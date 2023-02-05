Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Three Golden Triangle restaurants in the running for best wings
The Mississippi Poultry Association recently asked the question, “Who has the best wings in Mississippi?” The answer to this question is to be decided by the people via the Best Wings online contest. Now, in the middle of its contest, it has whittled the list down to the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
OnlyInYourState
With More Than 1,500 Acres To Explore, Mississippi’s Largest State Park Is Worthy Of A Multi-Day Adventure
With over 20 state parks in Mississippi, you’re never too far away from some natural scenery and peace and quiet. Whether you’re looking for a new hiking trail, a campsite to call home for a few days, or just a change of scenery for an afternoon, Tishomingo State Park is just the ticket. Mississippi’s largest state park is one of the most popular state parks in Mississippi for a reason! Let’s check it out:
OnlyInYourState
For More Than Half A Century, Dining At The Hollywood Cafe In Mississippi Is Always A Timeless Experience
These days, for a restaurant to make it past a year or two, is special in its own right, but when a restaurant can claim a few decades, that pretty much guarantees you’re in for a special treat. This historic restaurant in Mississippi has been a timeless treasure for more than half a century, and you’re in for a memorable meal when you stop by.
franchising.com
Eggs Up Grill Signs Deal for Mississippi
February 07, 2023 // Franchising.com // SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Eggs Up Grill is moving into the state of Mississippi in 2023. Former Captain D’s Area Manager Richard Harris, along with his partners Bill and Larry Johnson, inked a deal for one location in Meridian, Miss. with a target opening date of this summer.
Mississippi Skies: Severe threat upgraded for later today
It looks like the storm system moving into the Magnolia State this afternoon may be a little more potent than we expected when we first started watching the potential a few days ago. A strong cold front is heading our way, but it certainly won’t feel like it today. It’s...
Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Severe threat level upgraded for most of the state
We’ve been discussing the potential for a few isolated severe storms on Wednesday since last weekend. Today, the National Weather Service upgraded the chances more of us will see those storms. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 risk for most of the state from the Tennessee...
WLBT
Electric Vehicles could become more difficult to buy in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill at the State Capital has quickly been passed in the House that could make it difficult for some electric vehicle models like Tesla to be bought and sold in Mississippi. Leaders at the State Capital could be closing the door on the Electric Vehicle...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Mississippi Skies: Severe threat coming into focus
We hope everyone got a chance to spend some time outdoors Sunday or Monday to enjoy the sunshine and springlike weather because we’re about to have a stretch of clouds, rain, and a chance for some severe storms. The rain will hold us for most of us today, but...
a-z-animals.com
Mississippi Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Whether you call this state home or are planning a visit, when does the Mississippi allergy season begin and end? If you often suffer from sniffles and dry eyes as a Mississippian, what can you do about it? Are the state and local climate to blame, or is there something more at play in this southern state?
beckersdental.com
State of dentistry in Mississippi: 12 things to know
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 1,028 active general dentists in Mississippi. Mississippi has 175 dental professional shortage areas. The state received a score of 7 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Mississippi was ranked last...
beckersdental.com
Worst states for dental health vs. number of dental provider shortage areas
Mississippi is the worst state for dental health, according to personal finance website WalletHub, while having 175 dental shortage areas, according to data from the Health Resources and Service Administration. In WalletHub's rankings from Feb. 1, the states were ranked based on two major metrics: dental habits and care and...
WDAM-TV
MS Schools response to COVID Technology Grant
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the State Fire Marshal’s Office with the investigation of a mobile home fire in Sandersville. The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art is celebrating Black History Month with a concert this Friday, Feb. 10. Second Amendment Privacy Act. Updated: 7 hours ago.
Mississippi Lottery announces ‘Green for Spring’ drawings
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced a new promotion which features cash prizes. The Green for Spring promotion will include seven weekly drawings with five winners each week. The promotion begins Monday, February 6, with the first drawing February 13. The final drawing occurs March 27. Prizes for each drawing include: […]
prentissheadlight.com
Miss Mississippi visits Carver Elementary as part of her ‘Music is Medicine’ initiative
Students at G. W. Carver Elementary got a special treat last week as Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins visited with the two first grade classes as part of her learning initiative, “Music is Medicine.”. Perkins read “Pete the Cat Rocking in My School Shoes” to Jessica Jackson and Becky Wilson’s...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi churches reflect on how COVID-19 advanced technology use in their congregations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Next month will mark the three-year anniversary of Mississippi’s first case of COVID-19. The pandemic forced us to change our habits in just about every aspect of our day-to-day life, including how we go to church. Churches around the metro said while they were utilizing...
Panthers in Mississippi: Folklore or reality?
There are no black panthers in Mississippi, at least according to state wildlife officials. Don’t tell that to the dozens of Mississippians claiming to have seen one, or at least a huge breed of cat with extremely similar characteristics. Sometimes brown or tan, sometimes black, there is no doubt many people are sure they’ve seen something exceptional.
jacksonadvocateonline.com
Rural hospital closings, dire health emergencies no big deal to Gunn
Only minutes after leaving the three-hour Legislative Black Caucus hearing on health emergencies in rural Mississippi Monday afternoon, this reporter had a chance encounter with House Speaker Phillip Gunn just outside the entrance to the Capitol building. “Mr. Speaker, why are you letting over half the hospitals in Mississippi close...
One person has won record $900,000 jackpot in Mississippi Match lottery
One Mississippi Lottery Player has won the largest jackpot in the state Mississippi Match 5 game, estimated to be $900,000. The Mississippi Lottery website confirms that one person has purchased a winning ticket, but officials have yet to specify where the ticket was purchased in the state. Mississippi’s Match 5...
