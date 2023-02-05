ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Havasu City, AZ

Related
anglerschannel.com

Valley Bass Wins MLF High School Fishing Open Tournament on Lake Havasu

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (Feb. 6, 2023) – Arizona’s Valley Bass team of Jeff Giffen of Phoenix, Arizona, and Dylan Mladick of Buckeye, Arizona, brought three bass to the scale Sunday weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces, to win the MLF High School Fishing Presented by Favorite Fishing Open at Lake Havasu in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. For their win, the Valley Bass duo now advance to the 2023 High School Fishing National Championship.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Why Arizona dark skies matter

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Library in Lake Havasu City hosts “Why Arizona Dark Skies Matter” on Friday, February 10 at 3:30 PM in Community Rooms A/B. Matthew Goodwin will be the presenter. He has a Ph.D. in Philosophy and has taught environmental ethics, media ethics, and technology and human values at Northern Arizona University, Coconino Community College, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Offroad rollover fatal for Havasu man

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A missing person case became a death investigation when Mohave County Search and Rescue personnel located the body of a Lake Havasu City man next to his Polaris over the weekend. David Reed, 66 was reported missing just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Bike Park to open Wednesday morning in BHC

BULLHEAD CITY – The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting for the Bullhead City Bike Park at Rotary Park February 8, at 7:45 a.m. The Bike Park was built by American Ramp Company, a builder of premiere bike parks and pump tracks nation-wide and a recognized leader in the industry.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Some 50 miles of Hwy. 95 to be repaved this spring

MOHAVE COUNTY – Residents of Colorado River communities are eager for the repaving of nearly 50 miles of well-worn State Route 95 through Lake Havasu and Bullhead City. The work will be completed in separate phases, some likely starting by late spring or early summer. Dist. 30 State Representative...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Abe Hamadeh and RNC File Reply Supporting Motion for a New Trial in Election Contest, ‘Closest Statewide Race in History’ Requires ‘Exacting Review’

Abe Hamadeh’s election challenge for attorney general continues to wind its way through the court system, with his attorneys filing a reply in Mohave County Superior Court supporting their motion for a new trial on Monday. The Consolidated Reply in Support of Plaintiffs’ Motion for a New Trial addressed the claims brought up in the response from defendant Kris Mayes, who was declared the winner in the race. The lawsuit, which included the Republican National Committee and Republican Jeanne Kentch of Mohave County as plaintiffs, was also filed against Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.
ARIZONA STATE
Lansing Daily

Teen Girls Planned School Shooting, Made Hit List: Sheriff

Law enforcement officials in Mohave County, Arizona, say that two teenage girls were arrested after they allegedly plotted a school shooting and made a list of students they planned on targeting. On Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies responded to reports that students were planning a shooting at Kingman High School in Kingman, Arizona, according to a statement … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
KINGMAN, AZ
OnlyInYourState

The Unassuming Town Of Laughlin, Nevada Is One Of America’s Best Hidden Gems For A Weekend Getaway

It’s all to easy for Nevada visitors to overlook some wonderfully fun places in the distraction of Las Vegas, but if you know just where to look, you may be surprised by what you find. Take the city of Laughlin, Nevada for instance. Just a ninety-minute drive south of The Strip, this riverside oasis hugs the Arizona border just as hard as it hugs anyone who pays it a visit. Plan a weekend trip to this southernmost waterfront vacation destination and embrace the wonders of the silver state!
LAUGHLIN, NV
thestandardnewspaper.online

Meth, weapons, cash seized in BHC

BULLHEAD CITY – Drug seizures and two arrests are reported after a narcotics investigation led to a warrant-based search of an apartment in Bullhead City. Police detectives with the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET) executed the search at about 8:30 p.m., Jan. 31 in the 1700 block of Arriba Drive.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

