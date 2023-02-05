Read full article on original website
Related
OnlyInYourState
For More Than Half A Century, Dining At The Hollywood Cafe In Mississippi Is Always A Timeless Experience
These days, for a restaurant to make it past a year or two, is special in its own right, but when a restaurant can claim a few decades, that pretty much guarantees you’re in for a special treat. This historic restaurant in Mississippi has been a timeless treasure for more than half a century, and you’re in for a memorable meal when you stop by.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
Commercial Dispatch
Three Golden Triangle restaurants in the running for best wings
The Mississippi Poultry Association recently asked the question, “Who has the best wings in Mississippi?” The answer to this question is to be decided by the people via the Best Wings online contest. Now, in the middle of its contest, it has whittled the list down to the...
prentissheadlight.com
Miss Mississippi visits Carver Elementary as part of her ‘Music is Medicine’ initiative
Students at G. W. Carver Elementary got a special treat last week as Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins visited with the two first grade classes as part of her learning initiative, “Music is Medicine.”. Perkins read “Pete the Cat Rocking in My School Shoes” to Jessica Jackson and Becky Wilson’s...
bizneworleans.com
Schramm Named Development Director for NPR’s Gulf States Newsroom
NEW ORLEANS — Marci Schramm has been named the first development director for National Public Radio’s Gulf States Newsroom, part of NPR’s Collaborative Journalism Network. The newsroom is a collaboration between WWNO and WRKF in Louisiana, WBHM in Alabama, Mississippi Public Broadcasting and NPR. The stations’ news teams work together to plan coverage, share resources and add reporting power.
OnlyInYourState
With More Than 1,500 Acres To Explore, Mississippi’s Largest State Park Is Worthy Of A Multi-Day Adventure
With over 20 state parks in Mississippi, you’re never too far away from some natural scenery and peace and quiet. Whether you’re looking for a new hiking trail, a campsite to call home for a few days, or just a change of scenery for an afternoon, Tishomingo State Park is just the ticket. Mississippi’s largest state park is one of the most popular state parks in Mississippi for a reason! Let’s check it out:
franchising.com
Eggs Up Grill Signs Deal for Mississippi
February 07, 2023 // Franchising.com // SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Eggs Up Grill is moving into the state of Mississippi in 2023. Former Captain D’s Area Manager Richard Harris, along with his partners Bill and Larry Johnson, inked a deal for one location in Meridian, Miss. with a target opening date of this summer.
WLBT
Mississippi churches reflect on how COVID-19 advanced technology use in their congregations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Next month will mark the three-year anniversary of Mississippi’s first case of COVID-19. The pandemic forced us to change our habits in just about every aspect of our day-to-day life, including how we go to church. Churches around the metro said while they were utilizing...
Commercial Dispatch
Landscape checklist for February
The weather has been brutal lately. Cold and dreary one day, warm the next. Nevertheless, signs of spring are starting to pop up. Yellow daffodils have already started to bloom, providing everyone with a reminder that the cold weather will soon be moving out of the area. Until then, bundle...
mississippifreepress.org
‘Then They Came For Me’: HB 1020 Is A Racial Assault
I recently read an alarming text message wherein a prominent Jackson businessman responded to an inquiry regarding where he and other businessmen—white businessmen—were as allies in opposition to House Bill 1020, the bill intended to expand the Capital Complex Improvement District and place it under a separate government structure.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
beckersdental.com
State of dentistry in Mississippi: 12 things to know
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 1,028 active general dentists in Mississippi. Mississippi has 175 dental professional shortage areas. The state received a score of 7 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Mississippi was ranked last...
a-z-animals.com
Mississippi Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Whether you call this state home or are planning a visit, when does the Mississippi allergy season begin and end? If you often suffer from sniffles and dry eyes as a Mississippian, what can you do about it? Are the state and local climate to blame, or is there something more at play in this southern state?
Mississippi House votes to add state fruit, state gemstone
The Mississippi House has voted to recognize two new symbols — the blueberry as the state fruit and the opal as the state gemstone. Both bills passed Monday, and they will move to the Senate for more work. Republican Rep. Jill Ford of Madison said a fourth-grade civics class...
jacksonadvocateonline.com
Rural hospital closings, dire health emergencies no big deal to Gunn
Only minutes after leaving the three-hour Legislative Black Caucus hearing on health emergencies in rural Mississippi Monday afternoon, this reporter had a chance encounter with House Speaker Phillip Gunn just outside the entrance to the Capitol building. “Mr. Speaker, why are you letting over half the hospitals in Mississippi close...
WLBT
The 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Mississippi are...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are searching for baby names, here are the 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Mississippi. The Mississippi State Department of Health’s Office of Vital Records and Public Health Statistics compiled the list. Baby Boy NamesBaby Girl Names. 1....
WLBT
Electric Vehicles could become more difficult to buy in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill at the State Capital has quickly been passed in the House that could make it difficult for some electric vehicle models like Tesla to be bought and sold in Mississippi. Leaders at the State Capital could be closing the door on the Electric Vehicle...
Panthers in Mississippi: Folklore or reality?
There are no black panthers in Mississippi, at least according to state wildlife officials. Don’t tell that to the dozens of Mississippians claiming to have seen one, or at least a huge breed of cat with extremely similar characteristics. Sometimes brown or tan, sometimes black, there is no doubt many people are sure they’ve seen something exceptional.
WLOX
Lola & Friends Bunny Rescue needs adoptions to get hopping
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Lola & Friends Bunny Rescue of South Mississippi has been rescuing abandoned pet bunnies for 10 years. Owners James and Sherri Johnson have found them everywhere on the Coast from retail shopping areas to neighborhoods, and their temporary home is in Johnson’s converted garage, affectionately called “Bunny Land.”
breezynews.com
Storm Threat Bumped Up to Level 3, Tornado Watch for Western MS
Much of central Mississippi is now under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of severe weather including possible tornadoes later today and tonight. This includes Attala and Leake counties and Neshoba County as far east as Philadelphia. A Level-2 “slight” risk remains in place surrounding the enhanced risk area. A tornado watch is now in effect for parts of western Mississippi until 9 pm.
Comments / 0