Monroeville's Clingman; South Central's Blair reach 1,000 points

MONROEVILLE — A milestone night with a thrilling finish.

Monroeville senior guard Jimmy Clingman became the ninth player in program history to reach 1,000 points in Saturday's non-league home game against visiting Port Clinton.

Then, teammate Gabe Howell scored on a basket from 15 feet with 2.2 seconds left to give the Eagles a thrilling 55-53 win over the Redskins inside the Monroeville Athletic Complex.

With the win, the Eagles improved to 11-8 overall ahead of a Firelands Conference game on Thursday at South Central.

Clingman needed eight points to reach the milestone and finished with 15 for the Eagles, who got a team-high 20 points from senior Aidan Goodwin.

The Eagles trailed 14-7 after one quarter, but then used a 20-6 scoring edge in the second quarter to take a 27-20 halftime lead.

PORT CLINTON (8-10)

Nolan Chambers 3-0—8, Jackson Beasley 6-0—12, Owen Auxter 1-0—2, Cam Gillum 1-2—4, Adam Thorbahn 11-4—27. TOTALS 22-6—53.

MONROEVILLE (11-8)

Aidan Goodwin 8-1—20, Maverick Myers 0-1—1, Gabe Howell 2-0—5, Landon Stein 2-0—5, Blake Schaub 1-0—2, Jimmy Clingman 7-0-—15, Braden Chapman 3-1—7. TOTALS 23-3—55.

Port Clinton 14 6 18 15 — 53

Monroeville 7 20 12 16 — 55

3-point FGs: (PC) Chambers 2, Thorbahn; (M) Goodwin 3, Howell, Stein, Clingman.

Edison 64, South Central 58

GREENWICH — South Central senior Isaac Blair reached 1,000 career points with a sterling night shooting, but the visiting Chargers built a 12-point lead through quarters to claim the win.

Blair scored a game-high 28 points on 12-of-14 shooting and added six rebounds in becoming the eighth player in program history to reach 1,000 points. Brandon Mitchell added six points, six rebounds and four assists for the Trojans (8-11), while Hayden Dobias scored 14 points.

For Edison (3-16), Kayden Bourget scored 22 points, while Jack Brown made five 3-pointers for 15 points, and Luke Blatnik scored 10 points.

Edison hosts Willard on Friday in an attempt to play spoiler again and deny the Crimson Flashes from clinching an SBC Bay title share.

EDISON (3-16)

Jack Brown 5-0—15, Davin Wendt 4-0—9, Kayden Bourget 9-2—22, Luke Blatnik 3-3—10, Grayson Smith 1-0—2, Bryson Wittmer 1-0—2, Troy Rutherford 2-0—4. TOTALS 25-5—64.

SOUTH CENTRAL (8-11)

Gunner Ray 0-2—2, Aaron Hauler 1 1—4, Isaac Blair 12 3—28, Brandon Mitchell 3 0—6, Hayden Dobias 5 0—14, Eric Saunders 2 0—4. TOTALS 23 6—58.

Edison 17 14 23 10 — 64

S. Central 16 9 17 16 — 58

3-point FGs: (E) Brown 5, Bourget 2, Wendt, Blatnik; (SC) Dobias 4, Blair, Hauler.

St. Mary CC 47, St. Paul 39

NORWALK — The Flyers were unable to keep the momentum from Friday's 52-51 overtime win over South Central that had snapped a five-game losing streak on Saturday.

Instead, it was visiting St. Mary Central Catholic that stopped a six-game skid with the road comeback win. St. Paul (8-10) had led 13-4 after one quarter and 24-13 at halftime.

However, the Flyers were limited to just 15 points the rest of the game while SMCC (5-14) put up 30 points in the second half to pull away for the win.

Korey Frazee scored 14 points for St. Paul, while Evan Wangler added 10.

St. Paul visits Plymouth on Thursday in FC play.

SMCC (5-14)

Sed Cook 5-1—11, Braylon Harris 6-3—17, Brayden Gill 0-3—3, Kyle West 0-1—1, Charlie Kaftan 3-1—7, Nathan Wehner 4-0—8. TOTALS 19-6—47.

ST. PAUL (8-10)

Michael Kirk 1-0—3, Korey Frazee 4 2—14, Brock Tice 0-5—5, Nolan McCall 2-3—7, Evan Wangler 5-0—10. TOTALS 12-10—39.

SMCC 4 13 11 19 — 47

St. Paul 13 11 3 12 — 39

3-point FGs: (STM) Harris 2, Gill; (STP) Frazee 4, Kirk.

Madison 62, Norwalk 57

MADISON TWP. — The Truckers held a big edge in rebounding and had a solid shooting effort, but couldn’t overcome the Ram’s three-point shooting down the stretch of Saturday’s non-league loss.

Norwalk (9-10) was 21-of-49 (43 percent) from the floor, including 7-of-17 (41 percent) from the three-point line. The Truckers were also 8-of-10 (80 percent) at the free-throw line and held a 29-15 lead in rebounds while committing just eight turnovers.

However, they led just 13-11 after one and 34-31 at halftime, only to see the Rams tie the score at 45 through three quarters. Madison (9-10) then outscored Norwalk by a 17-12 margin in the final eight minutes.

The Rams finished 23-of-41 (56 percent) from the floor, including a 10-of-19 effort (53 percent) from the three-point line.

Ashton Coe led Norwalk with 19 points and six assists. Braedyn Demuth scored 17 points and had five rebounds and four assists, while Mason Gamble contributed eight points and eight rebounds.

The Truckers (4-6 SBC Lake) have a double-home weekend on tap when they host state-ranked Sandusky (18-1, 10-1) and Monroeville (11-8) on Friday and Saturday.

Hillsdale 71, Plymouth 57

PLYMOUTH — The Big Red fell to 4-15 overall with Saturday’s non-league loss at home to the Falcons.