‘Disneyland is over’: ‘The Black Swan’ author says the easy money era is over and compares Bitcoin to a ‘tumor’
Nassim Nicholas Taleb, who wrote "The Black Swan," said it will be many years before market conditions normalize and stock valuations bottom out.
dailyhodl.com
AI Crypto Project Built on Ethereum Surges 175% in Seven Days As Artificial Intelligence Hype Intensifies
An artificial intelligence-focused crypto project is exploding amid an industry-wide boom in interest and adoption of AI technology. The Ethereum-based project SingularityNET (AGIX) has jumped from a low of $0.16 to a high of $0.44 in just one week – a 175% increase. SingularityNET is a blockchain-based marketplace for...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Correctly Called Bitcoin Dip Says Traders Should Prepare for ‘Final Push’, Updates Outlook on Ethereum and Dogecoin
A trader who correctly called Bitcoin’s recent dive below $23,000 says he’s now ready to re-enter the market. The pseudonymous analyst, known in the industry as Smart Contracter, revealed he switched to stablecoins last week in anticipation of BTC diving to as low as $22,000. Now that Bitcoin...
wealthinsidermag.com
Ethereum Liquid Staking Trend Continues to Swell; 5 Platforms Control 97% of Market
As of Feb. 7, 2023, the value locked in 11 Ethereum-based liquid staking protocols has risen above $11 billion, with Lido, Coinbase, and Rocket Pool recording 4-10% gains over the past month. Lido holds more than 73% of the total value locked (TVL) out of the 6.87 million ether held by the 11 liquid staking platforms. More than 15% of the liquid staking TVL is being staked with Coinbase’s wrapped ether.
dailyhodl.com
Top Trader Issues Warning to Bitcoin and Crypto Bulls – Here’s His New Outlook
A crypto analyst known for accurately calling Bitcoin’s bottom in 2018 is issuing an alert on BTC’s short-term trajectory. The pseudonyous analyst Smart Contracter says BTC appears ready to retrace, and he’s stepping out of the market. The trader, who is known for using Elliot wave theory...
How Often To Change Synthetic Oil
Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
Check Your Wallet for These $1 Bills - They May Be Worth Up to $150,000
Before you spend that $1 bill in your wallet, do a little research. You may be sitting on a lot more cash than you think. Coin and currency collectors in the US are willing to pay up to $150,000 in search of rare $1 bills with a particular printing error from the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing.
Yes, Elon Musk Is Rich, And So Is Bill Gates: But Who Are The Wealthiest Women In The World?
The battle for "world’s richest person" is always fought between men, but as more women take on leadership and ownership roles in companies, the wealth gap between men and women is slowly closing. The last decade saw several high-ranking businessmen tussle between first, second and third place on the...
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
Portfolio concentration has been a big key to Berkshire Hathaway's ongoing outperformance.
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
Were You a Wells Fargo Customer Over Last Decade? You Could Be Entitled to Thousands in Damages
More than 16 million people are owed some serious cash from Wells Fargo. If you happened to be a customer of the banking institution during the period of 2011 to 2022, this could apply to you,...
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.001 in 2023?
Is a nearly 8,900% return in the cards for one of the hottest cryptocurrencies on the planet?
What is a Good Credit Score?
Having a good credit score can save you hundreds, even thousands of dollars on credit cards, mortgages, and other loans.
10 fast-growing jobs that pay 6 figures and don't require you to come into the office full-time
Full-stack developer, which has an average annual salary of $129,637, ranked No. 1 on Indeed's "best jobs" list this year.
decrypt.co
Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors
Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
NASDAQ
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Men making good money in the prime of their lives are leaning away from demanding jobs and it could be because they’re ‘re-evaluating their priorities’
Quiet quitting and remote work may be factors.
KCRA.com
Why you should put your money into a savings account right now
US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."
