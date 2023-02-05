ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

China says it 'reserves the right' to deal with 'similar situations' after US jets shoot down suspected spy balloon

By Heather Chen, Wayne Chang, CNN
Albany Herald
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'

Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Albany Herald

How companies are trying to help victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Companies around the world are racing to provide help to the victims of the devastating earthquake straddling Turkey and Syria, by donating food, medicines, services and cash. Amazon has prepared donations of relief items, including food, baby food, blankets, tents and medicines, with the first shipments departing from its warehouse in Istanbul Wednesday, the US retail giant said Monday. The supplies are heading to the affected regions of Turkey.
Albany Herald

UK competition regulator warns Microsoft's Activision deal could harm millions of gamers

Microsoft's $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard could harm competition by letting Microsoft restrict Activision's video games to proprietary platforms such as Xbox, UK officials said Wednesday, in the latest challenge to the tech giant's blockbuster acquisition. The UK's competition regulator said the proposed deal, which would make Microsoft the...
Albany Herald

Massive Microsoft Outlook outage brings email to a halt

Microsoft reported that a "full restoration" of its Outlook service was nearly complete mid-morning Tuesday after a widespread outage for several hours overnight halted email and disrupted Teams and other products. Earlier Tuesday morning, Microsoft said on its service page that it had "applied mitigation throughout the affected infrastructure, and...
Albany Herald

British postal service unveils first stamps featuring King Charles III

The first stamps featuring King Charles III were unveiled on Wednesday by the Royal Mail, the British postal service. The King is captured in profile, his head bare, looking to the left. The standard first-class stamp will feature the portrait on a plain purple background.

Comments / 0

Community Policy