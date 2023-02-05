Read full article on original website
Highly-Anticipated New IKEA-Anchored Shopping Mall Opening This YearJoel EisenbergSan Francisco, CA
The Once Rich and Famous Who Would Be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
NFL Superstar Makes Decision On RetirementOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Restaurant Rows: First up, LafayetteClay KallamLafayette, CA
Have A Drink, Pet A Rabbit, And Dazzle Your Kids At Lindsay Wildlife For Valentine's DayVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
sfstandard.com
Former UCLA Basketball Star Offering Security to Tenderloin Residents
Omm’A Givens, who played college basketball for UCLA and Pepperdine in the 1990s, is offering security for neighbors in the Tenderloin. “We should all have that right to feel safe,” Givens said. “If you’re a senior citizen, and you’ve gotta walk to the pharmacy? I’ll walk you there, and I’ll walk you back home.”
chatsports.com
LINKS: Ewing’s Handling of Spears, Murray Seems Insane
When you’re doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results, it’s insanity, right? Well, your Georgetown Hoyas (6-18, 1-12) lost 32 of their last 33 BIG EAST games when No. 24 UConn (18-6, 7-6) came to town and unsurprisingly outlasted the Hoyas, 68-62. In the loss, Primo Spears, one of the conference’s top scorers at 16.8 ppg, attempted one shot (0-1) in 37 minutes of playing time. He did have 5 assists and only 1 turnover, but Patrick Ewing allowed Spears to pretty much be a non-factor in a close game against a top-25 team, while attempting no second-half shots.
bvmsports.com
High school boys basketball rankings: Bay Area News Group Top 20
Bay Area News Group boys basketball Top 20 (Mercury News & East Bay Times) No. 1 DOUGHERTY VALLEY (23-3) Previous ranking: 1 Update: Beat De La Salle 69-55, Dublin 80-65 Up next: Thursday in EBAL tournament, 7 p.m. No. 2 SALESIAN (19-7) Previous ranking: 4 Update: Beat St. Patrick-St. Vincent 85-37, De Anza 77-32 Up next: Thursday in TCAL tournament,…
NBC Bay Area
Unhoused Richmond Teacher Works Full-Time, Unable to Make Ends Meet
Teaching schoolchildren is all 37-year-old Natalie Schexnayder has ever wanted to do. But the sixth grade teacher never imagined she’d be working full-time and still unable to make ends meet. “It hasn’t been easy at all. I come and try to spruce myself up and keep a smile on...
oaklandside.org
State rejects Oakland’s housing plan, asks for revisions
Just two days after Oakland officials adopted the city’s eight-year housing plan, the state determined it didn’t meet the requirements, state records show. In a Feb. 2 letter, the California Housing and Community Development Department told Oakland it must make revisions to its Housing Element to be found in compliance. Without that certification, Oakland immediately loses the ability to place certain restrictions on development, and could lose out on significant state funding for housing.
berkeleyside.org
Fire temporarily shutters Oakland brunch destination
The Chronicle shared the discovery that Burma Bear, a popular Burmese and barbecue restaurant in Oakland’s Uptown neighborhood, just announced on its website that is has permanently closed after almost seven years. Burma Bear’s Instagram announcement had a bit more detail: “Due to changes in restaurant economics, it is...
SF pizza restaurant ranked one of top in US
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco pizza joint was named one of the best places to grab a slice in America, according to a list released by Trips to Discover. Del Popolo has been offering wood-fired pizza since 2012, according to its website. It originally launched as a mobile restaurant but opened its brick-and-mortar […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Big Rig Crash on Westbound I-80 in Oakland
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig on I-80 in the Oakland area. The incident occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. on westbound Interstate 80 at the Maritime Street offramp in Oakland. The collision involved three vehicles described as a silver Nissan Altima, a white Ford Fiesta, and a big rig.
