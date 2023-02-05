ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Billionaire Tim Draper Urges Sri Lanka to Adopt Bitcoin — Central Bank Says ‘We Don’t Want to Make the Crisis Worse’

By Kelsey Sheehy
wealthinsidermag.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Markets Insider

Crypto is now toxic on Wall Street and an overwhelming majority of traders refuse to touch it this year, according to a JPMorgan survey

Crypto tokens may have finally lost their shine on Wall Street, despite signs of strength to start the year in big-cap tokens like bitcoin and ether. But despite the recent strength, 72% of traders say they don't have any plans to trade crypto or digital assets in 2023, according to a survey from JPMorgan. That's compared to about a quarter of traders who said that a year ago.
msn.com

Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
24/7 Wall St.

Russia has the Fastest Warship in the World

When Americans think of fast marine vessels, they probably imagine smaller, light crafts, such as sports catamarans. Larger ships usually travel at much lower speeds. The fastest cruise ship can travel at a maximum speed of 30 knots, or 34 miles per hour – nearly the same speed as an American aircraft carrier. When it […]
msn.com

Trump’s tax returns show he was a bigger security risk than we realized

Last month the House Ways and Means Committee published six years of former President Trump’s tax returns — documents that should have been released years earlier, whether by Trump voluntarily, or by congressional subpoena. As Norman Eisen, Danya Perry and I have explained, we learned a lot from Trump’s tax returns. Among the pages and pages of revelations, it is the new details about his foreign entanglements that are most frightening from the vantage point of our national security.
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

After floating a peace plan in October 2022 to end the Ukraine war, Elon Musk later discussed the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday (Oct. 14) quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday (Oct. 17).
crypto-academy.org

Bitcoin Up 98% Since MicroStrategy Investment

Bitcoin, the world’s largest and most well-known cryptocurrency, has been on a bullish run in recent months. Since the first public company, MicroStrategy, added Bitcoin to its balance sheet, the price of Bitcoin is up 98%. This staggering increase has outperformed all major global assets, making it one of the best-performing investments of the past year for MicroStrategy. For your information, the firm began investing in Bitcoin back in August 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy