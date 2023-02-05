EDITORIAL: Hochul's Medicaid boost for nursing homes is welcome – but is it enough? [The Buffalo News, N.Y.]

Times are hard for New York state nonprofits that assist older blind or low-vision adults. That's according to Nancy Miller, executive director of one such group, VISIONS, and volunteer president of the New York Vision Rehabilitation Association, which represents other such groups. She said that, for years now, funding from the state for these groups has been so low – as low as just half of their operating costs – that two of them have gone out of business since COVID-19, leaving VISIONS as the only such group to serve from the tip of Long Island all the way up to Albany. Another two that could not manage their cash flow were acquired by larger nonprofits, she said.

