3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
msuspartans.com
MSU-Michigan Rivalry Takes Center Stage at Munn, LCA
Michigan State (15-13-2, 9-9-2 B1G vs. Michigan (18-9-1, 10-8-0 B1G) Date/Locations Friday, Feb. 10, 2023; 7 pm / Munn Ice Arena, East Lansing, Mich. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2022, 8 pm / Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Mich. Promotions Go Green! Wear White!. Radio. WJIM 1240 AM. Scott Moore (pxp) and Rob...
msuspartans.com
Michigan State Hangs on to Beat Maryland, 63-58
East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's men's basketball team scored the first 15 points of the game, fell behind by four points in the second half and junior guard A.J. Hoggard hit two free throws with 25 seconds left and sophomore guard Jaden Akins' fast break dunk with four seconds left sealed a 63-58 win for the Spartans over Maryland on Tuesday night.
msuspartans.com
Michigan State Finishes Second Day at UCF Challenge
East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's women's golf team is in 11th place among 18 teams after the second round of play at the UCF Challenge, being played at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. The 3-day, 54-hole tournament concludes on Tuesday. The Spartans entered the second round...
Another 2-match weekend ahead for Penn State; Cael Sanderson says 125-pound spot belongs to Gary Steen
It’s 13 down and three to go this season for the No. 1-ranked Penn State wrestling team, which will take a 41-match winning streak to Rutgers on Friday and return home Sunday to Rec Hall, where the Lions more than likely will clinch the regular-season Big Ten title against Maryland.
Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh Makes Another Addition To Staff
Harbaugh's newest addition will join the Wolverines after spending the past three seasons as an assistant coach at Youngstown State University.
msuspartans.com
Second-Half Struggles Hamper Spartans in Loss to No. 18/19 Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Second-half scoring troubles hampered the Michigan State women's basketball team, falling to No. 18/19 Michigan, 77-67, in front of overall 9,000 fans at the Breslin Center on Sunday afternoon on National Girls and Women in Sports Day. MSU's celebrated its field hockey, cross country/track & field,...
msuspartans.com
Spartans Finishes in 11th Place at UCF Challenge
East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's women's golf team finished in 11th place among 18 teams at the UCF Challenge, played at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. The Spartans shot a 4-under par 284 in the final round and finished with a three-day, 54-hole total of 6-under par 862.
msuspartans.com
Spartan Baseball Gets 2023 Season Started With 17th Annual First Pitch Dinner Saturday
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State baseball hosted its 17th-annual First Pitch Dinner Saturday afternoon at the Kellogg Center, filling the ballroom of roughly 400 spirited Spartans fans. This year's event featured East Lansing native and producer, director and Emmy Award-winning actor Timothy Busfield as the keynote speaker, while honoring...
msuspartans.com
Michigan State Returns Home, Hosts Maryland on Tuesday Night
East Lansing, Mich. -– Michigan State's men's basketball team returns home for the first time in 12 days, hosting Maryland at the Breslin Center on Tuesday Feb. 7 (9 p.m., ESPN2). The Spartans are No. 2 nationally in the NET Strength of Schedule. Per KenPom.com, MSU has faced the...
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Former Michigan Basketball Star
A former Michigan college basketball player has passed away. Demetrius Calip, who was a key cog in Michigan winning the national title in 1989, has died. He was 53 years old. "He was the perfect example of a great Dad and I can only be grateful and happy,” Calip II (Calip's son) shared on ...
Tom Izzo Has Brutally Honest Admission On This Year's Team
Michigan State's woes continued with Saturday's 61-55 loss to Rutgers at Madison Square Garden. Tom Izzo's Spartans fell to 14-9 and ninth in the Big Ten standings with a 6-6 conference record. The perennial men's college basketball contender has just two road wins all season. Per the Lansing State ...
Michigan Football: Five Bold Predictions For 2023
With so much optimism and excitement surrounding the football program in Ann Arbor, we look into the future and make five bold predictions for 2023.
msuspartans.com
Haller Announces Restructuring of Athletic Department Executive Leadership
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State vice president and director of athletics Alan Haller announced changes to his leadership team designed to create more efficiencies as well as strategic collaboration. "The people who make up the Michigan State athletic department are one of our greatest strengths," said Haller. "In making...
This Michigan City is Officially the Best Place to Live in America
Welcome to Michigan! The official home of the "Best Place to Live in America", but we already knew that. Michigan has landed smack dap on the top of a recently released list by Study Finds of the "Best Places to Live in America". The list was a ranking of the top 5 places to live as suggested by experts.
WKHM
Jackson High School and Jackson Pathways lockdown lifted
The lockdown at Jackson High School has been lifted, citing a hoax call from an unknown caller which was also sent to other Michigan schools this morning, according to Jeff Beal, superintendent of Jackson Public Schools. Tuesday, February 7. Jackson, Mich. — Jackson Public Schools is asking community members to...
thebablueprint.com
Bellwood sells the elementary school to Tyrone
After a long board meeting last week, administrators decided they will concede Myers Elementary School to the Tyrone Area School District. The decision has been in the works for months after a bet between the two schools’ administrators on who would win the football Backyard Brawl. The plans for...
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
tourcounsel.com
Briarwood Mall | Shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan
Briarwood Mall is a shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. The mall's three anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, and Von Maur. Surrounded by office and other development, the mall anchors the southern Ann Arbor commercial area around Eisenhower Boulevard and I-94. It serves as the primary shopping mall for all of Washtenaw County. As of 2007 Simon Property Group manages and co-owns the mall (Simon owns 50%).
Mason High School class used sheets featuring ‘N’ word 50+ times
The student asked to remain anonymous while sharing her experiences.
Jackson County woman remembered as popular YouTuber, horse enthusiast
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Sophia Dinverno was a passionate athlete and dancer, with a love for horse-riding that made her popular both online and throughout Michigan’s equestrian community. Dinverno, a Grass Lake resident, died suddenly Jan. 17 of causes that are still under investigation. She was 23. Born in...
