“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Texans News: Houston trading No. 1 pick to Bears?
If Texans traded with Bears for No. 1 overall, what would it cost Houston? (Texans Wire) Source: Texans interview Vikings assistant, former Texas A&M quarterback Jerrod Johnson for senior role on offense (Click2Houston) Texans GM Nick Caserio Believes Coach DeMeco Ryans Provides Groundwork For Success (Sports Illustrated) No. 3 Houston...
Bulls win laugher against Spurs, but questions grow as trade deadline looms
Veteran big man Andre Drummond said he had no clue what the Bulls’ roster would look like by the NBA trade deadline Thursday. That included his own status with the team. ‘‘I’ve preached the same message, even when I was in Detroit,’’ Drummond said of the looming deadline and the rumors surrounding it. ‘‘It’s the part of the season I can’t control. See what happens, play the game of basketball — the thing I can control — and let the cards fall where they may.
Whether by desperation or by trusting the process, Michigan is turning things around
On Jan. 29, following a brutal 83-61 demolishing at the hands of the Penn State Nittany Lions, Wolverines fans undoubtedly felt like the Michigan men’s basketball team had hit rock bottom. With an overall record of 11-10, a .500 conference tally that put them in the tail end of...
Milwaukee Bucks Reacts Survey
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Bucks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. A quick poll here, but one that should shed some...
Nuggets Reacts Survey: who should Denver target in a trade?
Denver, Denver Nuggets, Jaden McDaniels, National Basketball Association (NBA), Saddiq Bey, Alex Caruso, Nah'Shon Hyland, Minnesota Timberwolves. As the NBA trade deadline approaches on Thursday, the Denver Nuggets seem poised to make a deal as talented second year guard Bones Hyland appears to be available. With that being said, who should the Nuggets target in a deal if they decide to trade Hyland?
The time is now to trade Alex Caruso
It’s trade deadline week, and though the front office has changed the general Bulls-ness remains: use every opportunity to needlessly piss off their fans by projecting extremely little action and initiative. It’s possible that the Bulls are telegraphing what they’re doing, and we just don’t want to hear it:...
Here’s an interesting trade target
Ivan Barbashev is ninth on Daily Faceoff’s latest trade list (TSN’s too). My eye ran right past him, but then I started writing up some generalist thoughts on shooting percentage and finishing skill and discovered something interesting about him. More on that later. Back to Daily Faceoff. They...
Reacts: Will the Lakers regret not landing Kyrie Irving?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. Months and months of patience from the Lakers on...
Josh Green and Jaden Hardy score career-highs in win over Jazz
After trading away two starters and Luka Doncic still sidelined with a left heel contusion, no one would have blamed the Dallas Mavericks for phoning in a loss against the Utah Jazz Monday night. Josh Green and Jaden Hardy had other plans. Dallas’ young duo erupted in Salt Lake City....
Why the Lakers were not willing to increase their trade offer for Kyrie Irving
After spending the better part of the last seven months circling one another in some form or fashion, the standoff between the Lakers and Nets came to an end this weekend when Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Mavericks. Irving landing in Dallas was a move that came despite the...
NBA Trade Deadline: After trading for Kyrie Irving, the Dallas Mavericks have to make another move
The Dallas Mavericks have made a gigantic move in acquiring Kyrie Irving. Irving is the most talented player Luka Doncic has ever played with. Irving won a title playing next to a similarly multi skilled gigantic playmaker in Lebron James. The on-court fit between the two is potentially seamless. The off-court issues cannot be dismissed, but I am simply not a good enough writer to adequately discuss them so I will stick to the on-court.
Live reaction following the Dallas Mavericks trading for Kyrie Irving
On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks completed a whirlwind of a trade that seemed inconceivable as recently as 5 days ago: trading for All Star guard Kyrie Irving. We learned within minutes that the trade would send long-time Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first round pick (unprotected), and second round picks.
The Mid-Morning Dump: Love Your Children Unconditionally, but Pay Them Conditionally
A BAKER’S TOP 10 After a mixed bag of a week, the Cyclones move up two spots in the AP. Checking in at #u20e31u20e31u20e3 this week.#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/t2IOMZs5rD. — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) February 6, 2023. OOF After a pair of loses the women drop to...
Ryan Nielsen comes to Atlanta looking for sound play and big improvement
All we really want is for the Atlanta Falcons defense to be one of the league’s most feared units. They’ve only been top ten in terms of preventing scores and yardage twice in the last 30 years, the profoundly weird 2017 season and back in their possibly best-ever year in 1998. In between those and after them, the defense has swung wildly between decent and horrible.
Trade or no trade, the bottom line is the Lakers need to start winning
That sound you hear is the clock ticking louder, and louder, on the Lakers. One tick is external, and belongs to the looming trade deadline which is only four days away. The Lakers will undoubtedly continue to find themselves in trade rumors until then, as was most recently seen with their pursuit of Kyrie Irving before he was ultimately dealt to Dallas. It could be argued that there is now even more pressure on the front office to make a move with one big piece off the board.
Analysis: The progression of Scottie Barnes’ jump shot
Well, Toronto Raptors fans, no need to be alarmed because the rumours are not true. I’ve heard them all season long, whether it be on Twitter, Instagram, TV, Radio, everywhere you go these lies would be spread. I am here today with proof! Proof that can relieve an entire...
LeBron James channels inner Taylor Swift in first reaction to Kyrie Irving trade
When Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Dalla Mavericks, it was a given that LeBron James would have some type of reaction to it. It was probably even expected he’d do it in one of his favorite ways with a subtweet on Twitter. But no one could have predicted...
Lakers vs. Thunder Preview: This is LeBron James’ moment
If there’s one superstar who can take all the attention away from the fiasco that is the trade deadline, it’s no other than LeBron James. James is about the rewrite history books, as he’s exactly 36 points away from dethroning his fellow Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in NBA’s all-time scoring list. There’s a decent chance that we’re about to witness this incredible milestone against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday or if not, then surely versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.
Mavericks, feeling disrespected, stun Jazz with makeshift lineup, 124-111
SALT LAKE CITY – On Monday, we were all reminded that this is why they play the games. With a patchwork lineup that would rival any of those quilts your grandma used to put together, the Mavericks pulled off a remarkable 124-111 victory over the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena.
