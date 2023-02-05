China says it 'reserves the right' to deal with 'similar situations' after US jets shoot down suspected spy balloon

Read full article on original website
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Ukraine Situation Report: Possible Tu-141 Strike Deep In Russia Shows Repurposed Warhead
via TwitterRussia reported another attempted Tu-141 drone attack deep inside its borders, the latest in a series of such incidents.
Albany Herald
How companies are trying to help victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria
Companies around the world are racing to provide help to the victims of the devastating earthquake straddling Turkey and Syria, by donating food, medicines, services and cash. Amazon has prepared donations of relief items, including food, baby food, blankets, tents and medicines, with the first shipments departing from its warehouse in Istanbul Wednesday, the US retail giant said Monday. The supplies are heading to the affected regions of Turkey.
Albany Herald
Senate bill bars blocking access to services based on COVID vaccination status
ATLANTA — The state Senate has passed legislation that would prohibit government agencies from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to access government facilities or services. The bill continues a long debate about what role COVID vaccinations should play in public life in Georgia after they first began to be...
Albany Herald
UK competition regulator warns Microsoft's Activision deal could harm millions of gamers
Microsoft's $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard could harm competition by letting Microsoft restrict Activision's video games to proprietary platforms such as Xbox, UK officials said Wednesday, in the latest challenge to the tech giant's blockbuster acquisition. The UK's competition regulator said the proposed deal, which would make Microsoft the...
Albany Herald
Biden administration to soon release roadmap to transition out of Covid-19 public health emergency, sources say
The Biden administration is planning to roll out a roadmap as early as Thursday on what it will mean for the country when the Covid-19 public health emergency comes to an end later this year, according to a source familiar with the forthcoming announcement. The administration is supposed to come...
Albany Herald
Massive Microsoft Outlook outage brings email to a halt
Microsoft reported that a "full restoration" of its Outlook service was nearly complete mid-morning Tuesday after a widespread outage for several hours overnight halted email and disrupted Teams and other products. Earlier Tuesday morning, Microsoft said on its service page that it had "applied mitigation throughout the affected infrastructure, and...
Albany Herald
British postal service unveils first stamps featuring King Charles III
The first stamps featuring King Charles III were unveiled on Wednesday by the Royal Mail, the British postal service. The King is captured in profile, his head bare, looking to the left. The standard first-class stamp will feature the portrait on a plain purple background.
