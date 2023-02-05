ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Emerald Media

Oregon inks Rodrick Pleasant to cap off impressive signing season

February’s round of National Signing Day was much quieter than December’s for the Ducks. On Feb. 1 Oregon only signed one new face, but it’s a highly anticipated one: four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant. Pleasant was highly sought after and had 30 offers according to 247Sports. Lanning went...
EUGENE, OR
Eastern Progress

Arizona Wildcats hire John Richardson as next cornerbacks coach, per report

The Arizona Wildcats have hired John Richardson as their next cornerbacks coach, according to reports. Richardson replaces veteran DB coach DeWayne Walker, who left the program last month. Football Scoop first reported the news of Richardson’s pending hire. Richardson, a Compton, California, native, last coached for Washington State in...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

New lactation room opens at McKale Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcat fans are made up of all different ages. Thus, McKale Center has opened a new lactation room for nursing mothers, located on the south end of the court mezzanine under section 116. A ribbon cutting ceremony included the University of Arizona President Dr....
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

IZZY’S POV: Ty Wells, Home Opener and NIL T-Shirt!

CATCH UP ON ALL OF IZZY’S COLUMNS BY CLICKING HERE. This past week has been a tough one for our Arizona Athletic family. Ty Wells, a former Arizona swimmer, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27. He was a friend to me and many other athletes here on campus. Ty was a bright light, always smiling, saying hi to everyone who walked by him and giving so much to our Tucson community. We served on the SAAC (Student Athlete Advisory Committee) together and he was a great leader. He was always looking for ways to be better or to make the student-athlete experience better. We were constantly doing community service together and he made it a fun time. I was a small glimpse in his life, but I will forever be grateful for the little moments I was able to share with him. Tell your people that you love them because we truly never know what’s going to happen.
TUCSON, AZ
kykn.com

$1 Million Settlement Reached for Linfield University Professor Fired for Whistleblowing

As Linfield University students return to classes today for the Spring semester, a million-dollar settlement agreement between fired Professor Daniel Pollack-Pelzner and Linfield University has been announced. Tenured English professor Dr. Pollack-Pelzner filed the initial lawsuit against Linfield in July 2021 for unlawful whistleblower retaliation. Linfield had abruptly terminated Pollack-Pelzer’s employment in April of that year, after he repeatedly called upon university leadership to address reports by students and faculty of sexual harassment by university trustees and the president.
PORTLAND, OR
realestatedaily-news.com

Red Mountain Group Acquires 20 Empty Big Lots for $47.5 Million

TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 7, 2023 — Orange County-based Red Mountain Group in Santa Ana, CA, has acquired 20 fee-simple former Big Lots stores from Big Lots for $47.5 million in an off-market transaction. The portfolio included 463,427 square feet of retail space and 3.5 acres of excess land for...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man illegally hauling migrants takes off on horseback, Arizona authorities say

Seven migrants were taken into custody in the Tucson area after authorities say they were found hiding under hay bales at a checkpoint along SR 286 in southwest Arizona. Authorities say the driver, who's from Mexico, removed a horse from the trailer during the search then jumped on the animal and tried to gallop away.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Two killed in crash near Gates Pass, Kinney

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Two people were killed in a two-vehicle accident near Gates Pass and Kinney Road in Pima County late Saturday, Feb. 4. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. when a car and a pick-up truck collided. Two people in...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Former Pima County sergeant has another run-in with authorities

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Former Pima County sergeant Ricky Garcia has had another run-in with authorities, less than a month after he was arrested on a charge of sexual assault. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Garcia was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and released...
TUCSON, AZ

