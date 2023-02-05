Read full article on original website
Bridgewater’s Corcoran named ODAC Player of the Week
FOREST, Va. – Bridgewater College women’s basketball player Riley Corcoran has been named the ODAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The freshman scored in double figures in all three of BC’s wins over the week, including 16 against Shenandoah on...
Waynesboro student advances in spelling bee
A Waynesboro Middle School student is one step closer to becoming a national spelling bee champ. In a divisional spell-off last week at Kate Collins Middle School, eighth-grader Bennett Craft outlasted the competition after eight rounds. His bee-winning word? Scruple – S-C-R-U-P-L-E. Because of his divisional-round win, Craft is...
Meetings scheduled as search for superintendent continues
As Rockingham County Public Schools accelerates the search for a new superintendent, the community is invited to provide input during a series of open meetings. The first of four face-to-face sessions between the public, R-C-P-S and educational search firm B-W-P and Associates is set for 6:30 this evening at East Rockingham and Spotswood high schools. Officials will hear suggestions from residents concerning what qualities they would like to see in a new super.
Harrisonburg man arrested after high speed chase and crash
A Harrisonburg man may have escaped serious injury, but he is in hot water with the law after he led authorities on a high-speed chase before crashing his car early this morning in downtown Broadway. Broadway Police Chief Doug Miller reports that just after four o’clock, officers with Broadway and...
Local nurse joins Governors administration
An Augusta County R-N is now a member of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration. Yesterday, the governor’s office announced that Georgia Alvis-Long, of Waynesboro, will serve a full four-year term on the commonwealth elections board. She was appointed last year to complete the term of then-Norfolk public defender Jamilah LeCruise, who resigned her seat.
Amherst man arrested after ramming deputy’s cruiser
An Amherst County man is behind bars after ramming his vehicle into a Nelson County sheriff’s cruiser. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said that a Saturday night traffic stop turned dangerous when a black Hyundai rammed into a deputy’s vehicle after the officer tried to pull it over just before 10-30. The vehicle, which was reported stolen from Lynchburg, then crashed around four minutes later after leading deputies on a pursuit.
Rockingham County working to acquire Massanutten water and sewer
Rockingham County has begun the process of trying to acquire the water and sewer system at Massanutten. County Administrator Stephen King announced that the county has made an official offer to Massanutten Public Service Corporation. King told Jim Britt on Early Mornings today that with residents in Massanutten paying roughly...
