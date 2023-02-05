Read full article on original website
NDSU Bison Athletics
Bison Track & Field Competes at Vanderbilt, SDSU this Weekend
The North Dakota State University men's and women's track & field teams will send athletes to compete at a pair of meets this Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11. The Bison will split their squads between the Music City Challenge hosted by Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., and the SDSU Indoor Classic in Brookings, S.D.
NDSU Bison Athletics
Record-Setting Performance in Classroom for Bison Student-Athletes
FARGO, N.D. - North Dakota State University student-athletes set another record in the classroom during an all-around impressive fall semester for the Bison. NDSU had a record 121 student-athletes achieve a 4.0 semester GPA in the fall of 2022. That is 29 percent of the total population of 414 student-athletes.
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Softball Picked Third In Summit League Preseason Coaches Poll
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - North Dakota State Softball was picked to finish third in The Summit League in 2023, announced the league office on Wednesday, following a vote of the league's eight head coaches in the preseason poll. The Bison, who have won two of the last four regular season...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Women's Basketball Travels to Omaha and Denver
The North Dakota State (14-8, 8-4 Summit) women's basketball team is back on the road this week at Omaha (11-13, 6-7 Summit) on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. The Bison will finish the trip at Denver (10-14, 6-7 Summit) on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. CT. GAME COVERAGE. Radio:...
valleynewslive.com
The Empire Sports Complex opens doors in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new north Fargo gym is open for business, and the owners can’t wait to see the community fill it. The Empire Sports Complex is located at 4170 24th Ave. N. Fargo, just west of Hector International Airport. The gym includes six hoops,...
KFYR-TV
Two new inductees into the North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Agricultural Hall of Fame will have two new inductees March 8 during the 2023 North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City. As executive director of the North Dakota Beef Commission for 38 years, Nancy Jo Bateman became a familiar face and voice having advocated for the beef industry her entire career.
valleynewslive.com
Dateline NBC to focus on Valley City murder
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dateline NBC will shine its attention on Valley City, this Friday. The Dateline NBC television show is in its 31st season. The Feb. 10th episode is called “Who Killed Mindy Morgenstern?”. It will focus on the 22-year-old Valley City State University student found murdered in her off-campus apartment in 2006.
Want Lake Shore? A Minnesota County Has More Than Anywhere Else
Yes, we know that Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes. In fact, there are actually more than that, but it's rounded to ten thousand. But, there is actually a county in Minnesota that has more lakes in that one county than any other in Minnesota, and the whole country.
valleynewslive.com
Truck crashes through window at Fargo business
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - No one was hurt, but a building was damaged after a truck ran into a Fargo business on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched to 3171 44th Street South in Fargo just after 12:30 p.m. Firefighters responding to the scene said people were stuck in the vehicle, but no one was hurt.
valleynewslive.com
Water main breaks reported in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two water main breaks are being reported in Moorhead. One is near the 1400 block of 19th Ave. S. and the other is by 3rd Ave. N. and 13th St. N. Viewers say the water on the street is about ankle deep at this...
valleynewslive.com
Silent auction, spaghetti feed fundraiser set for man hurt in S. Fargo motorcycle crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another fundraiser has been organized for the man severely hurt in a south Fargo crash with a dump truck last October. Dallas Donahue was riding his motorcycle when the crash with the dump truck happened at the intersection of 52nd Ave. S. and 53rd St. S., near the Fargo Basketball Academy on Oct. 5, 2022. The driver of the dump truck was cited for failing to yield.
valleynewslive.com
One arrested following Friday night stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing charges after a stabbing Friday night in Fargo. Officers say they were called to the 700 blk of 3rd St. N. where an individual had been cut in the neck with a boxcutter. Lynette Swanson is facing aggravated assault charges....
KFYR-TV
Sidney Sugars shutdown: what led to the plant’s decline?
SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - The Sidney Sugars plant in northeast Montana is closing later this year. The company says interest in growing beets there is waning, but farmers argue there is more to the story. For nearly a century, sugar beets have been the lifeblood of Sidney and Richland County....
valleynewslive.com
Verbal fight turned stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering from a stabbing after a fight got out of control. Police say around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 they were called to the area around 13th Ave. S. and 32nd St. S. for a stabbing report. Authorities say the...
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Bakery In North Dakota Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
It’s hard to argue that The Simpsons isn’t an iconic cultural phenomenon – one that brought the phrase mmmmm, donuts, into the household regularly (at least during the ’90s and early 2000s, anyway). If you’re one of those folks who find yourself salivating at the thought of the best donuts in North Dakota, you’re in luck, frienderino. There’s a little bake shop known as Sandy’s Donuts in and around Fargo that you’re sure to be instantly obsessed with (much like we were). Check it out, and come hungry. We dare you not to eat everything.
newsdakota.com
Diocese Of Fargo Response to Fr. Neil Pfeifer Arrrest
FARGO, N.D. (Diocese) – — The Diocese of Fargo was informed that Father Neil Pfeifer was arrested on February 1st on suspicion of. committing sexual exploitation by therapist in Stutsman County. “On January 14, I removed Father Neil Pfeifer from active ministry pending an investigation into allegations of...
wdayradionow.com
25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??
One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
kvrr.com
Murder charge dropped in deadly Wahpeton shooting
WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR) – Prosecutors have dismissed a murder charge against a Breckenridge, Minn. man who they say was involved in a deadly shooting in Wahpeton. Thirty-year-old Anthony Kruger was accused of shooting 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald of Hankinson while he sat in a car outside Stern Sports Arena. Fifteen shots were fired at the driver’s side door and one of the rounds struck Medenwald in the back.
kfgo.com
Man killed in weekend snowmobile crash identified
STAPLES, Minn. – Cass County authorities in northern Minnesota have identified a Staples man killed in a weekend snowmobile crash. Mark Plattner, 65, and his family were returning home from a ride when the track on his snowmobile became dislodged, and he was thrown from the machine. Plattner was...
wdayradionow.com
Verbal altercation leads to stabbing in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in South Fargo early Tuesday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 1:21 a.m, officers were dispatched to the area of 13th avenue south and 32nd street south for a report of a man stabbing in his back. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a stab wound.
