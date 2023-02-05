Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BASKETBALL: West Seattle High School girls win postseason opener
(WSB photos by Patrick Sand. Above, WSHS #1, freshman Carmen Derda) The high-school basketball postseason has begun, and the West Seattle High School girls were first out of the gate with a game tonight. The Wildcats hosted Holy Names in the Metro League championship tournament. (Above, WSHS #20, sophomore Colby...
Newly created Westside Pickleball League turns Sundays and Mondays into fun days for more than 100 players
It’s not just the official Washington state sport. It’s not just a hobby. Pickleball is an addiction. That’s what we heard multiple times this afternoon while visiting the weekly Westside Pickleball League takeover at the Chief Sealth International High School gyms. This league is only two months...
SUMMER CAMP: Many ways to get creative this year with Mode!
Here in the heart of winter, we have two more reasons to think ahead to summer! Just announced:. Mode Music Studios and Mode Music and Performing Arts (MMPA) are offering a wide variety of day camps this summer!. Mode Music Studios is accepting sign-ups now for our Summer Rock Bands!...
West Seattle High School’s Key Club invites you to dinner!
This Friday, you can have dinner with the West Seattle High School Key Club, whose president Angelina Ly sent this announcement:. We are hosting a Spaghetti Night … There will be trivia, board games, drinks, and of course, spaghetti! This event will take place at West Seattle High School on February 10th from 6 PM to 8 PM. People must enter through the Historical Entrance, located on the north side of the building. The cost for a ticket is $10 per person and can be bought through this link. People of all ages and backgrounds are welcome, whether they have attended West Seattle High School or not.
10 options for your West Seattle Wednesday
(Varied Thrush, photographed by Jon Anderson) Here’s what’s happening around the peninsula in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. TRANSIT PASS DISTRIBUTION: Distribution of free transit passes for Seattle Housing Authority residents continues, with events today and tomorrow at Upton Flats (35th/Graham), 2-6:30 pm – if you’re eligible, here’s the info.
Here’s your West Seattle Monday list
From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s today’s highlight list!. MONDAY MOVIE: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), “Terry’s Greatest Movies You’ve Never Heard Of,” today featuring “A Stolen Life.” Free popcorn! Advance registration required – our calendar listing explains how.
VALENTINE NOTES: Jewelry, flowers, Elvis …
Exactly one week until Valentine’s Day. Three West Seattle notes:. FLOWERS: On Valentine’s Day afternoon – 2 to 4 pm Tuesday, February 14th – HomeStreet Bank‘s West Seattle branch (4022 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) invites you to stop in for sweet treats and, if you’re among the first 40 visitors, a long-stemmed rose. Also for visitors: “We will have a drawing for one of our favorite restaurants in the area.”
BOOKS: West Seattle author Ari B. Cofer’s ‘Unfold’ arrives this week
West Seattle author Ari B. Cofer is publishing a new collection of poetry and prose, “Unfold,” on Tuesday (February 7th). Her book is described as “a poetic, aching, and hopeful retelling of realizations made while on the journey to healing from both loss of love and loss of self. Through poetry and short essays, ‘Unfold’ shows that true growth comes from being unafraid to face what’s hidden inside, to be vulnerable, and to be unashamed of what we find when we finally open up.” Cofer shares more about it here. Her previous book, also a collection of poetry and prose, is last year’s “Paper Girl and the Knives That Made Her.” Her new book is available through Central Avenue Publishing, and you are also invited to the “Unfold” launch event – it’s happening next Friday (February 10th) at Elliott Bay Book Company on Capitol Hill, starting at 7 pm.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday’s here
Some sunshine expected today, high near 50. –Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips, as its fleet is not yet back to full strength, so keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts. -Regular schedule for the West Seattle Water Taxi. –Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues...
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver Subaru
Jake‘s car was stolen tonight. Maybe you’ll be the one who finds it (like Joe found Noah‘s stolen car):. That’s the best photo Jake has, but he says it looks just like this stock photo.
The case of the vanishing sculpture: ‘Walking on Logs’ down to two
Last weekend, a reader texted us to say that “Walking on Logs” – the sculpture installation by the pullout near the west end of the West Seattle Bridge – appeared to be missing another of its bronze “dancing children.” We subsequently verified at the site that only two of the original four remain.
ELECTION 2023: One week left to vote on two ballots
We are one week away from not only Valentine’s Day but Election Day – actually two elections, with separate ballots and voting methods. Next Tuesday night (February 14th) is your deadline to vote in both. So we’re reminding you/refreshing your memory:. KING CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR: You’ll find...
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday arrives
Cloudy and breezy, rain likely, high around 50. –Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips/suspending some routes, so keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. (Yes, we’re still waiting to hear from Metro about how the bus repairs are going.)
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Weekend gunfire; LA Fitness suspects update; hit-run search
Three West Seattle Crime Watch notes this afternoon:. WEEKEND GUNFIRE: From the SPD weekend summaries, one incident of confirmed gunfire. Police went to Hamilton Viewpoint Park at 12:23 am Sunday after a report that someone had fired shots near the park entrance. Witnesses also mentioned a black sedan and/or silver SUV leaving the scene. Officers found evidence of gunfire but no victims or property damage.
The seal with the red cap, and what to do if you see one like her
When Steve Bender sent that photo of a harbor seal, wondering about what looked like a red cap, we didn’t have a quick explanation – we’d never seen that before. So first we went to Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network. SSMNSN’s David Hutchinson recognized the “red cap” as a tag placed by their partners at SR3 when rehabilitating a seal – so the rest of the story comes from SR3’s executive director Casey Maclean.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen dirt bike; car prowl; package theft
STOLEN DIRT BIKE: Maranda is looking for that 1993 Kawasaki dirt bike – described as a KX125 engine and KX250 frame – after a sale turned into a theft last Saturday. The buyer paid with what Maranda says turned out to be nine counterfeit $100 bills. The transaction happened at Maranda’s apartment complex near Westwood Village, around noon on February 4th. The incident number is 23-033673.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Tuesday morning
6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, February 7th. –Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips, so keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. Here’s the update on how bus repairs are going. -Regular schedule for the West Seattle...
FERRY ALERT: One Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth boat downsizing
One of the two state ferries on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route is about to downsize until further notice – M/V Issaquah is out of service “due to necessary repairs,” per WSF, so M/V Sealth is taking over as the #2 boat. That means 34 fewer vehicles, as Issaquah is a 124-car ferry and Sealth holds 90. This is all taking effect in about half an hour, so waits/backups could be longer this afternoon.
CORONAVIRUS: City, county end vaccination requirement for employment
City of Seattle and King County employees are no longer required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. They sent a joint announcement today, saying that, among other reasons, “the overall risk forecast (is) low enough to lift the mandate”:. Following updated public health guidelines, King County and the City...
