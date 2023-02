The Arizona Wildcats officially announced the hiring of John Richardson as their next cornerbacks coach, the program announced Wednesday morning. Richardson replaces veteran DB coach DeWayne Walker, who left the program last month. Richardson is the final addition to Arizona's defensive secondary staff that includes safeties coach Chuck Cecil and senior defensive analyst Duane Akina, a longtime assistant under former UA head coach Dick Tomey during the "Desert Swarm" era.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO