart for BTC suggests that BTC’s price will continue to drop. Traders will want to focus...
wealthinsidermag.com
Biggest Movers: GRT Hits Highest Point in 9 Months, LTC Snaps Losing Streak
The graph token surged by over 35% so far on Tuesday, as markets continued to be buoyed by the growth of its ecosystem. Since allowing integrations to new blockchains, prices of the indexing protocol’s native token have jumped by over 200% from 2022 lows. Litecoin was also higher today, breaking a three-day losing streak.
wealthinsidermag.com
Airbus deliveries fell to 20 jets in January
PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus deliveries fell to 20 airplanes in January compared to 30 in the same month last year, the company said on Tuesday, confirming an earlier Reuters report. The European planemaker also said in a monthly operational update that it sold 37 airplanes in January, or a net total...
wealthinsidermag.com
Airline Offers Unlimited Summer Flights for Flat Rate
If you plan to spend the summer on the go, Frontier Airlines is offering a deal that is hard to resist. The Denver-based airline recently unveiled a sale on its GoWild! Summer Pass that will allow travelers to take as many flights as they like between May 2 and Sept. 30 for a total of $399. Normally, the pass price is $999.
wealthinsidermag.com
Russia’s Largest Private Bank Launches Digital Asset Platform
Alfa-Bank, one of the major Russian banking institutions, has established its own platform for digital financial assets. The launch became possible after Russia’s monetary authority added Alfa-Bank to its register of digital asset issuers this week. Privately-Owned Alfa-Bank Sets Up Digital Asset Platform With Central Bank’s Permission. Russia’s...
wealthinsidermag.com
Outside the Box: The stock market is wishing and hoping the Fed will pivot — but the pain won’t end until investors panic
Remember this tongue-twister of “P” words as you aim to keep your investments straight this year: peak; pause; pivot; put; pitfall; persistence; pain, panic. Investors in U.S. markets can expect all of this in 2023, following a disappointing 2022 that brought the highest inflation in decades, the sharpest interest rate rise in recent history, and falls in asset values: global equities declined around 20%; bonds were down 15%, and real estate markets weakened. The average diversified portfolio (60% equities/ 40% bonds) lost 15%.
Comments / 0