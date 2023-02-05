With only seven conference games remaining until the Pac-12 Tournament, Oregon will have some work to do to make the NCAA Tournament. In recent weeks, Oregon has begun to put together some quality wins both on the road and at home now that the team is healthy. After missing Jermaine Couisnard, Keeshawn Barthelemy, and Nate Bittle for a significant stretch during the beginning of the season, the Ducks have all three players back and have begun to fire on more cylinders. The team isn't firing on every single cylinder, at least not yet, but the results are favoring the Ducks who sit in a tie for fourth place in the Pac-12.

