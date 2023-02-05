Read full article on original website
1 College Basketball Fanbase Fed Up With Its Coach Tonight
The North Carolina basketball fanbase is understandably frustrated with its team on Tuesday night. Coming off a rivalry loss to the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night, the Tar Heels entered tonight's game against Wake Forest with a 15-8 record. Hubert Davis' squad came out entirely too flat, ...
Duke tops trio of ranked women's teams in North Carolina
Duke’s Kara Lawson and North Carolina’s Courtney Banghart have spent their short tenures building programs back to national relevance. North Carolina State’s Wes Moore is leading the three-time reigning Atlantic Coast Conference champion. All of them are in the same area code. This always-competitive market looks tougher...
Appleby scores 35 as Wake Forest holds off Tar Heels 92-85
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tyree Appleby scored a season-high 35 points, 23 coming at the free-throw line, and Wake Forest built a big lead early then held on for a 92-85 victory over North Carolina on Tuesday night. Appleby was just two points short of his career high while tying...
Girls Basketball: Gibbons stays unbeaten in CAP-6, crushes Athens Drive 60-43
Raleigh, N.C. — The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders visited Athens Drive on Tuesday night and came away with a resounding win by a 60-43 margin to stay undefeated in CAP-6 conference play. With just one game remaining in the season for both teams, the win was enough for Gibbons to...
Two Decades Later, the Legend of Duke's 'Speedo Guy' Lives On
What would you do to distract a basketball player at the free throw line? Traditionally, fans have waved their arms, held up signs and screamed at the top of their lungs to get a player to miss a free throw. And more often than not, it doesn't work. Once the player at the line is focused on the rim, he's able to ignore what's happening behind the basket. But 20 years go, that simply wasn't the case, as the world was introduced to "Speedo Guy."
No. 19 Miami rolls past Duke 81-59, moves to 13-0 at home
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami guard Isaiah Wong pointed to the crowd, waving his arms, asking for noise, asking for the celebration to start. The lead, at that point, was 3-0. Didn’t matter. From start to finish, the Hurricanes were in total control —- and got a rare rout over Duke.
'Monitoring it constantly': How UNC football put together its transfer class
Chapel Hill, N.C. — It took about 10 minutes before Nate McCollum began getting texts and calls. Amari Gainer felt like he was back in high school because of how many people were contacting him on Twitter. Derrik Allen couldn’t figure out how everyone knew he was looking for a new place to play college football.
Duke torments UNC with 'Chinese spy balloon' video
Although official reports claim a U.S. fighter jet took down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on Saturday, Duke basketball's oh-so-creative social media team suggested freshman center Dereck Lively II deserves the credit. RELATED: Hubert Davis 'just stating facts' after loss ...
College Basketball Odds: North Carolina vs. Wake Forest prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/7/2023
The featured game on ESPN’s college basketball action will come between two hungry teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The North Carolina Tar Heels (15-8) will face off against an evenly matched opponent in the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-9). ESPN coverage will be live from Winston-Salem, North Carolina for this in-state tilt. Check out our college basketball odds series for our North Carolina-Wake Forest prediction and pick.
Technician Online
“Forget about last year.” Keatts on building the roster, Smith on returning to NC State, and more
As the NC State men’s basketball team heads into the final stretch of its season, look back on the 2022 ACC Tipoff and what Kevin Keatts, Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner had to say about what the team took away from a disappointing prior season and how they’re preparing for a season of wins.
Cary is a finalist for new US Soccer headquarters
Cary is being considered as a possible new home for the U.S. Soccer Federation's headquarters and national training center. For more than a year, city and soccer officials have been in discussions in developing a campus and training facility, Cary Town Manager Sean Stegall told WRAL News on Wednesday morning.
Four Oaks miniature golf course replacement
PITTSBURG, Ks - The miniature golf course at Four Oaks has been closed since 2020.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Burlington man chances $2 Fast Play ticket and wins thousands
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Steven Bradshaw took a chance on a $2 Fast Play ticket and won a $101,665 jackpot. Bradshaw bought his lucky 10X The Cash ticket Sunday night at Sam's Mini Mart 2 on East Parker Street in Graham. He collected his price Monday. The Fast Play rolling...
WXII 12
How UNC Chapel Hill became the Tar Heels
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — What even is a 'Tar Heel'? Here's the origin of the iconic name. Spell it like a local: Tar Heel is two words. "Tarheel" is incorrect. According to The Carolina Story: A Virtual Museum of University History, the term "Tar Heel" dates back to early North Carolina history.
kiss951.com
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?
Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
30+ Durham restaurants to try during Black Business Week
Black Business Week is now underway in Durham. The event is organized by the Greater Durham Black Chamber of Commerce. Each day Feb. 6 through Feb. 10 will feature an opportunity to help promote Black-owned businesses. The week also includes Zoom workshops for aspiring entrepreneurs. According to Discover Durham, there...
Horror flick ‘The Devil’s Stomping Ground’ based on legendary haunted North Carolina camping spot
CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A legendary haunted camping ground in North Carolina is the basis of a recently released horror film. “The Devil’s Stomping Ground” follows 15 college film students who come to rural North Carolina to film their senior short project, according to the film’s IMBd page. The plot of the film is […]
Up and Coming Weekly
Renaming brings to mind history, the cost of wokeness
So Fort Bragg is going to be renamed “Fort Liberty.” Why such a bland name? We commemorate great American military leaders by naming bases and installations in their memory. Don’t we have enough highly regarded military leaders and heroes to honor?. I can think of plenty of...
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
