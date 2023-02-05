EDITORIAL: Hochul's Medicaid boost for nursing homes is welcome – but is it enough? [The Buffalo News, N.Y.]

Read full article on original website
Democrats from Biden to Hochul are targeting suburban homeowners
If you’ve worked hard to afford a suburban house with a patch of lawn where your kids can play, you’re under attack. The Biden administration and Democrats in New York, Connecticut and other states are warring on local zoning laws to build high-rise apartment buildings with “affordable” units in tree-lined, single-family neighborhoods. All in the name of equity, meaning everyone can live in a tranquil suburb, whether they’ve earned the money to pay for it or not. The Biden administration announced Jan. 19 it will require all towns across America to submit “equity plans” showing how they will make it possible for low-income...
brickunderground.com
New Yorkers moving out of state save more money on housing than taxes
When you move out of New York State the real savings are on housing not taxes. That's according to the non-profit Fiscal Policy Institute, and it runs counter to the common assumption that people are leaving New York because of high taxes. You probably know someone who’s left New York for Florida in the past few years—64,577 New Yorkers switched their driver's licenses to Floridan ones last year, as reported by The New York Post.
Can You Legally Change Your Birthdate in New York State?
Hate your birthday? Did it always get in the way of something else and you felt robbed of all birthday celebration happiness?. When can you just change your birthday? Do you need to do something like actually amend your birth certificate or can it be something a little less costly with time and effort?
Property Taxes Getting Slashed For Some In New York State
New York sure has seen it's share of emergencies since the start of winter. From blizzards to earthquakes and everything else that calls for an emergency response, the dedicated women and men who answer the calls have been busy. The year is just getting started and if you are inspired...
Advocates Seek New York State Funding for Immigrant and Low-Income Communities
Activists in New York State are pushing for Governor Kathy Hochul to include funding for immigrant and low-income communities in the state's fiscal budget. According to a report by Nick Reisman of Spectrum News 1, progressive activists want funding for programs meant to aid immigrant and low-income communities included in the nearly $227 billion state budget plan.
Frontline nurses say they were promised but never paid bonuses
Billions of bonuses were promised but never paid to some of the unsung heroes of the pandemic: front line nurses. Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side went to bat to get them paid.
mcknightshomecare.com
Governor’s budget represents setback for workers, NY home care advocates argue
New York home care advocates claim Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) proposed 2024 fiscal year budget would worsen the state’s direct care crisis. The New York Caring Majority blasted a proposal that would freeze home care workers’ hourly wages at $18, regardless of an increase in New York’s minimum wage.
Hochul’s budget, a 29% hike over pre-COVID, sets up New York for a huge fiscal crash
Anyone who’d hoped that Kathy Hochul, now a duly elected governor, would finally show restraint in spending taxpayer money had to be bitterly disappointed by the $227 billion budget she rolled out last week. Her bottom line grows 2.4%, which sounds reasonable but — as Nicole Gelinas notes — is actually 29% higher than the state’s pre-COVID level. And it commits New York to an unsustainable, stratospheric spending baseline. Is all this spending absolutely necessary? Not by a long shot. Take Medicaid, a program badly in need of reform: Per the Division of Budget, New York will break $100 billion in outlays...
wwnytv.com
NY’s cigarette tax would be highest in nation under governor’s plan
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York state’s proposed budget would have it leading the nation when it comes to a cigarette tax. “It’s just another tax for a small business that has to pay and try and keep up,” said Christy Houghtaling, general manager, Bottlecaps Beverage Center.
nynmedia.com
NYS doesn’t pay nonprofits enough to do the jobs they’re contracted for: Report
Times are hard for New York state nonprofits that assist older blind or low-vision adults. That's according to Nancy Miller, executive director of one such group, VISIONS, and volunteer president of the New York Vision Rehabilitation Association, which represents other such groups. She said that, for years now, funding from the state for these groups has been so low – as low as just half of their operating costs – that two of them have gone out of business since COVID-19, leaving VISIONS as the only such group to serve from the tip of Long Island all the way up to Albany. Another two that could not manage their cash flow were acquired by larger nonprofits, she said.
wwnytv.com
Hospital CEO on vaccine litigation: ‘What do we do to move forward?’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s been three weeks since a State Supreme Court judge ruled New York state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers is unconstitutional. Where does it stand now and what does one hospital leader think?. Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center didn’t lose...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York landlords urge lawmakers to tweak rent regulations so they can renovate
Rent regulation has been a mixed bag in upstate New York, in part, advocates say, because of the way vacancy studies have been conducted. Under the rules set by the 2019 Housing Stability & Tenant Protection Act (HSTPA), if a landlord doesn’t answer a vacancy survey, the presumption is that he has no vacant apartments.
Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York
Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
Boating In New York State Will Get More Restrictions
The boating season will be here soon and there are some boating laws in New York State to be prepared for.
Major Recall In New York State: Do Not Eat Over 400 Popular Items
Breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, fruit, desserts, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and more have been recalled in New York cause they may cause fatal infections. Fresh Ideation Food Group from Baltimore, Maryland is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023, through January 30, 2023. Over 400 Products Recalled In New York...
Do You Know What The New York State Motto Actually Means?
Do you know what the New York State motto "Excelsior" actually means?. New York's official state motto is simply one word- Excelsior. The motto appears on everything for New York including the state coat of arms, New York's state seal and state flag. So what does the motto actually mean?
syracuse.com
NY needs the Bigger, Better Bottle Bill to reduce trash (Your Letters)
Andy Mager’s thoughtful letter regarding trash and recycling in Syracuse (”Solution is less garbage, not bigger garbage cans ,” Jan. 30, 2023) raised many important issues. Among other points, Mager discusses legislation introduced by Sen. Rachel May, known as the “Bigger, Better Bottle Bill.” Unfortunately, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s recently released executive budget did not provide funding for this proposed legislation.
February 6th 2023 Starts Off With An Earthquake In New York State
It looks like early morning February 6th 2023, New York State felt an Earthquake. According to the U.S. Earthquake Notification Service, it was a 3.8 magnitude:. The National Weather Service reports “At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It is unknown yet if there is any damage from the earthquake.”
Can Someone Really Arrest You For Breaking These Ten Insane New York Laws?
Since the 22nd century BC, or thereabout, laws have been created by the few, and laws have been followed by the many. Every single day, we wake up, and have to follow a set of laws in order to make it through our day and get to the next one. Most of these make sense: don't kill people, don't steal things, don't run red lights. Those are the laws we know, we understand, and for the most part, we all abide by.
‘Something has to change’: New York lawmakers urged to lower threshold for drunk driving
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Transportation officials and advocates are continuing to pressure New York lawmakers to lower the threshold for drunk driving in an effort to bolster roadway safety. On Tuesday, proponents of lowering the legal blood-alcohol content (BAC) threshold from .08% to .05%, gathered outside the New York State...
