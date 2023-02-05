Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Feeling judged": A 24-year-old black woman marries an 85-year-old white man who is 13 years older than her grandpaAnita DurairajStarkville, MS
Mississippi State Graduate Student Vanished On His Way To Meet Fraternity Brothers. Where Is Lester Jones, Jr.?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedStarkville, MS
Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in MississippiKristen WaltersStarkville, MS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Christopher Montgomery
Christopher Harper Montgomery, 29, passed away Sun- day, February 5, 2023, at his residence in Fulton, Mississippi. He was born on January 17, 1994, in Carrollton, Alabama. He was a graduate of Chamberlain Hunt Academy in Port Gibson, Mississippi. He worked in the manufacturing industry. He was also an avid reader. As a hiker, he loved spending time in nature. Also, he enjoyed play- ing guitar. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. The Celebration of Life will be Friday, F.
Commercial Dispatch
Three Golden Triangle restaurants in the running for best wings
The Mississippi Poultry Association recently asked the question, “Who has the best wings in Mississippi?” The answer to this question is to be decided by the people via the Best Wings online contest. Now, in the middle of its contest, it has whittled the list down to the...
Commercial Dispatch
William E. Reeves
William E. Reeves, age 87, of Columbus, MS, formerly of Guin, AL, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his residence. Born January 22, 1936, in Columbus, MS, he is the son of the late Morris M. and Annie Dora Bonds Reeves and the husband of Betty Spain Reeves. He graduated from Mississippi State, and was a long time educator and coach. He was the past President of East Mississippi Junior College in Scooba, MS, and former Superintendent of Winston Count Schools in Alabama. He was a Veteran of the Korean War having served in the US Navy, a member of the Columbus Masonic Lodge #5, and was of the Methodist faith.
Commercial Dispatch
It’s official: Ninth grade will move back to SHS
STARKVILLE — At the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, ninth-graders will be back at Starkville High School. Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District trustees unanimously approved the move Monday night at their monthly board meeting. Freshmen have been attending along with eighth-graders at Armstrong Junior High School for the last three years.
Commercial Dispatch
Community Profile: Friendly City artist takes on Big Apple
The vetting process to get art in a gallery in New York City is typically grueling with applications, portfolios and months on a waiting list for a brief moment of fame. Fortunately for Emmie Sheretz, art teacher at Annunciation Catholic School, this was not the case. “Most all artists apply...
Commercial Dispatch
Former mayor vying for CMSD board opening
Two familiar faces, including a sitting board member and the former Columbus mayor, have applied so far for an upcoming opening on the Columbus Municipal School District Board of Trustees. Yvonne Cox has applied for reappointment to the seat, while former mayor and former CMSD board member Robert Smith has...
Commercial Dispatch
Old Ecolab building could be new home for coroner’s office
The Lowndes County Coroner’s Office may have a new home soon. The board of supervisors voted unanimously at its Monday morning meeting to make an offer on one of the former Ecolab buildings on Lehmberg Road with the intention of moving the coroner’s office there. According to Board...
Commercial Dispatch
Proposed ban of ‘gas station heroin’ heads for public hearing
Councilmen on Tuesday unanimously voted to hold public hearings about banning the over-the-counter substance Za-Za. Za-Za, which contains the chemical tianeptine, also is sold under the names Nootropic, Za-Za Red, TD Red or Tianaa, and is more colloquially referred to as “gas station heroin.”. Columbus citizen Joe Murphy asked...
Commercial Dispatch
Fowl play: Former Mississippi State baseball stars Jake Mangum, JT Ginn cited for duck hunting violations in Clay County
On March 10, 2020, former Mississippi State University baseball star Jake Mangum announced the release of his new camouflage HAWK2 metal bat in a promotional video posted to Twitter. “Whether you’ve got a rifle in your hand or you’ve got a bow in your hand or a baseball bat in...
