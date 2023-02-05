ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Bleacher Report

Knicks Trade Rumors: Blazers' Josh Hart Among Targets Before NBA Deadline

The New York Knicks have been a middling team this season, but it appears that they're trying to make moves ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline in the hope of turning a corner. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Knicks "have expressed interest in trading for Portland Trail Blazers...
PORTLAND, OR
Bleacher Report

Heat Rumors: Miami Open to Kyle Lowry Trade as PG Draws Interest Ahead of Deadline

If the Miami Heat make some changes before Thursday's trade deadline, don't be surprised if veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is on the move. According to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the Heat have "been receiving inquiries" regarding Lowry and he's "now among several Heat players in play" on the trade market.
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

Buying or Selling Final 2023 NBA Trade Rumors

For several weeks now, it has been smoke screen SZN in the NBA. But the encroaching Thursday trade deadline has the trade winds blowing strong enough to clear the air. Mostly. Posturing is still prevalent, and calculated leaks continue to float around, clouding the picture. Though time is running short and teams considering deals are nearing "put up or shut up" inflection points, it can still sometimes be tricky to determine which whispers are wastes of breath and which aren't.
Bleacher Report

76ers Trade Predictions Ahead of Thursday's Deadline

The Philadelphia 76ers may not have much up their sleeve ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. They have cemented themselves among the top teams in the Eastern Conference and shown the kind of two-way dominance typically only seen in heavyweight contenders. That doesn't mean the Sixers will stay silent during...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Bleacher Report

Suns' Chris Paul on Being in Kyrie Irving Rumors: 'Nobody's Exempt from Being Traded'

Chris Paul is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best players of his generation, but even he can be traded. "It's a business," the Phoenix Suns point guard said, per Duane Rankin of AZ Central. "I've seen crazier. The way I found out I was traded from Houston. You just show up to work and be a pro day in and day out. Nobody's exempt from being traded. Find out just like everybody else."
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal Eyed by Heat If Kyle Lowry Isn't Dealt

There is reportedly a scenario where Kevin Durant or Bradley Beal could end up on the Miami Heat for the 2023-24 season. "I have been told that if the Heat do not move Kyle Lowry at Thursday's NBA trading deadline that the Heat very much will return to the mindset of an offseason run at Kevin Durant or Bradley Beal, should either express a desire to move on," Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel wrote.
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

Clippers Criticized by Fans in Tight Win over Nets After Failed Kyrie Trade Pursuit

It was anything but pretty, but the Los Angeles Clippers managed to escape Barclays Center with a 124-116 victory over the significantly shorthanded Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Los Angeles ended its six-game road trip against Eastern Conference foes with a 4-2 record and improved to 31-26 on the season behind 29 points from Paul George, 24 points from Kawhi Leonard and a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds from Ivica Zubac.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Mavericks' Christian Wood Says He Hopes He's Not Traded amid Clippers Rumors

Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood is aware that he's been the subject of trade discussions recently, but he's hoping to stay put. Wood told reporters on Monday that he's been trying to talk to head coach Jason Kidd and general manager Nico Harrison as much as possible before Thursday's trade deadline.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Mike Conley Jr. Seeks Contender If Traded; Jazz PG Linked to T-Wolves

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley Jr. would like to be moved to a contending team if he's dealt before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, per Tony Jones of The Athletic. "According to sources, if he is moved, he would like to be moved to a contending team," Jones said. "If not, he wants to stay with the Jazz, as he and his family are happy and established in the community, and Conley is happy with his current basketball situation."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bleacher Report

Celtics Rumors: Danilo Gallinari, Payton Pritchard Shopped Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Boston Celtics have looked into packaging Danilo Gallinari and Payton Pritchard together ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer. Fischer reported the Celtics are targeting a center, with the San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl and Orlando Magic's Mo Bamba linked. Pritchard has struggled this...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Lakers' LeBron James Gifted 16 $38,388 Scholarships by Nike for I Promise Students

LeBron James became the NBA's all-time scoring leader on Tuesday night, surpassing the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and among the celebrations and pageantry after his incredible accomplishment was a gift from Nike founder Phil Knight. According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, "James received scholarship gifts from Knight—worth $38,388 a year,...
AKRON, OH
Bleacher Report

Lakers Trade Rumors: Westbrook, Draft Picks for Mike Conley, Malik Beasley Discussed

The Utah Jazz have reportedly emerged as a potential trade suitor for the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported the Lakers and Jazz have discussed the framework of a trade that would send Mike Conley and Malik Beasley to Los Angeles in exchange for Russell Westbrook and two future first-round picks. The Jazz would likely buy Westbrook out from the remainder of his contract.
LOS ANGELES, CA

