Nashville, TN. - The Nashville metro has been one of the top-ten fastest-growing regions in the United States for the last several years. As such, the demand for rental properties has pushed prices higher.
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this historic spot in Tennessee.
Ebels Tavern featured on Tennessee Crossroads
Ebel’s Tavern was recently featured on Nashville Public Televisions production series Tennessee Crossroads. Cindy Carter highlighted the history and hometown atmosphere. Ebel’s Tavern is owned by Cole and Erika Ebel. They opened the restuarant in 2017. It is located on the 104 3rd Avenue East in downtown Carthage, TN. They serve a variety of options from sandwiches and burgers to steak and seafood. Through the week they offer special events including darts, World Tavern Poker, World Tavern Trivia and Live Music. They are open for lunch and dinner Wednesday-Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Check out their website or facebook page for more information.
See Inside Secret Nashville Speakeasy 'The Late Great' Designed By Johnny Cash's Granddaughter!
Nashville is quickly becoming the must-go US city for an unforgettable party time, recently piping Las Vegas as the top destination for bachelorette parties. While the influx to Nashville certainly has the city buzzing, the heart of Nashville will always be its eclectic music scene and rich music history. The Richard Branson owned Virgin Hotel Nashville has zeroed in on this with the opening of The Late Great, a Nashville private members club that doubles as an impromptu music venue for visiting and local artists. The Speakeasy has flown way under the radar since opening in May 2021, keeping with...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Will Amtrak return to Nashville?
TDOT is exploring two potential route options to submit for federal grant funding.
Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is Coming to Hendersonville
(RestaurantNews.com) Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is the ultimate destination for all of your fast-casual dining needs. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is expanding globally and welcomes its newest addition to the Crave family in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Crave will also have a food truck hitting the road soon in Morristown, Tennessee.
Nashville Zoo Welcomes Three New Board Members
Nashville Zoo is excited to announce the addition of three new board members for 2023. This brings the total number of Nashville Zoo’s Board of Directors to 33. Learn more about each of the new members below. Adam Dretler is a principal in Diversified Trust’s Nashville office where he...
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN - You'll find it all here: whether you're looking for a place to eat hot chicken, Southern farm-to-table dishes, or a casual pub with a good beer list. And if you're looking for a place to celebrate with family and friends, the city has plenty of great options.
Antiques & Garden Show Bourbon Party
On Friday, February 3, the thirty-third Annual Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville hosted its annual Bourbon Party. The evening was filled with a mix of southern fare, specially crafted bourbons, and live music on the show floor. Guests who were dressed in Nashville cocktail-casual attire sipped the night away while shopping the largest, most unique collection of antiques and garden accoutrements in the country.
This Nashville Restaurant Makes OpenTable’s List of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America
OpenTable just released its list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America. The list was created by analyzing over 13 million U.S. diner reviews. “Over the 2022 holiday season and into January, dining exceeded pre-pandemic levels – we anticipate this trend to continue through Valentine’s Day,” said John Tsou, VP of Marketing for OpenTable. “Data from our Q1 Diners Survey also revealed that US diners are looking to splurge for the holiday: over one-third plan to spend more money on Valentine’s Day dining this year, compared to years past.”
The goddess of Tennessee
Pallas Athene (Athena) is one of the most well-known goddesses in the Greek pantheon. Born fully clothed and armored from Zeus's head, she is the patron goddess of strategic warfare, wisdom, civilization, justice, mathematics, and industry. She had many cults that worshipped her, and has appeared in culturally impactful works such as Edgar Allan Poe's The Raven and Homer's The Odyessey. "As early as 407 BC, Plato mentioned her name and claimed that others followed her due to her wisdom and knowledge. He further claimed that her name came from the Greek word Athenoa, which can mean moon and earth or air." (Greek Gods & Goddesses, 2021.)
Murfreesboro's Alex Belew in Final 3 of "Hell's Kitchen"
Murfreesboro's very own Alex Belew has made it to the season finale of "Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages." He has competed all season on the Fox television show, which airs on the network Thursday nights at 7pm. This week is the season finale. Hell's Kitchen is an American reality...
Opinion: Birthday Cards for the Nashville Guitar Guru... It's in his cards...
The Nashville Guitar Guru is sought after Internationally by performers and songwriters who want to raise their game. Dave Isaacs also specializes in working with bands and groups of people. The joy of making music with even one more person is an experience that Isaacs encourages. Overcoming the fear of leaving their homes and playing their instruments with others becomes first a goal, then an extraordinary experience for many. Living in Nashville Tennessee, his local teachings have spread around the globe.
Tennessee State University marching band gets historic Grammy wins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands won a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album and Best Spoken Word Album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. TSU’s marching band won for their albums “The Urban Hymnal” and “The Poet Who Say By The Door.”...
Prince’s Hot Chicken continues to expand after a century of serving up the dish
Prince's Hot Chicken will be expanding its enterprise soon with two new locations in Music City, which would mark a total of six locations for customers to enjoy its famous deliciously spicy dish.
What store has the cheapest groceries in Nashville?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As grocery prices increase, knowing what stores offer the lowest prices can help with weekly budgeting. The latest data shows prices for groceries have increased 11.8% since Dec. 2021. Prices increased by 0.3% over a one-month period from Nov. to Dec. 2022, according to the USDA.
‘Cuddlegrams’ return to Williamson County Animal Center for Valentine’s Day
Cuddlegrams are back at the Williamson County Animal Center just in time for Valentine's Day!
Columbia Mall | Shopping mall in Columbia, Tennessee
The Columbia Mall is an enclosed 282,272 square foot shopping mall located in Columbia, Tennessee that opened in 1981 originally as the Shadybrook Mall. Goody's, one of the anchors, closed in early 2017. On June 4, 2020, JCPenney, the only other anchor, announced that it would close by around October 2020 as part of a plan to close 154 stores nationwide.
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for something
A Tennessee witness at Murfreesboro reported watching an object with lights moving around the neighborhood at 6:11 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
