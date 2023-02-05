Despite Tuesday’s chilling temperature, hundreds gathered on the south side of the State Capitol to amplify their outrage of House Bill 1020. The bill, introduced by Rep. Trey Lamar of Senatobia, proposes to expand the size of the so-called Capitol Complex Improvement District (CCID), place that district under the exclusive police jurisdiction of the Capitol Police force, and create a special judiciary – judges, clerks and prosecuting attorneys – for that district. It would also divert 18% of the tax revenue normally returned to Jackson to fund the district.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO