Commercial Dispatch
Community Profile: Friendly City artist takes on Big Apple
The vetting process to get art in a gallery in New York City is typically grueling with applications, portfolios and months on a waiting list for a brief moment of fame. Fortunately for Emmie Sheretz, art teacher at Annunciation Catholic School, this was not the case. “Most all artists apply...
wcbi.com
Starkville community supports grieving family of Gabby Frazier
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville mother said she will celebrate her daughter’s life even as she continues to deal with the pain of losing her. Paisley “Gabby” Frazier died after the ATV she was riding on was hit by a car in April of last year.
Commercial Dispatch
William E. Reeves
William E. Reeves, age 87, of Columbus, MS, formerly of Guin, AL, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his residence. Born January 22, 1936, in Columbus, MS, he is the son of the late Morris M. and Annie Dora Bonds Reeves and the husband of Betty Spain Reeves. He graduated from Mississippi State, and was a long time educator and coach. He was the past President of East Mississippi Junior College in Scooba, MS, and former Superintendent of Winston Count Schools in Alabama. He was a Veteran of the Korean War having served in the US Navy, a member of the Columbus Masonic Lodge #5, and was of the Methodist faith.
Commercial Dispatch
Three Golden Triangle restaurants in the running for best wings
The Mississippi Poultry Association recently asked the question, “Who has the best wings in Mississippi?” The answer to this question is to be decided by the people via the Best Wings online contest. Now, in the middle of its contest, it has whittled the list down to the...
Commercial Dispatch
Arthur Nolan
WEST POINT — Arthur Nolan, 92, died Feb. 4, 2023, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Calvert Funeral Home, with John Nolan officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Troy, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:30-2 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Margreat Manning
WEST POINT — Margreat Manning, 72, died Jan. 25, 2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Mt. Hermon M.B. Church, with the Rev. Timothy Brinkley officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
It’s official: Ninth grade will move back to SHS
STARKVILLE — At the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, ninth-graders will be back at Starkville High School. Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District trustees unanimously approved the move Monday night at their monthly board meeting. Freshmen have been attending along with eighth-graders at Armstrong Junior High School for the last three years.
WLBT
Grounds of sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial ground vandalized
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - The grounds of a sacred Mississippi Choctaw burial mound have been vandalized. According to the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Department of Public Safety, the Nanih Waiya Mound, which means “leaning hill” is a “sacred and important landmark” of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.
Commercial Dispatch
Mark Marro
STARKVILLE — Mark A. Marro, 66, died Feb. 3, 2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Shuqualak Cemetery, with Derrick Wilson officiating. There will be no public visitation. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements. Mr....
Commercial Dispatch
Sirius puzzle: Librarian challenges players of all ages to escape from Azkaban
It’s not every day people try to escape from the library. Since the end of January, though, patrons — young people, but not always as young as you might think — have been trying hard to escape from the Young Adult area of Starkville-Oktibbeha Public Library. Or,...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
beckersspine.com
Specialty Orthopedic Group adds urgent care clinic; expands, relocates 2 other locations
Specialty Orthopedic Group opened the SOG Urgent Care Clinic in Tupelo, Miss. The 8,500-square-foot clinic is Specialty Orthopedic Group's first standalone orthopedic urgent care clinic. The clinic will provide care for needs including fractures, pain management and both acute and non-acute orthopedic issues, according to a Feb. 3 news release.
Commercial Dispatch
Fowl play: Former Mississippi State baseball stars Jake Mangum, JT Ginn cited for duck hunting violations in Clay County
On March 10, 2020, former Mississippi State University baseball star Jake Mangum announced the release of his new camouflage HAWK2 metal bat in a promotional video posted to Twitter. “Whether you’ve got a rifle in your hand or you’ve got a bow in your hand or a baseball bat in...
tourcounsel.com
Mall at Barnes Crossing | Shopping mall in Tupelo, Mississippi
Mall at Barnes Crossing is a super regional shopping mall located northeast of downtown Tupelo, Mississippi. It is managed and partially owned by David Hocker & Associates and is home to over 90 specialty shops, 5 anchor store tenants, an 8-screen Cinemark movie theater, and a 600-seat food court. The anchor stores are Barnes & Noble, Jos. A. Bank, JCPenney, Ulta Beauty, 2 Belk stores, Cinemark, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
Commercial Dispatch
Former mayor vying for CMSD board opening
Two familiar faces, including a sitting board member and the former Columbus mayor, have applied so far for an upcoming opening on the Columbus Municipal School District Board of Trustees. Yvonne Cox has applied for reappointment to the seat, while former mayor and former CMSD board member Robert Smith has...
Commercial Dispatch
West Point boys fall at host Saltillo in Region 1-5A tournament semifinals
SALTILLO — With Saltillo’s boys basketball team trailing by two late in the fourth quarter, girls head coach Titus Goree was standing on the sideline and yelled for someone to make a play. Matthew Armstrong obliged. The senior guard scored the final five points of the game, and...
Commercial Dispatch
Old Ecolab building could be new home for coroner’s office
The Lowndes County Coroner’s Office may have a new home soon. The board of supervisors voted unanimously at its Monday morning meeting to make an offer on one of the former Ecolab buildings on Lehmberg Road with the intention of moving the coroner’s office there. According to Board...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police continue investigating Monday afternoon shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police continue investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. According to a press release, two adult males showed up at NMMC’s emergency room around 12:45 Monday afternoon. Both men were suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers located a crime scene in...
Commercial Dispatch
Proposed ban of ‘gas station heroin’ heads for public hearing
Councilmen on Tuesday unanimously voted to hold public hearings about banning the over-the-counter substance Za-Za. Za-Za, which contains the chemical tianeptine, also is sold under the names Nootropic, Za-Za Red, TD Red or Tianaa, and is more colloquially referred to as “gas station heroin.”. Columbus citizen Joe Murphy asked...
WTOK-TV
Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have involved Red Water Elementary School and Choctaw Central Middle School and High School; the potential threats led to lockdowns. In a Facebook post, the administration said both incidents “were addressed immediately and all...
