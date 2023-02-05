ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
OMAHA, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Huskers and Creighton squaring off for 3-star guard

Nebraska basketball and the Creighton Bluejays are directly squaring off in the recruiting game over 3-star guard Dayton Forsythe. The Nebraska basketball team is coming off quite the Sunday. There was, of course, the big win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. That game might have been the best and most complete victory of the season, Creighton notwithstanding.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

'The girls have been working really hard': Millard North Dance Team returns home with two national championships

OMAHA, Neb. — The Millard North Dance Team returned home with two national championships in tow Monday night. KETV NewsWatch 7 was at Omaha's Eppley Airfield as families welcomed the students back from Orlando, where they competed in the National Dance Team Competition. They competed against talent from around the country as well as 20 other teams from Nebraska.
OMAHA, NE
chatsports.com

#23 Men's Basketball Returns to AP Top 25

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Creighton men's basketball team is ranked for the sixth time this season, coming in at No. 23 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Bluejays were ranked in the first five polls of this season, most recently No. 21 on Dec. 5. The Bluejays...
OMAHA, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers continue racking up competition for Carter Nelson

Nebraska football recruiting certainly has its work cut out for it when it comes to Ainsworth’s Carter Nelson who just keeps getting Power 5 offers. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Carter Nelson is the most pressing get for the Nebraska football recruiting class of 2024. It’s not just that Nelson is the top player in the state. It’s not just that he’s rated the fifth best tight end in the entire class. It’s that if the Huskers do end up reeling the Ainsworth prospect in, it will mean they’ve fought off more than 20 other Power 5 programs (and counting) in order to land him.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska up to No. 5 in USTFCCA rankings

(KMAland) -- The Nebraska men's track program is up to No. 5 in the latest rankings released by the USTFCCCA. The Huskers moved up one spot from No. 6. The women's program comes in at No. 18. Texas, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina State and Washington are the top five on...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

PLSHS Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren named Nebraska Athletic Director of the Year

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An athletic director at a Papillion area high school was named the Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year. According to Papillion La Vista Community Schools, La Vista South High School Athletic Director Jeremy Van Ackeren was named the 2023 Nebraska State Athletic Director of the Year by the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
PAPILLION, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Auburn football star commits to playing at the college level

Tate Hug of Auburn High School has committed to playing football at Hastings College in Hastings, NE. He made his commitment official on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. In his decorated high school career, Hug was named team MVP, team Captain, and ECNC 1st Team All-Conference. He also...
HASTINGS, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Brook Berringer tribute, basketball rises, more

One Nebraska Cornhuskers football player is doing something in order to pay tribute to the late, great Brook Berringer. That and more in today’s news. It’s going to be a long time until the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team kicks off its season, but there’s still plenty of preparation going on. That includes some players deciding what numbers they are going to wear in 2023.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’

LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Central Baseball's field vandalized

The Central High School baseball team says its field at Boyd Park has been vandalized. The Eagles reported the vandalism on Twitter Saturday. The team says its bleachers were cut, the batting turtle was stolen and its gates were removed. The Eagles also say someone drove through the outfield. This...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

CBPD: Missing woman found dead in Omaha

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A missing Council Bluffs woman was found dead in Omaha, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). She was found in Omaha, and the police department does not consider her death suspicious. The woman, Janet Lee North, was last seen on February 1...
OMAHA, NE

