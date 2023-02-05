Thank you to those who commented on my first column. I look forward to your comments, suggestions and shared experiences. Looking back over four decades, I realize I’ve learned a lot since moving from a small suburban East Bay town to the rural Sierra foothills. Because of the lessons I’ve learned and mistakes I’ve made along the way, I’ve long felt it’s important to share those experiences for the benefit of others who are considering a rural lifestyle – especially now, with the ability to work remotely, so many working people are leaving cities to pursue their desires for country living.

7 HOURS AGO