Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lori Lightfoot trailing far behind in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
The Corned Beef Factory - Carol Stream, IL - Food ReviewChicago Food KingCarol Stream, IL
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
Related
theScore
Report: Jazz, Lakers discuss trade involving Conley, Beasley, Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers' future first-round picks could yet be moved for the right package. L.A. has held discussions with the Utah Jazz regarding a blockbuster swap that would send guard Mike Conley, swingman Malik Beasley, and potentially other rotation players to Los Angeles for Russell Westbrook and the Lakers' first-round selections in 2027 and 2029, sources told ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
theScore
LeBron: I'm 'disappointed' Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie
LeBron James was anticipating a reunion. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar told ESPN's Michael Wilbon in a sit-down interview Monday that he was hoping his team would land All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, who won a championship as James' teammate with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. "Well, definitely disappointed," James said...
theScore
Report: Westbrook, Ham had heated exchange during loss to Thunder
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and head coach Darvin Ham engaged in a heated verbal exchange in the locker room at halftime of Tuesday's 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Ham expressed frustration with Westbrook for lingering on the floor after getting subbed...
theScore
Bucks beat Trail Blazers 127-108 for 8th straight win
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 27 points and the Milwaukee Bucks stretched their winning streak to eight games with a 127-108 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 13 rebounds as the Bucks led the whole way, pushing their...
theScore
Murray hits eight 3-pointers as Kings beat Rockets 140-120
HOUSTON (AP) — Keegan Murray had a career-high 30 points and set a franchise rookie record with eight 3-pointers to help the Sacramento Kings snap a two-game skid with a 140-120 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night. The fourth overall pick in last year’s NBA draft, Murray...
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
theScore
Jokic posts triple-double by halftime, Nuggets rout Wolves
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic may not always dazzle with his athleticism. He sure does with his numbers. Jokic posted his 19th triple-double of the season by halftime and the Denver Nuggets rode a 49-point first quarter to a 146-112 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Jokic...
theScore
Silas blasts Rockets' defensive effort: 'They're not getting after it'
After the Houston Rockets' 140-120 home loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday, head coach Stephen Silas expressed his frustration with his team's lack of defensive effort. "They're not getting after it like they're supposed to," Silas said postgame. "They're not getting into their man and fighting over and helping each other. They're not doing what they're supposed to do."
theScore
Report: Nets rejected CP3 offer from Suns, Lakers' 1st-rounders for Kyrie
The Brooklyn Nets weren't short of blockbuster bids for Kyrie Irving. The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers each proposed loaded trade offers for the wantaway guard before the Nets reportedly struck an agreement with the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Phoenix was reportedly ready...
theScore
Report: Nets haven't ruled out flipping Dinwiddie before deadline
Spencer Dinwiddie's second go-around with the Brooklyn Nets may be short-lived. The Nets haven't ruled out flipping the veteran guard before Thursday afternoon's trade deadline, sources told NBA insider Marc Stein. Brooklyn reportedly acquired Dinwiddie from the Dallas Mavericks as part of the Kyrie Irving blockbuster deal. He developed into...
theScore
NBA Rookie of the Year rankings: Banchero rolling as All-Star break nears
The All-Star Game on Feb. 19 will serve as the unofficial end to the first half of the NBA season. So far, one rookie has outshined the rest of his first-year cohorts. That said, the quickly approaching Feb. 9 trade deadline could shake up multiple squads. It could potentially give the other four names on this list, plus several others, renewed hope at taking the top spot down the stretch.
theScore
Report: Heat trade Dedmon, 2nd-round pick to Spurs
The Miami Heat are sending center Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Miami is receiving cash considerations in exchange, which creates enough financial flexibility to add two standard contracts or one veteran player and remain under the tax line, reports Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
theScore
Crowning The King: LeBron surpasses Kareem for NBA's scoring record
The NBA has a new scoring king. And the crown fits remarkably well after LeBron James surpassed fellow Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the league's all-time points record during Tuesday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Here's a breakdown of what it took for LeBron to eclipse the...
theScore
Kyrie felt 'very disrespected' by Nets
Former Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is looking forward to a fresh start with the Dallas Mavericks. "I just know I want to be in a place where I'm celebrated and not just tolerated or dealt with in a way that doesn't make me feel respected," Irving told reporters Tuesday at his introductory press conference, including ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.
theScore
Knicks rally from 21 points down to topple 76ers
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, Jalen Brunson scored 21 points and the New York Knicks overcame an early 21-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 108-97 on Sunday night. Evan Fournier came off the bench to add 17 points for...
theScore
LeBron: 'I don't know how I'm gonna feel' when I pass Kareem
The reality of becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer still hasn't sunk in for LeBron James as he sits on the verge of making history. The Los Angeles Lakers star told Zach Lowe of ESPN that he isn't sure how he'll react when he breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387 career points.
theScore
Report: Nets don't plan to trade KD before deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have told teams that they aren't planning on moving Kevin Durant ahead of Thursday afternoon's NBA trade deadline, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Durant is currently having "ongoing conversations" with the Nets' brass regarding the direction of the franchise in the aftermath of Kyrie Irving's trade to the Dallas Mavericks last week, Wojnarowski adds.
theScore
Kings acquire Nets' Kessler Edwards
The Brooklyn Nets have traded forward Kessler Edwards and cash considerations to the Sacramento Kings for the draft rights to David Michineau, the Nets announced Tuesday, according to SNY's Ian Begley. The deal required Edwards' permission as the Pepperdine product has a one-year Bird rights restriction in his deal, according...
theScore
AP Poll: Purdue remains No. 1 despite loss, Marquette enters top 10
Purdue's unquestioned grip on No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll is gone after a weekend loss. That didn't stop the Boilermakers from remaining at the top anyway. The Boilermakers earned 38 of 62 first-place votes in the poll released Monday to remain at No. 1...
theScore
Kane: I'll cherish home games 'a little more' with deadline looming
Patrick Kane isn't quite ready to end his time with the Chicago Blackhawks, but he's planning on soaking in every remaining moment at the United Center before the March 3 deadline, just in case. "You’ll probably cherish these five games a little more before the deadline just not knowing what’s...
Comments / 0