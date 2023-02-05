Nebraska football recruiting certainly has its work cut out for it when it comes to Ainsworth’s Carter Nelson who just keeps getting Power 5 offers. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Carter Nelson is the most pressing get for the Nebraska football recruiting class of 2024. It’s not just that Nelson is the top player in the state. It’s not just that he’s rated the fifth best tight end in the entire class. It’s that if the Huskers do end up reeling the Ainsworth prospect in, it will mean they’ve fought off more than 20 other Power 5 programs (and counting) in order to land him.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO