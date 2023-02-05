ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Oregon moves up to First Four Out in recent ESPN Bracketology

With only seven conference games remaining until the Pac-12 Tournament, Oregon will have some work to do to make the NCAA Tournament. In recent weeks, Oregon has begun to put together some quality wins both on the road and at home now that the team is healthy. After missing Jermaine Couisnard, Keeshawn Barthelemy, and Nate Bittle for a significant stretch during the beginning of the season, the Ducks have all three players back and have begun to fire on more cylinders. The team isn't firing on every single cylinder, at least not yet, but the results are favoring the Ducks who sit in a tie for fourth place in the Pac-12.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon leading scorer Endyia Rogers undecided about her 2023-24 plans

Endyia Rogers has yet to decide what her future after this season might look like. The NCAA's COVID-19 exemption year would allow the fourth-year senior the opportunity to play a fifth and final season of collegiate basketball in 2023-24 should she choose to do so, but no decision has been made she told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

247 Sports' Greg Biggins explains how Oregon fought to land Uiagalelei and Pleasant for 2023 class

With National Signing Day a week in the rearview mirror, the Oregon Ducks class of 2023 ranks as one of the best in the country. The Ducks finished with the No. 9 class overall, including transfer recruits, and the No. 8 class when only taking prep/JUCO recruits into account. For Dan Lanning's second season in Eugene, a top-10 class and the second-highest class in program history was a great start. Oregon's 2023 class could have been even better, as the Ducks fell just short of five-stars Peyton Bowen, David Hicks Jr., and Nyckoles Harbor.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Arizona Basketball Notebook: Wildcats set to face California

Arizona is facing California on Thursday, but will also be going up against Stanford for the only time this season. “It’s kind of how the schedule broke and I finally looked and realized we haven’t played Colorado yet either and we finally play them next week,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said.
TEMPE, AZ
Hillsboro News-Times

FROM THE SIDELINES: If you're asking for Scott Rueck's dismissal, you're the problem, not him

Scott Rueck is a good coach, and any assertion otherwise is absurd. The Oregon State girls basketball coach has been under fire of late as a result of a Beavers team that’s 11-12 overall, 3-9 in the Pac-12 Conference, and riding a four-game losing streak after a blowout home defeat to Colorado on Feb. 5. The Beavers are going to finish in the bottom fourth of the conference, there will...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Six former Ducks earn invites to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

On Wednesday, the NFL released a list of 319 participants invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. On that list were six former Oregon Ducks: CB Christian Gonzalez, offensive linemen Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Alex Forsyth, T.J. Bass, LB Noah Sewell, and DE D.J. Johnson. All six of the former Ducks will...
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

Trojan, Bruin Players Will Regret the Move to the Big-10

It is my contention that the players in all sports at the LA schools have not truly thought through the movement to the B1G. Note I stated it is the actual players, not the fans or administrators who will regret the move eventually, although I have not heard of many UCLA fans who are in favor of leaving the Pac-12. I was having fun on the $5 betting sites, when I stopped to ponder this, as I do not believe the major component has been considered by the Bruin and Trojan athletes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
azbigmedia.com

What to know about the water shortage if you’re considering a move to Arizona

Hundreds of thousands of visitors are flocking to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII and the WM Phoenix Open as sports worlds collide. Golf in Scottsdale and football in Glendale opens Phoenix to groups of people who have never experienced the perks of the desert - beautiful weather, top notch dining and amazing entertainment. However, many national headlines in recent months have focused on the Arizona water shortage, falling water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, and how states affected by the Colorado river shortage recently missed the deadline for a deal on water cuts.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two lucky Arizonans win $50,000 prizes in recent lottery draw

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two lucky winners landed jackpots in Arizona as part of the Powerball draws on Saturday night!. The winning numbers were as follows: 2815195810! On Saturday, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at an Anthem Safeway just off W. Anthem Way. Also, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold on Saturday at a Tempe Circle K, just off of S. Rural Road.
ARIZONA STATE
OnlyInYourState

You’re Guaranteed To Love A Trip To This Epic Cheese Farm In Arizona

Nothing beats fresh food straight from the source. If you agree, consider planning a trip to Rovey Family Farms in Glendale. One of the best dairy farms in Arizona, this family-owned business raises its own animals and offers a variety of cheese, milk, and meat products. We can’t imagine a more delicious way to support local.
GLENDALE, AZ
kptv.com

Eugene becomes 1st Oregon city to ban gas hookups in new home construction

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Eugene has become the first city in Oregon to outlaw gas appliance hookups for new residential construction. This comes in the midst of ongoing efforts to cut emissions in order to battle climate change, as well as a growing body of study into the health impacts of natural gas, a fossil fuel based on methane.
EUGENE, OR
azbigmedia.com

$7,000 a night? Short-term rental prices skyrocket for Super Bowl weekend

Looking for a three-night short-term rental or stay near State Farm Stadium, walking distance to the Super Bowl?. How about something cozy near Old Town Scottsdale, party central for the big game and a short drive to the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament?. : 10 cannot-miss Super Bowl week...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Super Bowl LVII: Alleged fight mars Opening Night festivities

At around 10:00 p.m. on Feb. 6, just after the Super Bowl Opening Night, police had to step in to break up a reported fight outside Footprint Center in Downtown Phoenix. According to FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak, five people were apparently involved in the incident, and a woman was seen being detained by officers.
PHOENIX, AZ
247Sports

247Sports

