Starkville, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Christopher Montgomery

Christopher Harper Montgomery, 29, passed away Sun- day, February 5, 2023, at his residence in Fulton, Mississippi. He was born on January 17, 1994, in Carrollton, Alabama. He was a graduate of Chamberlain Hunt Academy in Port Gibson, Mississippi. He worked in the manufacturing industry. He was also an avid reader. As a hiker, he loved spending time in nature. Also, he enjoyed play- ing guitar. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. The Celebration of Life will be Friday, F.
FULTON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Three Golden Triangle restaurants in the running for best wings

The Mississippi Poultry Association recently asked the question, “Who has the best wings in Mississippi?” The answer to this question is to be decided by the people via the Best Wings online contest. Now, in the middle of its contest, it has whittled the list down to the...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

William E. Reeves

William E. Reeves, age 87, of Columbus, MS, formerly of Guin, AL, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his residence. Born January 22, 1936, in Columbus, MS, he is the son of the late Morris M. and Annie Dora Bonds Reeves and the husband of Betty Spain Reeves. He graduated from Mississippi State, and was a long time educator and coach. He was the past President of East Mississippi Junior College in Scooba, MS, and former Superintendent of Winston Count Schools in Alabama. He was a Veteran of the Korean War having served in the US Navy, a member of the Columbus Masonic Lodge #5, and was of the Methodist faith.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

It’s official: Ninth grade will move back to SHS

STARKVILLE — At the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, ninth-graders will be back at Starkville High School. Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District trustees unanimously approved the move Monday night at their monthly board meeting. Freshmen have been attending along with eighth-graders at Armstrong Junior High School for the last three years.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Community Profile: Friendly City artist takes on Big Apple

The vetting process to get art in a gallery in New York City is typically grueling with applications, portfolios and months on a waiting list for a brief moment of fame. Fortunately for Emmie Sheretz, art teacher at Annunciation Catholic School, this was not the case. “Most all artists apply...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Dispatch

Former mayor vying for CMSD board opening

Two familiar faces, including a sitting board member and the former Columbus mayor, have applied so far for an upcoming opening on the Columbus Municipal School District Board of Trustees. Yvonne Cox has applied for reappointment to the seat, while former mayor and former CMSD board member Robert Smith has...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Old Ecolab building could be new home for coroner’s office

The Lowndes County Coroner’s Office may have a new home soon. The board of supervisors voted unanimously at its Monday morning meeting to make an offer on one of the former Ecolab buildings on Lehmberg Road with the intention of moving the coroner’s office there. According to Board...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Proposed ban of ‘gas station heroin’ heads for public hearing

Councilmen on Tuesday unanimously voted to hold public hearings about banning the over-the-counter substance Za-Za. Za-Za, which contains the chemical tianeptine, also is sold under the names Nootropic, Za-Za Red, TD Red or Tianaa, and is more colloquially referred to as “gas station heroin.”. Columbus citizen Joe Murphy asked...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Arthur Nolan

WEST POINT — Arthur Nolan, 92, died Feb. 4, 2023, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Calvert Funeral Home, with John Nolan officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Troy, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:30-2 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Young players spark Starkville girls’ comeback win over Oxford in district tournament

STARKVILLE — For lack of a better term, Starkville girls basketball took a rest for the third quarter and just looked out of sorts. A team that lost just four games in the regular season was in jeopardy of having to play in a third-place game in the MHSAA Class 6A, Region 1 tournament after Oxford outscored the Yellow Jackets, 24-11, in the third quarter of Monday’s game.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Utilizing depth key to Mississippi State’s signature win over Tennessee

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State’s 91-90 double-overtime win over Tennessee on Monday night at Humphrey Coliseum took a lot of persistence. Head coach Sam Purcell wanted an offensive performance in the face of adversity, and MSU 16-7, 5-5 Southeastern Conference) delivered that with both its opponent and the officials pushing back.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Collins returns as Oktibbeha road manager

Victor Collins has spent half his life working for the county road department. After a nearly six-year hiatus, he is returning to lead it once again. Supervisors voted 4-0 Monday to rehire Collins as road manager. He retired in May 2017 after serving 30 years with the department, including the last seven at its helm.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

How Chris Jans, Mississippi State are adjusting to 3-point shooting woes

STARKVILLE — Basketball players aren’t exactly trained to pass up open shots. But the way Mississippi State (15-8, 3-7 Southeastern Conference) has been shooting the basketball from distance, coach Chris Jans knows that might be the Bulldogs’ best option in many cases. “We can’t just throw it up because we’re open,” Jans said Monday. “There’s some shots out there that we’re taking in almost every game that probably aren’t the best for us right now.” Just looking.
STARKVILLE, MS

