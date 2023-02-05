Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in NebraskaEast Coast TravelerOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Related
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
Nebraska Basketball: Huskers and Creighton squaring off for 3-star guard
Nebraska basketball and the Creighton Bluejays are directly squaring off in the recruiting game over 3-star guard Dayton Forsythe. The Nebraska basketball team is coming off quite the Sunday. There was, of course, the big win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. That game might have been the best and most complete victory of the season, Creighton notwithstanding.
Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter Nelson
Nebraska football has shown a recruiting focus, as they begin to search after talent in the 2024 class. One player that they have been paying close attention to in particular is 2024 tight end Carter Nelson.
KETV.com
'The girls have been working really hard': Millard North Dance Team returns home with two national championships
OMAHA, Neb. — The Millard North Dance Team returned home with two national championships in tow Monday night. KETV NewsWatch 7 was at Omaha's Eppley Airfield as families welcomed the students back from Orlando, where they competed in the National Dance Team Competition. They competed against talent from around the country as well as 20 other teams from Nebraska.
chatsports.com
#23 Men's Basketball Returns to AP Top 25
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Creighton men's basketball team is ranked for the sixth time this season, coming in at No. 23 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Bluejays were ranked in the first five polls of this season, most recently No. 21 on Dec. 5. The Bluejays...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball Roundup: Grading week of 1/29, this week’s major game
Looking back at the past week in Nebraska women’s basketball and what big game lies ahead for the Cornhuskers in the coming week. The Nebraska women’s basketball team had a bit of a light schedule in the past week but the bright side is that the one game they did play, they were able to get the win.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers continue racking up competition for Carter Nelson
Nebraska football recruiting certainly has its work cut out for it when it comes to Ainsworth’s Carter Nelson who just keeps getting Power 5 offers. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Carter Nelson is the most pressing get for the Nebraska football recruiting class of 2024. It’s not just that Nelson is the top player in the state. It’s not just that he’s rated the fifth best tight end in the entire class. It’s that if the Huskers do end up reeling the Ainsworth prospect in, it will mean they’ve fought off more than 20 other Power 5 programs (and counting) in order to land him.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kmaland.com
Nebraska up to No. 5 in USTFCCA rankings
(KMAland) -- The Nebraska men's track program is up to No. 5 in the latest rankings released by the USTFCCCA. The Huskers moved up one spot from No. 6. The women's program comes in at No. 18. Texas, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina State and Washington are the top five on...
WOWT
PLSHS Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren named Nebraska Athletic Director of the Year
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An athletic director at a Papillion area high school was named the Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year. According to Papillion La Vista Community Schools, La Vista South High School Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren was named the 2023 Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year by the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn football star commits to playing at the college level
Tate Hug of Auburn High School has committed to playing football at Hastings College in Hastings, NE. He made his commitment official on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. In his decorated high school career, Hug was named team MVP, team Captain, and ECNC 1st Team All-Conference. He also...
Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Brook Berringer tribute, basketball rises, more
One Nebraska Cornhuskers football player is doing something in order to pay tribute to the late, great Brook Berringer. That and more in today’s news. It’s going to be a long time until the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team kicks off its season, but there’s still plenty of preparation going on. That includes some players deciding what numbers they are going to wear in 2023.
KETV.com
Omaha's Time Out Foods owners hope for seamless transition for famous fried chicken
OMAHA, Neb. — For Time Out Chicken, it's business as usual. North Omaha's famous chicken restaurant remains open despite being up for sale. The owners hope for a seamless transition to the next buyer. Operations manager Ronnie James has been coming here for years. "I don't know how many...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’
LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Central Baseball's field vandalized
The Central High School baseball team says its field at Boyd Park has been vandalized. The Eagles reported the vandalism on Twitter Saturday. The team says its bleachers were cut, the batting turtle was stolen and its gates were removed. The Eagles also say someone drove through the outfield. This...
fox42kptm.com
CBPD: Missing woman found dead in Omaha
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A missing Council Bluffs woman was found dead in Omaha, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). She was found in Omaha, and the police department does not consider her death suspicious. The woman, Janet Lee North, was last seen on February 1...
KETV.com
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium named contender for national recognition
OMAHA, Neb. — The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is a contender for national recognition. As part of USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, people can vote for one of Omaha's landmarks as the "Best Zoo" in the nation. An attraction at the zoo, the Asian Highlands, is up...
Comments / 0