PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Paxson Wojcik of the Brown men's basketball team has been named the Ivy League Player of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday. The senior led Brown to a 2-0 weekend with a pair of road wins at Dartmouth and Harvard. He averaged 19 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 42.9% from three.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO