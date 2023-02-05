ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

msuspartans.com

MSU-Michigan Rivalry Takes Center Stage at Munn, LCA

Michigan State (15-13-2, 9-9-2 B1G vs. Michigan (18-9-1, 10-8-0 B1G) Date/Locations Friday, Feb. 10, 2023; 7 pm / Munn Ice Arena, East Lansing, Mich. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2022, 8 pm / Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Mich. Promotions Go Green! Wear White!. Radio. WJIM 1240 AM. Scott Moore (pxp) and Rob...
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Michigan State Hangs on to Beat Maryland, 63-58

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's men's basketball team scored the first 15 points of the game, fell behind by four points in the second half and junior guard A.J. Hoggard hit two free throws with 25 seconds left and sophomore guard Jaden Akins' fast break dunk with four seconds left sealed a 63-58 win for the Spartans over Maryland on Tuesday night.
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Michigan State Finishes Second Day at UCF Challenge

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's women's golf team is in 11th place among 18 teams after the second round of play at the UCF Challenge, being played at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. The 3-day, 54-hole tournament concludes on Tuesday. The Spartans entered the second round...
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Second-Half Struggles Hamper Spartans in Loss to No. 18/19 Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Second-half scoring troubles hampered the Michigan State women's basketball team, falling to No. 18/19 Michigan, 77-67, in front of overall 9,000 fans at the Breslin Center on Sunday afternoon on National Girls and Women in Sports Day. MSU's celebrated its field hockey, cross country/track & field,...
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Spartans Finishes in 11th Place at UCF Challenge

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's women's golf team finished in 11th place among 18 teams at the UCF Challenge, played at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. The Spartans shot a 4-under par 284 in the final round and finished with a three-day, 54-hole total of 6-under par 862.
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Michigan State Returns Home, Hosts Maryland on Tuesday Night

East Lansing, Mich. -– Michigan State's men's basketball team returns home for the first time in 12 days, hosting Maryland at the Breslin Center on Tuesday Feb. 7 (9 p.m., ESPN2). The Spartans are No. 2 nationally in the NET Strength of Schedule. Per KenPom.com, MSU has faced the...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Brutally Honest Admission On This Year's Team

Michigan State's woes continued with Saturday's 61-55 loss to Rutgers at Madison Square Garden. Tom Izzo's Spartans fell to 14-9 and ninth in the Big Ten standings with a 6-6 conference record. The perennial men's college basketball contender has just two road wins all season. Per the Lansing State ...
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Haller Announces Restructuring of Athletic Department Executive Leadership

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State vice president and director of athletics Alan Haller announced changes to his leadership team designed to create more efficiencies as well as strategic collaboration. "The people who make up the Michigan State athletic department are one of our greatest strengths," said Haller. "In making...
EAST LANSING, MI
WKHM

Jackson High School and Jackson Pathways lockdown lifted

The lockdown at Jackson High School has been lifted, citing a hoax call from an unknown caller which was also sent to other Michigan schools this morning, according to Jeff Beal, superintendent of Jackson Public Schools. Tuesday, February 7. Jackson, Mich. — Jackson Public Schools is asking community members to...
JACKSON, MI
thebablueprint.com

Bellwood sells the elementary school to Tyrone

After a long board meeting last week, administrators decided they will concede Myers Elementary School to the Tyrone Area School District. The decision has been in the works for months after a bet between the two schools’ administrators on who would win the football Backyard Brawl. The plans for...
TYRONE, PA
99.1 WFMK

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
tourcounsel.com

Briarwood Mall | Shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Briarwood Mall is a shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. The mall's three anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, and Von Maur. Surrounded by office and other development, the mall anchors the southern Ann Arbor commercial area around Eisenhower Boulevard and I-94. It serves as the primary shopping mall for all of Washtenaw County. As of 2007 Simon Property Group manages and co-owns the mall (Simon owns 50%).
ANN ARBOR, MI

