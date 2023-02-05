ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Commercial Dispatch

Community Profile: Friendly City artist takes on Big Apple

The vetting process to get art in a gallery in New York City is typically grueling with applications, portfolios and months on a waiting list for a brief moment of fame. Fortunately for Emmie Sheretz, art teacher at Annunciation Catholic School, this was not the case. “Most all artists apply...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Dispatch

William E. Reeves

William E. Reeves, age 87, of Columbus, MS, formerly of Guin, AL, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his residence. Born January 22, 1936, in Columbus, MS, he is the son of the late Morris M. and Annie Dora Bonds Reeves and the husband of Betty Spain Reeves. He graduated from Mississippi State, and was a long time educator and coach. He was the past President of East Mississippi Junior College in Scooba, MS, and former Superintendent of Winston Count Schools in Alabama. He was a Veteran of the Korean War having served in the US Navy, a member of the Columbus Masonic Lodge #5, and was of the Methodist faith.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Three Golden Triangle restaurants in the running for best wings

The Mississippi Poultry Association recently asked the question, “Who has the best wings in Mississippi?” The answer to this question is to be decided by the people via the Best Wings online contest. Now, in the middle of its contest, it has whittled the list down to the...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Arthur Nolan

WEST POINT — Arthur Nolan, 92, died Feb. 4, 2023, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Calvert Funeral Home, with John Nolan officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Troy, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:30-2 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Margreat Manning

WEST POINT — Margreat Manning, 72, died Jan. 25, 2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Mt. Hermon M.B. Church, with the Rev. Timothy Brinkley officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

It’s official: Ninth grade will move back to SHS

STARKVILLE — At the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, ninth-graders will be back at Starkville High School. Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District trustees unanimously approved the move Monday night at their monthly board meeting. Freshmen have been attending along with eighth-graders at Armstrong Junior High School for the last three years.
STARKVILLE, MS
WLBT

Grounds of sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial ground vandalized

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - The grounds of a sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial mound have been vandalized. According to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Department of Public Safety, the Nanih Waiya Mound, which means “leaning hill” is a “sacred and important landmark” of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mark Marro

STARKVILLE — Mark A. Marro, 66, died Feb. 3, 2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Shuqualak Cemetery, with Derrick Wilson officiating. There will be no public visitation. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements. Mr....
SHUQUALAK, MS
tourcounsel.com

Mall at Barnes Crossing | Shopping mall in Tupelo, Mississippi

Mall at Barnes Crossing is a super regional shopping mall located northeast of downtown Tupelo, Mississippi. It is managed and partially owned by David Hocker & Associates and is home to over 90 specialty shops, 5 anchor store tenants, an 8-screen Cinemark movie theater, and a 600-seat food court. The anchor stores are Barnes & Noble, Jos. A. Bank, JCPenney, Ulta Beauty, 2 Belk stores, Cinemark, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Former mayor vying for CMSD board opening

Two familiar faces, including a sitting board member and the former Columbus mayor, have applied so far for an upcoming opening on the Columbus Municipal School District Board of Trustees. Yvonne Cox has applied for reappointment to the seat, while former mayor and former CMSD board member Robert Smith has...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Old Ecolab building could be new home for coroner’s office

The Lowndes County Coroner’s Office may have a new home soon. The board of supervisors voted unanimously at its Monday morning meeting to make an offer on one of the former Ecolab buildings on Lehmberg Road with the intention of moving the coroner’s office there. According to Board...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police continue investigating Monday afternoon shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police continue investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. According to a press release, two adult males showed up at NMMC’s emergency room around 12:45 Monday afternoon. Both men were suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers located a crime scene in...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Proposed ban of ‘gas station heroin’ heads for public hearing

Councilmen on Tuesday unanimously voted to hold public hearings about banning the over-the-counter substance Za-Za. Za-Za, which contains the chemical tianeptine, also is sold under the names Nootropic, Za-Za Red, TD Red or Tianaa, and is more colloquially referred to as “gas station heroin.”. Columbus citizen Joe Murphy asked...
COLUMBUS, MS
WTOK-TV

Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have involved Red Water Elementary School and Choctaw Central Middle School and High School; the potential threats led to lockdowns. In a Facebook post, the administration said both incidents “were addressed immediately and all...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS

