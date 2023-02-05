Read full article on original website
Related
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force travels to Sacred Heart, Feb. 10-11
Game 1: at Sacred Heart (RV), Friday, Feb. 10, 7:05 pm ET, Fairfield, Conn. Game 2: at Sacred Heart (RV), Saturday, Feb. 11, 7:05 pm ET, Fairfield, Conn. Radio: Both games on XtraSports1300 AM. Live Stats Link on AF hockey schedule. The...
goairforcefalcons.com
Women’s Gymnastics Closes Denver Quad With 192.475
DENVER – At Magness Arena on Sunday, the Air Force women's gymnastics team closed the afternoon quad with a 192.475. On uneven bars, Velandra Brochi and Ayla McKean both finished the day scoring a 9.750, tying each another for tenth in the standings. The result marks a season best for McKean, while tying Brochi's 2023 best.
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force places 39 on MW Fall All-Academic Team
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force placed 39 student-athletes on the Fall 2022 Mountain West Academic Team, as announced today by the conference office. Fall sports include men's and women's cross country, football, women's soccer and women's volleyball. To be eligible for selection, student-athletes must have completed at...
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcons Conclude Perfect Weekend in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. – Two victories on Saturday, Feb. 4, capped a perfect weekend of competition for the Air Force boxing team, who finished the WAC Main Event with undefeated record. Junior Jacob Mendoza and sophomore Mandaw Seck claimed event titles during the final night of action to join a trio of champions from Friday.
goairforcefalcons.com
Dan Oosterhous Recaps Denver Match with FalconVision
Air Force men's tennis head coach Dan Oosterhous talked with FalconVision about the Denver match last Friday. Video highlights included in the interview.
alaskasnewssource.com
Researchers learn earthquakes intensify in deep sedimentary basin near Fairbanks
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - The tallest peak in North America has nothing on one obscure basin over 100 miles to the northeast. At nearly 4.5 miles deep, the Nenana Basin extends further in the ground than the crest of Denali (3.85 miles), and it is this property that causes earthquakes to strike longer and harder when they enter the region, according to researchers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Geophysical Institute.
Dolitsky: Memories of the Soviet pilots stationed in Alaska
Part III: The first Soviet envoys arrive in Nome in 1942; eventually up to 600 were stationed in Alaska. On Aug. 26, 1942, the first Soviet envoys, Colonel Piskunov and Colonel Alexey A. Anisimov, members of the Soviet Purchasing Commission, arrived in Nome. On Sept. 3, 1942, the first Soviet...
KYUK
2 hurt when Army attack helicopter crashes in Talkeetna
The Army has begun an investigation into the crash of a Fort Wainwright-based helicopter Sunday at the Talkeetna Airport. And two soldiers injured in the accident have been treated and released from an Anchorage-area hospital. The soldiers with Fort Wainwright’s 25th Attack Battalion were flying an AH-64D Apache helicopter when...
americanmilitarynews.com
Alaska’s top-funded earmark is a $99 million sports and fitness center at Fort Wainwright. Officials say it will promote military mental health.
Alaska’s most expensive earmarked project in the federal spending bill funds a $99 million sports and fitness center at Fort Wainwright. The annex to Fort Wainwright’s Physical Fitness Center in Fairbanks will include an indoor track and AstroTurf field that military personnel and their families can use for official training and recreational activities, like intramural sports leagues.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man indicted in Delta Junction double homicide
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A Fairbanks grand jury has indicted Daniel Serkov on charges related to the deaths of two men in Delta Junction last month. Serkov faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, one count of tampering with physical evidence, and fifth-degree criminal mischief in the deaths of Andrey Dorozhin and Dmitry Sergiyenko on Jan. 20.
kinyradio.com
Fairbanks man convicted of 2017 hatchet murder
Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) – On Feb. 1, a Fairbanks Jury convicted 55-year-old Brett Gilbert of murder in the first degree for his murder of Mark Mitchell. For his conviction, Gilbert faces a sentence of up to 99 years imprisonment. On the evening of Jul. 30, 2017, Gilbert attacked Mitchell...
alaskapublic.org
Not everybody’s on board with a Fairbanks utility’s deal to source North Slope natural gas
Fairbanks’ only natural gas supplier signed a 20-year contract with Hilcorp earlier this month to begin sourcing gas from the North Slope. It’s a historic deal — the first time North Slope gas will be commercialized for use elsewhere in the state, and in this case, in a region heavily dependent on expensive heating oil.
alaskasnewssource.com
Fairbanks man sentenced 50 years for murder
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A Fairbanks man has been sentenced to 50 years in jail for a 2020 domestic violence murder. According to the Department of Law, Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle sentenced Eric Rustad on Wednesday to 50 years in prison with an additional 15 years suspended for a period of 10 years of probation.
Comments / 0