Commercial Dispatch
Sirius puzzle: Librarian challenges players of all ages to escape from Azkaban
It’s not every day people try to escape from the library. Since the end of January, though, patrons — young people, but not always as young as you might think — have been trying hard to escape from the Young Adult area of Starkville-Oktibbeha Public Library. Or,...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville girls basketball advances to MHSAA Class 6A, Region 1 championship game
STARKVILLE — Heading into the third quarter, Starkville girls basketball looked to be in control in its MHSAA Class 6A, Region 1 first-round game against Oxford on Monday. Benefiting from playing in front of a home crowd, the Yellow Jackets used that to their advantage, coming out with energy and maintaining that into the half.
Commercial Dispatch
Arthur Nolan
WEST POINT — Arthur Nolan, 92, died Feb. 4, 2023, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Calvert Funeral Home, with John Nolan officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Troy, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:30-2 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
West Point boys fall at host Saltillo in Region 1-5A tournament semifinals
SALTILLO — With Saltillo’s boys basketball team trailing by two late in the fourth quarter, girls head coach Titus Goree was standing on the sideline and yelled for someone to make a play. Matthew Armstrong obliged. The senior guard scored the final five points of the game, and...
Commercial Dispatch
Young players spark Starkville girls’ comeback win over Oxford in district tournament
STARKVILLE — For lack of a better term, Starkville girls basketball took a rest for the third quarter and just looked out of sorts. A team that lost just four games in the regular season was in jeopardy of having to play in a third-place game in the MHSAA Class 6A, Region 1 tournament after Oxford outscored the Yellow Jackets, 24-11, in the third quarter of Monday’s game.
Commercial Dispatch
‘You belong here’: Mississippi State softball pitcher Kenley Hawk feels like herself again after anxiety struggles
STARKVILLE — Every time she steps inside the circle, Mississippi State pitcher Kenley Hawk can look down at her glove for a three-word reminder. Hawk’s parents have consistently told her that. So have her coaches and her teammates. But Hawk hasn’t always believed it. The Arkansas native...
Commercial Dispatch
Utilizing depth key to Mississippi State’s signature win over Tennessee
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State’s 91-90 double-overtime win over Tennessee on Monday night at Humphrey Coliseum took a lot of persistence. Head coach Sam Purcell wanted an offensive performance in the face of adversity, and MSU 16-7, 5-5 Southeastern Conference) delivered that with both its opponent and the officials pushing back.
Commercial Dispatch
Collins returns as Oktibbeha road manager
Victor Collins has spent half his life working for the county road department. After a nearly six-year hiatus, he is returning to lead it once again. Supervisors voted 4-0 Monday to rehire Collins as road manager. He retired in May 2017 after serving 30 years with the department, including the last seven at its helm.
Commercial Dispatch
How Chris Jans, Mississippi State are adjusting to 3-point shooting woes
STARKVILLE — Basketball players aren’t exactly trained to pass up open shots. But the way Mississippi State (15-8, 3-7 Southeastern Conference) has been shooting the basketball from distance, coach Chris Jans knows that might be the Bulldogs’ best option in many cases. “We can’t just throw it up because we’re open,” Jans said Monday. “There’s some shots out there that we’re taking in almost every game that probably aren’t the best for us right now.” Just looking.
Commercial Dispatch
Caledonia girls bounced from MHSAA Class 4A, Region 1 tournament, ending season
FULTON — Caledonia girls basketball had a chance. The No. 6-seeded Cavaliers fought hard against No. 3-seeded Itawamba Agricultural in their first-round MHSAA Class 4A, Region 1 tournament game Tuesday, down 46-45 with 24.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter. All Caledonia needed to do was inbound the ball...
Commercial Dispatch
Alford: Transfer portal creates interesting QB rooms at Ole Miss, Mississippi State
As the college football page turns from recruiting to spring practice, the transfer portal has created very different quarterback rooms at Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Young players left both programs to create space in the rooms, but the result is three new Power Five quarterbacks between the two schools.
Comments / 0