ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

EDITORIAL: Hochul's Medicaid boost for nursing homes is welcome – but is it enough? [The Buffalo News, N.Y.]

By Buffalo News (NY)
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
New York Post

Democrats from Biden to Hochul are targeting suburban homeowners

If you’ve worked hard to afford a suburban house with a patch of lawn where your kids can play, you’re under attack. The Biden administration and Democrats in New York, Connecticut and other states are warring on local zoning laws to build high-rise apartment buildings with “affordable” units in tree-lined, single-family neighborhoods. All in the name of equity, meaning everyone can live in a tranquil suburb, whether they’ve earned the money to pay for it or not. The Biden administration announced Jan. 19 it will require all towns across America to submit “equity plans” showing how they will make it possible for low-income...
CONNECTICUT STATE
brickunderground.com

New Yorkers moving out of state save more money on housing than taxes

When you move out of New York State the real savings are on housing not taxes. That's according to the non-profit Fiscal Policy Institute, and it runs counter to the common assumption that people are leaving New York because of high taxes. You probably know someone who’s left New York for Florida in the past few years—64,577 New Yorkers switched their driver's licenses to Floridan ones last year, as reported by The New York Post.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Can You Legally Change Your Birthdate in New York State?

Hate your birthday? Did it always get in the way of something else and you felt robbed of all birthday celebration happiness?. When can you just change your birthday? Do you need to do something like actually amend your birth certificate or can it be something a little less costly with time and effort?
CNY News

Advocates Seek New York State Funding for Immigrant and Low-Income Communities

Activists in New York State are pushing for Governor Kathy Hochul to include funding for immigrant and low-income communities in the state's fiscal budget. According to a report by Nick Reisman of Spectrum News 1, progressive activists want funding for programs meant to aid immigrant and low-income communities included in the nearly $227 billion state budget plan.
New York Post

Hochul’s budget, a 29% hike over pre-COVID, sets up New York for a huge fiscal crash

Anyone who’d hoped that Kathy Hochul, now a duly elected governor, would finally show restraint in spending taxpayer money had to be bitterly disappointed by the $227 billion budget she rolled out last week. Her bottom line grows 2.4%, which sounds reasonable but — as Nicole Gelinas notes — is actually 29% higher than the state’s pre-COVID level. And it commits New York to an unsustainable, stratospheric spending baseline. Is all this spending absolutely necessary? Not by a long shot. Take Medicaid, a program badly in need of reform: Per the Division of Budget, New York will break $100 billion in outlays...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nynmedia.com

NYS doesn’t pay nonprofits enough to do the jobs they’re contracted for: Report

Times are hard for New York state nonprofits that assist older blind or low-vision adults. That's according to Nancy Miller, executive director of one such group, VISIONS, and volunteer president of the New York Vision Rehabilitation Association, which represents other such groups. She said that, for years now, funding from the state for these groups has been so low – as low as just half of their operating costs – that two of them have gone out of business since COVID-19, leaving VISIONS as the only such group to serve from the tip of Long Island all the way up to Albany. Another two that could not manage their cash flow were acquired by larger nonprofits, she said.
wwnytv.com

Hospital CEO on vaccine litigation: ‘What do we do to move forward?’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s been three weeks since a State Supreme Court judge ruled New York state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers is unconstitutional. Where does it stand now and what does one hospital leader think?. Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center didn’t lose...
CARTHAGE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York

Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
LANCASTER, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Do You Know What The New York State Motto Actually Means?

Do you know what the New York State motto "Excelsior" actually means?. New York's official state motto is simply one word- Excelsior. The motto appears on everything for New York including the state coat of arms, New York's state seal and state flag. So what does the motto actually mean?
syracuse.com

NY needs the Bigger, Better Bottle Bill to reduce trash (Your Letters)

Andy Mager’s thoughtful letter regarding trash and recycling in Syracuse (”Solution is less garbage, not bigger garbage cans ,” Jan. 30, 2023) raised many important issues. Among other points, Mager discusses legislation introduced by Sen. Rachel May, known as the “Bigger, Better Bottle Bill.” Unfortunately, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s recently released executive budget did not provide funding for this proposed legislation.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

February 6th 2023 Starts Off With An Earthquake In New York State

It looks like early morning February 6th 2023, New York State felt an Earthquake. According to the U.S. Earthquake Notification Service, it was a 3.8 magnitude:. The National Weather Service reports “At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It is unknown yet if there is any damage from the earthquake.”
BUFFALO, NY
104.5 The Team

Can Someone Really Arrest You For Breaking These Ten Insane New York Laws?

Since the 22nd century BC, or thereabout, laws have been created by the few, and laws have been followed by the many. Every single day, we wake up, and have to follow a set of laws in order to make it through our day and get to the next one. Most of these make sense: don't kill people, don't steal things, don't run red lights. Those are the laws we know, we understand, and for the most part, we all abide by.
NEW YORK STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
36K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy