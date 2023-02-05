Kareem Abdul-Jabbar cleared up any misconceptions about his relationship with LeBron James after the current Los Angeles Lakers superstar became the NBA's new scoring king. "I don't want my fans to in any way tarnish or equivocate his enormous achievement," Abdul-Jabbar wrote in his Substack newsletter. "This is all about LeBron doing something no one else has done, about scoring more points than anyone has been able to in 75 years. There are no 'yeah, buts,' just praise where it is rightfully and righteously due.

