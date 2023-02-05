William E. Reeves, age 87, of Columbus, MS, formerly of Guin, AL, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his residence. Born January 22, 1936, in Columbus, MS, he is the son of the late Morris M. and Annie Dora Bonds Reeves and the husband of Betty Spain Reeves. He graduated from Mississippi State, and was a long time educator and coach. He was the past President of East Mississippi Junior College in Scooba, MS, and former Superintendent of Winston Count Schools in Alabama. He was a Veteran of the Korean War having served in the US Navy, a member of the Columbus Masonic Lodge #5, and was of the Methodist faith.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO