anglerschannel.com
Valley Bass Wins MLF High School Fishing Open Tournament on Lake Havasu
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (Feb. 6, 2023) – Arizona’s Valley Bass team of Jeff Giffen of Phoenix, Arizona, and Dylan Mladick of Buckeye, Arizona, brought three bass to the scale Sunday weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces, to win the MLF High School Fishing Presented by Favorite Fishing Open at Lake Havasu in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. For their win, the Valley Bass duo now advance to the 2023 High School Fishing National Championship.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Why Arizona dark skies matter
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Library in Lake Havasu City hosts “Why Arizona Dark Skies Matter” on Friday, February 10 at 3:30 PM in Community Rooms A/B. Matthew Goodwin will be the presenter. He has a Ph.D. in Philosophy and has taught environmental ethics, media ethics, and technology and human values at Northern Arizona University, Coconino Community College, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Offroad rollover fatal for Havasu man
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A missing person case became a death investigation when Mohave County Search and Rescue personnel located the body of a Lake Havasu City man next to his Polaris over the weekend. David Reed, 66 was reported missing just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bike Park to open Wednesday morning in BHC
BULLHEAD CITY – The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting for the Bullhead City Bike Park at Rotary Park February 8, at 7:45 a.m. The Bike Park was built by American Ramp Company, a builder of premiere bike parks and pump tracks nation-wide and a recognized leader in the industry.
In deep-red corner of Arizona, threat of losing water starts to outweigh fear of regulation
Driving along county roads that are little more than dirt paths, Tim Walsh remarked that the expansive valley below the Long Mountain range used to be no more than tumbleweeds and scraggly cactuses.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Some 50 miles of Hwy. 95 to be repaved this spring
MOHAVE COUNTY – Residents of Colorado River communities are eager for the repaving of nearly 50 miles of well-worn State Route 95 through Lake Havasu and Bullhead City. The work will be completed in separate phases, some likely starting by late spring or early summer. Dist. 30 State Representative...
arizonasuntimes.com
Abe Hamadeh and RNC File Reply Supporting Motion for a New Trial in Election Contest, ‘Closest Statewide Race in History’ Requires ‘Exacting Review’
Abe Hamadeh’s election challenge for attorney general continues to wind its way through the court system, with his attorneys filing a reply in Mohave County Superior Court supporting their motion for a new trial on Monday. The Consolidated Reply in Support of Plaintiffs’ Motion for a New Trial addressed the claims brought up in the response from defendant Kris Mayes, who was declared the winner in the race. The lawsuit, which included the Republican National Committee and Republican Jeanne Kentch of Mohave County as plaintiffs, was also filed against Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.
Lansing Daily
Teen Girls Planned School Shooting, Made Hit List: Sheriff
Law enforcement officials in Mohave County, Arizona, say that two teenage girls were arrested after they allegedly plotted a school shooting and made a list of students they planned on targeting. On Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies responded to reports that students were planning a shooting at Kingman High School in Kingman, Arizona, according to a statement … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Police search for missing 20-year-old man last seen in Kingman Arizona
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen in Kingman, Arizona. Ezekiel Keith McLeod, 20, was last seen leaving a home in the 3200 block of Hualapai Mountain Road on Monday, Feb. 6, at 6:10 p.m., police stated in a news release. McLeod is described […]
Fox5 KVVU
Bullhead City school reports vandalism by students hoping to cancel class
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - School administrators in Bullhead City have reported vandalism in campus bathrooms by students who posted on social media that the crimes were in an attempt to shut the building down. “In addition to the damage that has already been done, we’ve received reports from the...
OnlyInYourState
The Unassuming Town Of Laughlin, Nevada Is One Of America’s Best Hidden Gems For A Weekend Getaway
It’s all to easy for Nevada visitors to overlook some wonderfully fun places in the distraction of Las Vegas, but if you know just where to look, you may be surprised by what you find. Take the city of Laughlin, Nevada for instance. Just a ninety-minute drive south of The Strip, this riverside oasis hugs the Arizona border just as hard as it hugs anyone who pays it a visit. Plan a weekend trip to this southernmost waterfront vacation destination and embrace the wonders of the silver state!
thestandardnewspaper.online
Meth, weapons, cash seized in BHC
BULLHEAD CITY – Drug seizures and two arrests are reported after a narcotics investigation led to a warrant-based search of an apartment in Bullhead City. Police detectives with the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET) executed the search at about 8:30 p.m., Jan. 31 in the 1700 block of Arriba Drive.
OnlyInYourState
You’ll Love Visiting The Oatman Dollar Bill Bar, An Arizona Restaurant Loaded With Local History
Nestled in the Black Mountains of Mohave County, Arizona, sits one of the most unique restaurants in the Southwest. In the heart of Oatman Arizona, on the ground floor of the historic Oatman Hotel, you will find The Dollar Bill Bar, a saloon and restaurant like no other. It may be the most unique restaurant in Arizona.
