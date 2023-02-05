ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

Comments / 0

alaskasnewssource.com

Researchers learn earthquakes intensify in deep sedimentary basin near Fairbanks

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - The tallest peak in North America has nothing on one obscure basin over 100 miles to the northeast. At nearly 4.5 miles deep, the Nenana Basin extends further in the ground than the crest of Denali (3.85 miles), and it is this property that causes earthquakes to strike longer and harder when they enter the region, according to researchers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Geophysical Institute.
FAIRBANKS, AK
KYUK

2 hurt when Army attack helicopter crashes in Talkeetna

The Army has begun an investigation into the crash of a Fort Wainwright-based helicopter Sunday at the Talkeetna Airport. And two soldiers injured in the accident have been treated and released from an Anchorage-area hospital. The soldiers with Fort Wainwright’s 25th Attack Battalion were flying an AH-64D Apache helicopter when...
TALKEETNA, AK
americanmilitarynews.com

Alaska’s top-funded earmark is a $99 million sports and fitness center at Fort Wainwright. Officials say it will promote military mental health.

Alaska’s most expensive earmarked project in the federal spending bill funds a $99 million sports and fitness center at Fort Wainwright. The annex to Fort Wainwright’s Physical Fitness Center in Fairbanks will include an indoor track and AstroTurf field that military personnel and their families can use for official training and recreational activities, like intramural sports leagues.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Man indicted in Delta Junction double homicide

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A Fairbanks grand jury has indicted Daniel Serkov on charges related to the deaths of two men in Delta Junction last month. Serkov faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, one count of tampering with physical evidence, and fifth-degree criminal mischief in the deaths of Andrey Dorozhin and Dmitry Sergiyenko on Jan. 20.
FAIRBANKS, AK
kinyradio.com

Fairbanks man convicted of 2017 hatchet murder

Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) – On Feb. 1, a Fairbanks Jury convicted 55-year-old Brett Gilbert of murder in the first degree for his murder of Mark Mitchell. For his conviction, Gilbert faces a sentence of up to 99 years imprisonment. On the evening of Jul. 30, 2017, Gilbert attacked Mitchell...
FAIRBANKS, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Fairbanks man sentenced 50 years for murder

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A Fairbanks man has been sentenced to 50 years in jail for a 2020 domestic violence murder. According to the Department of Law, Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle sentenced Eric Rustad on Wednesday to 50 years in prison with an additional 15 years suspended for a period of 10 years of probation.
FAIRBANKS, AK

