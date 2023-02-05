Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Name Believes Rhea Ripley Needs ‘To Get Rid Of All That Goth Stuff’
A former WWE name believes Rhea Ripley needs “to get rid of all that goth stuff”. Rhea Ripley has become one of WWE’s fastest rising stars since joining The Judgment Day last summer. Since her heel turn and alliance with the group, the former Raw Women’s Champion has dyed her hair black and wears darker makeup to stand out from the rest of the roster.
wrestletalk.com
Another Anoa’i Family Member Pitched For WWE Bloodline Faction
Another Anoa’i family member has been pitched for WWE’s Bloodline faction, led by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding the popular faction, following an angle which many fans have argued was WWE’s best in years. At the January 28...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Rumoured WrestleMania Match Would Be A ‘Test’ For Major Star
It’s WrestleMania season, and with it, the directions for several of WWE’s top stars has started to become a little bit clearer. One match for WrestleMania 39 that has been rumoured for several months now is a clash between John Cena and current United States Champion Austin Theory.
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn/Cody Rhodes Controversy, WrestleMania 39 Main Event Update
A look at the ongoing controversy involving Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes, as well as what it means for the main event of WrestleMania 39. It’s getting close to decision time as the Road to WrestleMania heats up, so let’s take a look…. Should Roman Reigns Face Sami...
wrestletalk.com
Gigi Dolin Shows Off Scars Following Toxic Attraction NXT Split
Gigi Dolin has now shown off her battle scars after Jacy Jayne’s shocking betrayal on WWE NXT. On the February 7 episode, the Toxic Attraction teammates joined WWE Raw star Bayley for a ‘Ding Dong, Hello!’ talk show segment. After Dolin and Jayne traded verbal shots, Bayley...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Has ‘Nothing Left To Lose’ After Title Loss
WWE SmackDown star Liv Morgan feels she has nothing left to lose after her loss to Ronda Rousey in October 2022. Morgan defeated Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Title at the July 2022 Money in the Bank premium live event after cashing in her briefcase. After a controversial finish...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star ‘Suspended For One Week’
WWE has announced that a popular NXT star has been suspended following his recent conduct. Due to his outburst during the media call after NXT Vengeance Day, WWE has announced a suspension for popular NXT star. Rising WWE NXT star Grayson Waller confronted Shawn Michaels during the NXT Vengeance Day...
wrestletalk.com
Report: Sami Zayn The Reason For Incredible Cody Rhodes/Paul Heyman WWE Raw Segment
It sounds like Sami Zayn is the reason WWE went all-in on the Cody Rhodes/Paul Heyman segment on last night’s February 6 episode of Raw. The segment has been hailed by some as an all-timer as they discussed Rhodes’ WrestleMania main event against Roman Reigns, with his father Dusty Rhodes a big topic of the conversation.
wrestletalk.com
Big Return On WWE NXT
There was a big return on tonight’s edition (February 7) of WWE NXT as the NXT Championship picture continues to evolve. Carmelo Hayes kicked off the show with a fiery promo before interrupted by a potential roadblock on his journey toward Bron Breakker’s NXT Championship. JD McDonagh interrupted...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Announced For NXT Appearance This Week
A main roster star is set to bring their popular WWE in-ring segment to NXT this week per an announcement on Twitter. According to a breaking news post from WWE NXT on Twitter, Bayley will be on NXT this week for a very special edition of her talk show, Ding Dong Hello.
wrestletalk.com
Shocking WWE Tag Team Split
There was a shocking betrayal as a WWE tag team split in a shocking way on tonight’s edition (February 7) of NXT. Find out what happened when Bayley returned to NXT to host an explosive edition of Ding Dong Hello with Toxic Attraction. As the ladies sat down to...
wrestletalk.com
Former NXT Champions Make WWE Main Roster TV Debut
Former NXT Tag Team Champions the Creed Brothers are the latest NXT talents to make their WWE main roster TV debuts on Main Event. Brutus and Julius Creed have actually appeared on a main roster show before, which was the October 29, 2021 edition of SmackDown where they were part of a 24/7 Title chase since they were at the show for a dark match.
wrestletalk.com
Final Spot In WWE Women’s Elimination Chamber Match Set
Find out which woman has won the final spot in the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber match tonight on Raw. On tonight’s WWE Raw (February 6) a big four way match was held to determine who would join the field in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match at the upcoming premium live event of the same name.
wrestletalk.com
Reason Why WWE Changed Current Champion’s Ring Name
The reason why WWE changed a current champion’s ring name has been revealed. At WWE SummerSlam, former NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai made her main roster debut under a new name of IYO SKY, alongside Dakota Kai and Bayley to form Damage CTRL. The trio were instantly slotted...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Set For Impressive Milestone On Raw
A top WWE star is set to mark an impressive milestone on tonight’s edition of the long running series Monday Night Raw. Becky Lynch has taken to Twitter to acknowledge an impressive milestone she is set to hit on tonight’s episode (February 6) of Monday Night Raw. Responding...
wrestletalk.com
NXT Star Shows Off Insane Finishing Move Despite Loss
It doesn’t matter that this NXT star lost a match tonight, they still got to showcase their insane finishing move that has gone viral!. Despite losing a singles match against Zoey Stark, NXT star Sol Ruca still got to show off her insane finishing move that has gained her plenty of attention.
wrestletalk.com
Adam Cole Says Popular AEW Star Has Been Very Helpful Ahead Of In-Ring Return
AEW star Adam Cole has revealed that he has spoken with Bryan Danielson ahead of his return to the ring. Cole last wrestled at the June 2022 Forbidden Door event, where he competed in the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship fourway bout. During the match, which Cole was already working with...
wrestletalk.com
Contract Stipulation For WWE Tag Team Revealed
A contract stipulation for a WWE tag team has been revealed. Since Triple H took over all main roster creative and talent relations, WWE has seen an influx of talent returning to the promotion. From Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross to Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, the large amount of...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Stars Pulled From Indie Show
AEW stars Wheeler YUTA and Willow Nightingale have been pulled from an upcoming indie date, fuelling rumors about the relaunch of ROH TV. Beyond Wrestling has now taken to social media to confirm that YUTA and Nightingale, along with Tracy Williams and Trish Adora, are no longer set to compete on the February 26 card in Worcester.
