Patrick Kane still hasn’t made up his mind about whether he’ll leave the Chicago Blackhawks or not, but the winger has been given a list of teams by his current employer for consideration in the event he becomes ready to move on in the next three weeks. In other words, the Blackhawks are simply waiting on Kane’s decision, but they’re arming him with as much information as they can so that when he decides, the process is quick.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO