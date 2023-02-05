Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in FebruaryJoel EisenbergLoomis, CA
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Matthew Roger Lewis 3/29/1965 - 1/27/2023
"Ripple in still water, when there is no pebble tossed, nor wind to blow" This song is about the ripple that each life has on the world and how it impacts those around us, and how even when we're gone, the ripple effect can be felt and seen. The world...
Reader input: 'Tent city' is just a temporary fix
I’ve written before on the subject of the homeless in our area. While the numbers have gone down, there are still too many of us living in cars and tents. Whether it is because of drugs and/or alcohol, mental problems or simply because the cost of housing has skyrocketed, this situation cannot continue.
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Vehicle registration fraud, loitering at school, public nuisance
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Jan. 28. Xue Lu Kludjian, 41, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant in...
Commentary: I've learned the hard way
Thank you to those who commented on my first column. I look forward to your comments, suggestions and shared experiences. Looking back over four decades, I realize I’ve learned a lot since moving from a small suburban East Bay town to the rural Sierra foothills. Because of the lessons I’ve learned and mistakes I’ve made along the way, I’ve long felt it’s important to share those experiences for the benefit of others who are considering a rural lifestyle – especially now, with the ability to work remotely, so many working people are leaving cities to pursue their desires for country living.
Learning local government: Students learn about city of Folsom inside and out
Third-grade students from Sandra J. Gallardo Elementary School got an up-close look at local politics this month during their visit to Folsom’s City Hall. The students met with City Manager Elaine Andersen, took a tour of City Hall and heard from several departments within the city. “They learn about...
Minus captain, Bear River fends off rival Colfax
It’s the final week of the regular season, and with the playoff picture anything but finalized, every game has massive implications as teams try to add to their postseason résumés. Monday night’s Pioneer Valley League boys basketball contest featured two teams on the opposite ends of the...
Folsom Historic District launches free shuttle ride-share app
In an effort to alleviate parking woes in Folsom on Friday and Saturday nights, the Historic Folsom District recently launched a ride-share app which connects visitors with a free electric shuttle. Using $200,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds through the city of Folsom, the Historic Folsom District designed the...
Placer County approved to apply for FEMA assistance for winter storms
Placer County has been approved to apply for funding assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) due to storms in December and January. A disaster declaration made by President Joe Biden due to the storms orders federal aid to supplement state, local and tribal recovery efforts for emergency work and the repair or replacement of damaged facilities. According to the FEMA website, eligible efforts include debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent work, which includes public utilities, water control facilities, roads and bridges.
Man arrested with stolen vehicle in Auburn
A man was arrested Jan. 31 on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle in Auburn. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported the suspect, identified as Jerry Glover, 53, reportedly assaulted a woman and kicked her out of a stolen vehicle he was driving in the Cisco Grove area.
Rhinos shoot lights out in rout over Sutter
Three days after losing to Marysville High and having their Pioneer Valley League hopes come to an end, the Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos boys’ basketball team dominated Sutter High 73-41 at home on Monday night. “We were all sad and mad that we lost to Marysville and missed out...
Folsom boys are league champs, girls closing in on title
Courtesy of two wins last week and winners of all eight league games they’ve played, Folsom High’s varsity boys’ basketball team is the Sierra Foothill League champions. Undefeated in league, the Bulldogs (8-0 in league, 23-2 overall) have been the class of the SFL with only one game within single digits, a 52-47 win on the road at Del Oro, who is currently tied with Oak Ridge in second place in the league with a 4-4 record. Folsom plays host to Oak Ridge in the league finale on Friday.
Colfax girls clinch fourth consecutive league title
Seniors on Colfax High School’s girls basketball team have never played a season without winning the Pioneer Valley League. That streak continued Friday night, as the Lady Falcons walloped Center 63-19 on their way to a fourth consecutive PVL title. The Lady Falcons (23-2, 11-0 PVL) didn’t shoot particularly...
7-car accident Saturday results in fatality on I-80 near Newcastle Road
Interstate 80 was closed for four hours midday Saturday near Newcastle as California Highway Patrol investigated a seven-car accident which resulted in a fatality. According to the CHP Collision Report, a 61-year-old Meadow Vista man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was traveling eastbound on I-80 east of Newcastle Road and “made an unsafe lane change” which resulted in the left rear of his vehicle colliding with a bus in the No. 1 lane.
Placer County District Attorney's Office accepting citizens academy applications
The Placer County District Attorney’s Office is accepting applications for its 2023 spring citizens academy. . The Placer County District Attorney’s Citizens Academy is a nine-week program that offers accelerated courses each week. Placer County residents will learn about the District Attorney’s Office, its role within the criminal justice...
Rhinos end regular soccer season strong with dominating win against Marysville
Despite not being able to win the Pioneer Valley League title, the Twelve Bridges High girls’ soccer team finished its first varsity regular season on a high note with a 7-0 victory over the Marysville Indians last Thursday. The Rhinos came into the contest after losing 2-0 to Colfax...
