ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Becky Lynch & Lita After WWE RAW Went Off The Air
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, and so it comes as no surprise she has transcended professional wrestling and made her way into the mainstream. She had a big match on RAW this week, and it featured timely assistance from Lita. It seems Lynch shared a moment with Lita after RAW went off the air.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Name Believes Rhea Ripley Needs ‘To Get Rid Of All That Goth Stuff’
A former WWE name believes Rhea Ripley needs “to get rid of all that goth stuff”. Rhea Ripley has become one of WWE’s fastest rising stars since joining The Judgment Day last summer. Since her heel turn and alliance with the group, the former Raw Women’s Champion has dyed her hair black and wears darker makeup to stand out from the rest of the roster.
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Makes Raunchy Reference To Ex-WWE Star On Raw
Brock Lesnar laid down a major challenge on Monday Night Raw but not before making a decidedly non-PG reference to a former WWE star. The 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw was full of thrills and spills as both the women’s and the US Championship Elimination Chambers filled up for the event on February 18th. In addition, Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with Roman Reigns’ Special Counsel Paul Heyman who ended up in tears as a result.
wrestlinginc.com
Chad Gable On 'Tragic' End To Jason Jordan's WWE Career & Pivot To Producing
Chad Gable and Jason Jordan, collectively known as American Alpha, were a team for only two years, but during their short stint together, they experienced success, winning the "NXT" and "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships before WWE decided to split them up in 2017. Jordan's in-ring career ultimately ended less than a year later due to a neck injury after which he pivoted to a career as a WWE producer.
ringsidenews.com
Why Rhea Ripley Was Absent From WWE RAW This Week
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to become one of the top female Superstars in WWE. In fact, she has seen a lot of success in the company, being a multi-time champion. Despite that, she is still a human being in the end and needs a break from time to time. It seems she was absent from RAW this week for that reason only.
webisjericho.com
GoFundMe Launched For “Superstar” Billy Graham
Billy Graham has been in ill health for many years due to suffering from liver problems and has reportedly been close to death several times. In fact, less than a year ago, the 79-year-old was hospitalized at the Mayo Clinic due to an irregular heartbeat and fluid in his lungs, and seven months ago had a toe amputated.
Autoweek.com
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
ringsidenews.com
JBL Walks Out On Baron Corbin During WWE RAW
Baron Corbin honed his craft in Triple H’s version of NXT. The three-time Golden Gloves winner got a major push on the main roster that saw an unfortunate ending. It appears that his alliance with JBL may be over as well. Baron Corbin squared off against Dexter Lumis on...
Lita Returns, Helps Becky Lynch Beat Bayley In Steel Cage Match On 2/6 WWE Raw
Becky Lynch has been feuding with Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) for months, dating back to the group's arrival at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The trio took Lynch out with a vicious attack in August, and she later returned ahead of WWE Survivor Series in November. There, she scored the win for Bianca Belair's team in a WarGames Match against Damage CTRL, whose team also included Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Announced For This Week's WWE NXT
WWE announced on social media that Bayley is returning to "WWE NXT" on February 7. The Damage CTRL leader is going to be bringing her "Ding Dong Hello" segment to the show. The former "SmackDown" Women's Champion guests are Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. As noted, Dolin and Jayne faced WWE "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez on Saturday for the title at "NXT" Vengeance Day. While neither of the two was successful, their efforts did get praised by their former leader and WWE Superstar Mandy Rose. As reported earlier, Rose had tweeted, "Proud of my girls."
This Former Football Star Is on the Cusp of a WWE Breakout
Football didn’t work out for Bron Breakker but he’s an emerging star in WWE.
PWMania
Former WCW Star Charlie Norris Dead At Age 57
The pro wrestling world has lost another veteran. On Monday, news broke that former WCW star Charlie Norris has passed away at the age of 57. The Cauliflower Alley Club released the following statement confirming the news:. We are once again hit was sad news with the passing of Charlie...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Star Injured At Live Event, Title Match Stopped
Please don’t be bad. You never know when you are going to see a wrestler injured and it is never a good thing. Wrestlers being hurt can happen at any time and can cause all kinds of problems for everyone involved, but the wrestler’s health is what matters the most. There was another injury scare this weekend and a match was stopped as a result of the sudden injury.
Why The Rock Is Making A Huge Career Mistake By Not Returning For WrestleMania 39
Dwayne Johnson has allegedly decided not to return for WrestleMania 39, and I think that's a huge mistake.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Leaves Paul Heyman In Tears On WWE Raw
Emotions were running high on Monday Night Raw as Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman came face to face in a spine-tingling encounter. Cody Rhodes returned from seven months on the shelf from injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble, winning the men’s Rumble match to book his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39. It has since been confirmed that Rhodes will go one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – should Reigns overcome the challenge of Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Hopes To Return To The Ring And Face Wardlow
A former WWE Superstar may be making a return to the ring soon, and he's got his sights set on one of the most physically intimidating men the AEW roster has to offer. Ryback recently spoke with "MuscleManMalcolm" about the current state of his career. "The Big Guy" feels reinvigorated because he says he recently won the rights to the "Ryback" trademark.
