Houston Wins the Second Half by 20 in 81 – 85 Win Over Temple. The ingredients were there. A sellout crowd for White Out Night. Electric atmosphere in the building for a game on national television. The Temple Owls took a halftime lead. The belief was there that the Cherry and White would take down the #3 Houston Cougars for a second time this season.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO