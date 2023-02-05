Read full article on original website
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: Blazers' Josh Hart Among Targets Before NBA Deadline
The New York Knicks have been a middling team this season, but it appears that they're trying to make moves ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline in the hope of turning a corner. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Knicks "have expressed interest in trading for Portland Trail Blazers...
Bleacher Report
Heat Rumors: Miami Open to Kyle Lowry Trade as PG Draws Interest Ahead of Deadline
If the Miami Heat make some changes before Thursday's trade deadline, don't be surprised if veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is on the move. According to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the Heat have "been receiving inquiries" regarding Lowry and he's "now among several Heat players in play" on the trade market.
Bleacher Report
Buying or Selling Final 2023 NBA Trade Rumors
For several weeks now, it has been smoke screen SZN in the NBA. But the encroaching Thursday trade deadline has the trade winds blowing strong enough to clear the air. Mostly. Posturing is still prevalent, and calculated leaks continue to float around, clouding the picture. Though time is running short and teams considering deals are nearing "put up or shut up" inflection points, it can still sometimes be tricky to determine which whispers are wastes of breath and which aren't.
Bleacher Report
76ers Trade Predictions Ahead of Thursday's Deadline
The Philadelphia 76ers may not have much up their sleeve ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. They have cemented themselves among the top teams in the Eastern Conference and shown the kind of two-way dominance typically only seen in heavyweight contenders. That doesn't mean the Sixers will stay silent during...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Bleacher Report
Suns' Chris Paul on Being in Kyrie Irving Rumors: 'Nobody's Exempt from Being Traded'
Chris Paul is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best players of his generation, but even he can be traded. "It's a business," the Phoenix Suns point guard said, per Duane Rankin of AZ Central. "I've seen crazier. The way I found out I was traded from Houston. You just show up to work and be a pro day in and day out. Nobody's exempt from being traded. Find out just like everybody else."
Bleacher Report
Stephen A. Smith: Kevin Durant Could Be Traded by Nets; Celtics' Jaylen Brown Linked
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown might be shaking his head once again. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported Monday on First Take that the Celtics could once again launch a pursuit of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Per Smith, Brown could be part of Boston's outgoing package. Kyrie Irving's reported trade...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal Eyed by Heat If Kyle Lowry Isn't Dealt
There is reportedly a scenario where Kevin Durant or Bradley Beal could end up on the Miami Heat for the 2023-24 season. "I have been told that if the Heat do not move Kyle Lowry at Thursday's NBA trading deadline that the Heat very much will return to the mindset of an offseason run at Kevin Durant or Bradley Beal, should either express a desire to move on," Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel wrote.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham Had 'Heated' Exchange in Locker Room
Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook and head coach Darvin Ham engaged in a "brief, heated verbal exchange" during halftime of the team's 133-130 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Per Wojnarowski, Ham had taken issue with how Westbrook "lingered on the playing...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers Eye D'Angelo Russell, Christian Wood After Missing Kyrie
The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly targeted Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood and Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Wood and Russell are the Clippers "prime targets" before the Thursday cutoff date for trades. The Clippers were among the...
Bleacher Report
Clippers Criticized by Fans in Tight Win over Nets After Failed Kyrie Trade Pursuit
It was anything but pretty, but the Los Angeles Clippers managed to escape Barclays Center with a 124-116 victory over the significantly shorthanded Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Los Angeles ended its six-game road trip against Eastern Conference foes with a 4-2 record and improved to 31-26 on the season behind 29 points from Paul George, 24 points from Kawhi Leonard and a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds from Ivica Zubac.
Bleacher Report
Mavericks' Christian Wood Says He Hopes He's Not Traded amid Clippers Rumors
Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood is aware that he's been the subject of trade discussions recently, but he's hoping to stay put. Wood told reporters on Monday that he's been trying to talk to head coach Jason Kidd and general manager Nico Harrison as much as possible before Thursday's trade deadline.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Mike Conley Jr. Seeks Contender If Traded; Jazz PG Linked to T-Wolves
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley Jr. would like to be moved to a contending team if he's dealt before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, per Tony Jones of The Athletic. "According to sources, if he is moved, he would like to be moved to a contending team," Jones said. "If not, he wants to stay with the Jazz, as he and his family are happy and established in the community, and Conley is happy with his current basketball situation."
Bleacher Report
Celtics Rumors: Danilo Gallinari, Payton Pritchard Shopped Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Boston Celtics have looked into packaging Danilo Gallinari and Payton Pritchard together ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer. Fischer reported the Celtics are targeting a center, with the San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl and Orlando Magic's Mo Bamba linked. Pritchard has struggled this...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LAL Seeks to Limit Repeater Tax Hit While Exploring Deadline Trades
The Los Angeles Lakers may be trying to thread an impossibly small needle as they potentially look to trade Russell Westbrook before the Feb. 9 deadline and bolster the roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Alongside the complications of moving Westbrook's massive $47 million deal, the Lakers also reportedly...
Bleacher Report
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Attend Lakers-Thunder as LeBron James Pursues Scoring Record
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is expected to attend Tuesday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder, with LeBron James trailing Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record of 38,387 points by just 35 points. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is expected to be at the game as well, as the NBA's guest. LeBron's former...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James Gifted 16 $38,388 Scholarships by Nike for I Promise Students
LeBron James became the NBA's all-time scoring leader on Tuesday night, surpassing the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and among the celebrations and pageantry after his incredible accomplishment was a gift from Nike founder Phil Knight. According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, "James received scholarship gifts from Knight—worth $38,388 a year,...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Trade Rumors: Westbrook, Draft Picks for Mike Conley, Malik Beasley Discussed
The Utah Jazz have reportedly emerged as a potential trade suitor for the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported the Lakers and Jazz have discussed the framework of a trade that would send Mike Conley and Malik Beasley to Los Angeles in exchange for Russell Westbrook and two future first-round picks. The Jazz would likely buy Westbrook out from the remainder of his contract.
