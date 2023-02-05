Read full article on original website
WLBT
Hinds County Sheriff’s Dept. offers internship to Jackson State students
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University students studying criminal justice are getting a chance to see the Hinds County judicial system up close with a new sheriff’s department internship program. Four Jackson State University students are stepping out of the classroom and into Hinds County offices for the...
pelahatchienews.com
Jones selected as one of 25 for MS Excellence in Coaching Fellowship
Twenty-five leaders are selected for the inaugural class that aims to amplify the work of Mississippi’s best high school and middle school coaches, and one of those leaders, Alexia Jones, is a basketball coach at Pelahatchie High School. In January, the Mississippi Excellence in Coaching Fellowship announced the twenty-five...
Corporal punishment was used in schools 4,300 times last year. Here’s what districts are doing to change that.
Shortly after moving to Madison, Jamie Bardwell learned that the Madison County School District requires parents to opt out in writing from corporal punishment being used on their children, a fact she discovered from other students talking about it in her son’s class. “A kid got paddled, came back and told my son, and my […]
UMMC to host free cancer screenings for women
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) Cancer Institute announced they will be offering free cancer screenings for qualifying women. Registration is ongoing for free cervical, breast and oral cancer screenings and education for qualifying uninsured and underinsured women. This year’s event will be held from 8:00 a.m. to […]
mississippifreepress.org
‘Then They Came For Me’: HB 1020 Is A Racial Assault
I recently read an alarming text message wherein a prominent Jackson businessman responded to an inquiry regarding where he and other businessmen—white businessmen—were as allies in opposition to House Bill 1020, the bill intended to expand the Capital Complex Improvement District and place it under a separate government structure.
Forest Hill unveils newly renovated auditorium
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – From new lighting, seats to a boys and girls dressing room, Forest Hill High School’s new auditorium is turning heads. The project took at least three years from start to finish. Principal Torrey Hampton said crews worked around the clock to get this long-anticipated project ready for the 2023 school year. […]
vicksburgnews.com
Flaggs appoints Youth Violence Prevention Committee
On Monday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. announced the establishment of the Youth Violence Prevention Committee and the appointment of its first members. The Committee will be tasked with making recommendations on the safety and well-being of youth under the age of eighteen-years-old within the City of Vicksburg. The Committee...
WAPT
Belhaven University taking a stand after rash of crime on and around campus
JACKSON, Miss. — Belhaven University is fighting back against a recent rash of crimes on or near campus. Surveillance video from Friday shows a thief driving up to a truck on the Belhaven campus and stealing several items before making a run for it. "Right now, as you know,...
jacksonadvocateonline.com
State’s Black leaders say ‘NO’ to HB 1020
Despite Tuesday’s chilling temperature, hundreds gathered on the south side of the State Capitol to amplify their outrage of House Bill 1020. The bill, introduced by Rep. Trey Lamar of Senatobia, proposes to expand the size of the so-called Capitol Complex Improvement District (CCID), place that district under the exclusive police jurisdiction of the Capitol Police force, and create a special judiciary – judges, clerks and prosecuting attorneys – for that district. It would also divert 18% of the tax revenue normally returned to Jackson to fund the district.
Another lawsuit filed over Jackson garbage collection
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the City of Jackson awaits a decision from the Mississippi Supreme Court on the garbage collection dispute, the City Council has taken steps to move forward if Richard’s Disposal has to cease operations. The attorney for the City Council, Deshun Martin, filed another lawsuit last week. He asked a judge […]
Will Smith appears at Tougaloo College for “Will Smith Day”
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College hosted Academy Award-winning actor Will Smith at its campus on Tuesday, January 31 for “Will Smith Day.” The Jackson college is preparing to launch a new film academy in Fall 2023. Tougaloo leaders said Smith’s visit inspired students within the School of Humanities and the Department of Mass Communication. […]
WLBT
Utilities delayed due to previous occupants’ outstanding bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re moving into or renovating a home, in some instances, you could be held responsible for the prior tenants’ outstanding utility bills. That is the case with one Jackson woman trying to remodel a family home where she didn’t live. This resident...
qhubonews.com
Legislators are trying to seize control of money for Jackson’s water supply, according to a federal supervisor. – by Nick Judin, Mississippi Free Press
JACKSON, Miss. — The freeze of early 2021 wasn’t the origin of Jackson, Mississippi’s water system collapse. But the winter storm introduced the country to Jackson’s aging and improperly maintained pipes and water plants, which failed and left residents without clean water for over a month.
2nd Peaceful Protest in Taylorsville, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon for Rasheem Carter
The Black Lives Matter Restoration Group, members of the Black Panther Party, members of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Group, the President of the Smith County NAACP, the Building Bridges organization, Pastor Carl Soto from Brooklyn, NY, Cortez Rice from Minneapolis, MN who had lost a 15-year-old son to violence, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and many others were in attendance on Sunday afternoon in Taylorsville, MS.
WLBT
USDA cites McClain Lodge for multiple violations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The McClain Lodge in Rankin County invites families to experience exotic animals, according to their website, “like never before.”. One of their frequent visitors since 2020: The USDA. The USDA stated in a 2020 citation report that McClain Lodge failed to demonstrate adequate experience and...
WLBT
‘Mile long and an inch deep’: Jackson mayor questions support of bill that would redirect 1% tax to water, sewer
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba believes a bill that would require the city’s infrastructure sales tax to go to water and sewer only is a violation of federal voting laws. “I believe it’s a violation of the Voting Rights Act,” he said, “because people went...
WLBT
MSDH to EPA: We can’t award Jackson money if city doesn’t apply for it
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A second state agency has fired back against claims it discriminated against Jackson in doling out federal funds for water and sewer work. In January, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) responded to allegations it had violated the civil rights of Jackson’s majority-Black residents by denying funds for water infrastructure improvements.
vicksburgnews.com
Kelvin Carter named as the District Coach of the Year
Vicksburg High School boy’s basketball coach Kelvin Carter has been named the Region 4-5A Coach of the Year. Carter, who is in his sixth season as Head Coach, earned the award on Saturday. “It’s really gratifying to receive such an honor,” Carter said. “Coach of the year goes to...
New Restaurant Opening in Mississippi Offers Chance to Win Free Burritos for a Year!
Great news for fans of burritos in the Jackson, Mississippi area with the opening of a new restaurant in the area. And to celebrate they are giving away free burritos for a year to 50 lucky people!
WLBT
Canton cemetery vandalized, leaving some memorials with bullet holes
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) -“Every veteran in the United States of America needs to see how they’re being defaced by their brothers that fell in arms. They need to see this,” said George Hodges. A sacred area that’s supposed to be a place for rest and peace has...
