Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oregon moves up to First Four Out in recent ESPN Bracketology
With only seven conference games remaining until the Pac-12 Tournament, Oregon will have some work to do to make the NCAA Tournament. In recent weeks, Oregon has begun to put together some quality wins both on the road and at home now that the team is healthy. After missing Jermaine Couisnard, Keeshawn Barthelemy, and Nate Bittle for a significant stretch during the beginning of the season, the Ducks have all three players back and have begun to fire on more cylinders. The team isn't firing on every single cylinder, at least not yet, but the results are favoring the Ducks who sit in a tie for fourth place in the Pac-12.
Oregon leading scorer Endyia Rogers undecided about her 2023-24 plans
Endyia Rogers has yet to decide what her future after this season might look like. The NCAA's COVID-19 exemption year would allow the fourth-year senior the opportunity to play a fifth and final season of collegiate basketball in 2023-24 should she choose to do so, but no decision has been made she told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.
247 Sports' Greg Biggins explains how Oregon fought to land Uiagalelei and Pleasant for 2023 class
With National Signing Day a week in the rearview mirror, the Oregon Ducks class of 2023 ranks as one of the best in the country. The Ducks finished with the No. 9 class overall, including transfer recruits, and the No. 8 class when only taking prep/JUCO recruits into account. For Dan Lanning's second season in Eugene, a top-10 class and the second-highest class in program history was a great start. Oregon's 2023 class could have been even better, as the Ducks fell just short of five-stars Peyton Bowen, David Hicks Jr., and Nyckoles Harbor.
Arizona Basketball Notebook: Wildcats set to face California
Arizona is facing California on Thursday, but will also be going up against Stanford for the only time this season. “It’s kind of how the schedule broke and I finally looked and realized we haven’t played Colorado yet either and we finally play them next week,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said.
Oregon baseball picked to finish fifth in preseason poll; Four Ducks named to preseason All-Pac-12 team
On Wednesday afternoon, the Pac-12 released the conferences preseason coaches poll, with Oregon finishing fifth in the conference. Stanford received nine of the 11 first-place votes, with UCLA finishing in second, receiving two of the votes. Oregon State and Arizona finished in third and fourth position before the Ducks rounded out the top five.
FROM THE SIDELINES: If you're asking for Scott Rueck's dismissal, you're the problem, not him
Scott Rueck is a good coach, and any assertion otherwise is absurd. The Oregon State girls basketball coach has been under fire of late as a result of a Beavers team that’s 11-12 overall, 3-9 in the Pac-12 Conference, and riding a four-game losing streak after a blowout home defeat to Colorado on Feb. 5. The Beavers are going to finish in the bottom fourth of the conference, there will...
Lockhart recounts rise from 'terrible' young football player to elite 2024 recruit
Miles Lockhart wasn't always the top defensive back prospect in Arizona's 2024 class. Far from it. Other people may not know his full story, but the cornerback at Basha High in Chandler certainly does. He's lived it. "When I was young like in youth football, I wasn't really good at...
Six former Ducks earn invites to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine
On Wednesday, the NFL released a list of 319 participants invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. On that list were six former Oregon Ducks: CB Christian Gonzalez, offensive linemen Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Alex Forsyth, T.J. Bass, LB Noah Sewell, and DE D.J. Johnson. All six of the former Ducks will...
WATCH: Kelly Graves reacts to Sunday's defeat to Utah Utes
Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves addressed media members for over five minutes following Sunday's 100-92 defeat to Utah. The Ducks have now lost five of six games and are 5-7 in Pac-12 lay with six games remaining.
fishduck.com
Trojan, Bruin Players Will Regret the Move to the Big-10
It is my contention that the players in all sports at the LA schools have not truly thought through the movement to the B1G. Note I stated it is the actual players, not the fans or administrators who will regret the move eventually, although I have not heard of many UCLA fans who are in favor of leaving the Pac-12. I was having fun on the $5 betting sites, when I stopped to ponder this, as I do not believe the major component has been considered by the Bruin and Trojan athletes.
Former Arizona swimmer Ty Wells' cause of death revealed
The cause of death for Ty Wells, a former swimmer for the Arizona Wildcats, was revealed last week after he died in January, officials announced.
fox10phoenix.com
Super Bowl visitors in Arizona seek small town hotels to avoid high prices
How far away would you stay to find a cheap hotel room for the Super Bowl? 20 miles? 40? How about 60? Towns on the outskirts of Phoenix are seeing sold out hotels as people try to save money to see the game.
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
azbigmedia.com
What to know about the water shortage if you’re considering a move to Arizona
Hundreds of thousands of visitors are flocking to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII and the WM Phoenix Open as sports worlds collide. Golf in Scottsdale and football in Glendale opens Phoenix to groups of people who have never experienced the perks of the desert - beautiful weather, top notch dining and amazing entertainment. However, many national headlines in recent months have focused on the Arizona water shortage, falling water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, and how states affected by the Colorado river shortage recently missed the deadline for a deal on water cuts.
AZFamily
Two lucky Arizonans win $50,000 prizes in recent lottery draw
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two lucky winners landed jackpots in Arizona as part of the Powerball draws on Saturday night!. The winning numbers were as follows: 2815195810! On Saturday, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at an Anthem Safeway just off W. Anthem Way. Also, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold on Saturday at a Tempe Circle K, just off of S. Rural Road.
OnlyInYourState
You’re Guaranteed To Love A Trip To This Epic Cheese Farm In Arizona
Nothing beats fresh food straight from the source. If you agree, consider planning a trip to Rovey Family Farms in Glendale. One of the best dairy farms in Arizona, this family-owned business raises its own animals and offers a variety of cheese, milk, and meat products. We can’t imagine a more delicious way to support local.
kptv.com
Eugene becomes 1st Oregon city to ban gas hookups in new home construction
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Eugene has become the first city in Oregon to outlaw gas appliance hookups for new residential construction. This comes in the midst of ongoing efforts to cut emissions in order to battle climate change, as well as a growing body of study into the health impacts of natural gas, a fossil fuel based on methane.
azbigmedia.com
$7,000 a night? Short-term rental prices skyrocket for Super Bowl weekend
Looking for a three-night short-term rental or stay near State Farm Stadium, walking distance to the Super Bowl?. How about something cozy near Old Town Scottsdale, party central for the big game and a short drive to the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament?. : 10 cannot-miss Super Bowl week...
fox10phoenix.com
Super Bowl LVII: Alleged fight mars Opening Night festivities
At around 10:00 p.m. on Feb. 6, just after the Super Bowl Opening Night, police had to step in to break up a reported fight outside Footprint Center in Downtown Phoenix. According to FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak, five people were apparently involved in the incident, and a woman was seen being detained by officers.
AZFamily
Fighter jets that shot down Chinese balloon have ties to Arizona history
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The two fighter jets that shot down the Chinese balloon on Saturday afternoon not far from Myrtle Beach has some ties to Arizona history, believe it or not!. The two had the call sign “Frank01″ and “Frank02,” intended to honor Phoenix-born 2nd Lieutenant Frank Luke,...
247Sports
71K+
Followers
427K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0