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
hoodline.com
Intimate stand-up comedy shows pull crowds to eclectic array of East Bay hangouts
A group of comedians is bringing the laughs with small, affordable, and (our personal favorite) sometimes BYOB comedy shows in eclectic venues around the Bay. These include a bicycle cafe, board game shop, and fun and funky bars in Oakland and Richmond — plus one quirky event in a "hackerspace" in Mountain View.
KTVU FOX 2
Cal removes 'Moses' from philosophy building due to namesake's racist views
BERKELEY, Calif. - UC Berkeley has taken the name off one of its buildings because its namesake had racist views, officials said. Crews took down the lettering of Moses Hall on Tuesday which is named after former history professor Bernard Moses. Graduate students and faculty conducted a review of Moses'...
KTVU FOX 2
Body found in Oakland manhole
Oakland police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man whose body was found lodged in an Oakland sewer manhole on Feb. 4. The person was found at Broadway and Third Street in the Jack London Square section on Saturday morning. Oakland firefighters extricated the person, but the victim was...
pioneerpublishers.com
So This Happened…Week of Jan. 30 through Feb. 5, 2023
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Feb. 5, 2023) — Concord police have arrested a suspect in the 1994 killing of Terrie Ladwig in her Concord apartment. Salt Lake City’s Safe Streets Task Force assisted in the arrest for the death of the transgender woman. James William Grimsley, who is currently in jail in Salt Lake City, is expected to be extradited to Contra Costa County. For more on local crime, check out the latest reports from the Concord and Clayton police departments.
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead in Oakland Double Shooting
Oakland police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the Fruitvale neighborhood Sunday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. near east 18th Street and 40th Avenue. Police said they found two shooting victims after responding to shot-spotter activity in the area. Officers provided medical attention until paramedics relieved them and rushed...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Cliff House Getting A New Restaurant, But No One Knows What It Is
The state of California rejected Oakland’s housing element plan, adding it to the list of Bay Area cities that did not get their housing plans approved in time. Oakland’s plan to build 26,000 new units was deemed inadequate by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, which said the city wasn't adding enough low-income housing to wealthy neighborhoods. [Chronicle]
Major injury crash closes State Route 4 on-ramp in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The eastbound State Route 4 on-ramp is closed from Contra Loma Boulevard after a traffic crash on Tuesday afternoon, Antioch police said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Contra Loma Boulevard between Buchanan Road and State Route 4. The crash happened at 2:30 p.m. and at least one person […]
US Marshals arrest Richmond BART assault suspect
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The United States Marshals Service arrested a suspect in an attack that happened at the Richmond BART station, BART police announced Tuesday. Daniel Jamin Nettles Sr., 45, was arrested at a home in Martinez in connection with the attack, which happened Jan. 2, police said. Nettles has been interviewed by investigators […]
This SF restaurant is listed among the ‘Most Romantic' in the nation
San Franciscans won't have to travel far to have a romantic dinner this Valentine’s Day. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation website, reveals which restaurants in the U.S. are the best at setting a romantic ambiance in its "100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America" list. Multiple restaurants from California were included, and one from San Francisco. […]
Kinfolx helping revive downtown Oakland with gathering space for Black inclusion
OAKLAND -- With neighborhoods gentrifying in the Bay Area, there's one business in Oakland doing what it can to celebrate the heartbeat of connections for Black and Brown people. Kinfolx is a coffee and wine shop on Telegraph Ave. in Oakland. The owners call it a gathering space. "That's what we wanted to create," said Creighton Davis, one of the co-creators of Kinfolx. "A space that was a blank canvas. When you see these empty, open spaces they naturally mean there's a void there. When you think of a void most people think oh there's nothing to fill...
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Bay Area diver found dead, remembered as young man who made impact in his community and beyond
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - A 27-year-old Bay Area diver, who was found dead almost a week after he went missing off the Monterey County Coast, was being remembered as a beloved, impactful member of his community who made friends wherever he went and lived life fully. Zachary Nelson, of Newark,...
