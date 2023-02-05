Billionaire Tim Draper Urges Sri Lanka to Adopt Bitcoin — Central Bank Says ‘We Don’t Want to Make the Crisis Worse’

Read full article on original website
Related
Warren Buffett’s right-hand man Charlie Munger, who once called crypto ‘rat poison,’ says we should follow China’s lead and ban cryptocurrencies altogether
“A cryptocurrency is not a currency, not a commodity, and not a security,” Munger said Wednesday in a WSJ op-ed. “It’s a gambling contract."
msn.com
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Crypto is now toxic on Wall Street and an overwhelming majority of traders refuse to touch it this year, according to a JPMorgan survey
Crypto tokens may have finally lost their shine on Wall Street, despite signs of strength to start the year in big-cap tokens like bitcoin and ether. But despite the recent strength, 72% of traders say they don't have any plans to trade crypto or digital assets in 2023, according to a survey from JPMorgan. That's compared to about a quarter of traders who said that a year ago.
NEWSBTC
SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
CoinDesk
Italy Setting Up Crypto Environment That Meets EU's New Laws, Central Bank Governor Says
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Italian regulators have begun setting up a supervisory environment anticipating European Union laws for regulating crypto, central bank Governor Ignazio Visco saidin a speech on Saturday. Visco spoke of the importance of regulating crypto,...
msn.com
Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it
Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
China will lose half its population by the end of the century — and the ripple effects will be catastrophic
Fewer children = fewer workers = a shrinking economy. China's declining population will have catastrophic ripple effects on the global economy.
Russia has the Fastest Warship in the World
When Americans think of fast marine vessels, they probably imagine smaller, light crafts, such as sports catamarans. Larger ships usually travel at much lower speeds. The fastest cruise ship can travel at a maximum speed of 30 knots, or 34 miles per hour – nearly the same speed as an American aircraft carrier. When it […]
Russia's troops are tied down in Ukraine, but some of its best subs are still holding the US 'at risk,' top US commanders say
With Russia's Severodvinsk-class subs in the Atlantic and Pacific, "there'll be a dual-flank challenge for the United States," a US Navy admiral said.
msn.com
Trump’s tax returns show he was a bigger security risk than we realized
Last month the House Ways and Means Committee published six years of former President Trump’s tax returns — documents that should have been released years earlier, whether by Trump voluntarily, or by congressional subpoena. As Norman Eisen, Danya Perry and I have explained, we learned a lot from Trump’s tax returns. Among the pages and pages of revelations, it is the new details about his foreign entanglements that are most frightening from the vantage point of our national security.
Almost half of global strategists think Russia could become a failed state within the next 10 years
Economic collapse and social upheaval could be in the cards for Russia and Putin by 2033.
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
China 'seriously concerned' about report U.S. has halted approvals of exports to Huawei
BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China is seriously concerned about a report that the United States has stopped approving licences for U.S. companies to export items to tech giant Huawei, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'
After floating a peace plan in October 2022 to end the Ukraine war, Elon Musk later discussed the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday (Oct. 14) quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday (Oct. 17).
‘Hope is not a strategy’: Bank of America’s CEO warns corporate America must prepare for the worst around debt ceiling
Bank of America CEO, Brian Moynihan, said now is not the time to start tweaking the 250-year-old Constitution.
FTX's new boss says security was so weak that founders could 'download half a billion dollars' of crypto without detection, report says
FTX's new CEO John J. Ray III also said his first 48 hours in charge of FTX were "pure hell," according to court testimony reported by Coindesk.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
crypto-academy.org
Bitcoin Up 98% Since MicroStrategy Investment
Bitcoin, the world’s largest and most well-known cryptocurrency, has been on a bullish run in recent months. Since the first public company, MicroStrategy, added Bitcoin to its balance sheet, the price of Bitcoin is up 98%. This staggering increase has outperformed all major global assets, making it one of the best-performing investments of the past year for MicroStrategy. For your information, the firm began investing in Bitcoin back in August 2020.
Donald Trump was one of Brexit’s biggest cheerleaders. Now his Scottish golf courses are blaming it after over $5m in losses
Donald Trump's golf courses reported more than $4 million in losses for 2021. Donald Trump was a staunch supporter of Brexit. But his Scottish golf resorts is where he draws the line. The former president’s U.K.-based golfing havens have lost more than $5 million in the last financial year.
Comments / 3