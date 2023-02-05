ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Commercial Dispatch

Three Golden Triangle restaurants in the running for best wings

The Mississippi Poultry Association recently asked the question, “Who has the best wings in Mississippi?” The answer to this question is to be decided by the people via the Best Wings online contest. Now, in the middle of its contest, it has whittled the list down to the...
STARKVILLE, MS
OnlyInYourState

With More Than 1,500 Acres To Explore, Mississippi’s Largest State Park Is Worthy Of A Multi-Day Adventure

With over 20 state parks in Mississippi, you’re never too far away from some natural scenery and peace and quiet. Whether you’re looking for a new hiking trail, a campsite to call home for a few days, or just a change of scenery for an afternoon, Tishomingo State Park is just the ticket. Mississippi’s largest state park is one of the most popular state parks in Mississippi for a reason! Let’s check it out:
OnlyInYourState

For More Than Half A Century, Dining At The Hollywood Cafe In Mississippi Is Always A Timeless Experience

These days, for a restaurant to make it past a year or two, is special in its own right, but when a restaurant can claim a few decades, that pretty much guarantees you’re in for a special treat. This historic restaurant in Mississippi has been a timeless treasure for more than half a century, and you’re in for a memorable meal when you stop by.
ROBINSONVILLE, MS
franchising.com

Eggs Up Grill Signs Deal for Mississippi

February 07, 2023 // Franchising.com // SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Eggs Up Grill is moving into the state of Mississippi in 2023. Former Captain D’s Area Manager Richard Harris, along with his partners Bill and Larry Johnson, inked a deal for one location in Meridian, Miss. with a target opening date of this summer.
a-z-animals.com

Mississippi Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Whether you call this state home or are planning a visit, when does the Mississippi allergy season begin and end? If you often suffer from sniffles and dry eyes as a Mississippian, what can you do about it? Are the state and local climate to blame, or is there something more at play in this southern state?
beckersdental.com

State of dentistry in Mississippi: 12 things to know

What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 1,028 active general dentists in Mississippi. Mississippi has 175 dental professional shortage areas. The state received a score of 7 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Mississippi was ranked last...
beckersdental.com

Worst states for dental health vs. number of dental provider shortage areas

Mississippi is the worst state for dental health, according to personal finance website WalletHub, while having 175 dental shortage areas, according to data from the Health Resources and Service Administration. In WalletHub's rankings from Feb. 1, the states were ranked based on two major metrics: dental habits and care and...
WDAM-TV

MS Schools response to COVID Technology Grant

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the State Fire Marshal’s Office with the investigation of a mobile home fire in Sandersville. The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art is celebrating Black History Month with a concert this Friday, Feb. 10. Second Amendment Privacy Act. Updated: 7 hours ago.
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery announces ‘Green for Spring’ drawings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced a new promotion which features cash prizes. The Green for Spring promotion will include seven weekly drawings with five winners each week. The promotion begins Monday, February 6, with the first drawing February 13. The final drawing occurs March 27. Prizes for each drawing include: […]
Magnolia State Live

Panthers in Mississippi: Folklore or reality?

There are no black panthers in Mississippi, at least according to state wildlife officials. Don’t tell that to the dozens of Mississippians claiming to have seen one, or at least a huge breed of cat with extremely similar characteristics. Sometimes brown or tan, sometimes black, there is no doubt many people are sure they’ve seen something exceptional.
jacksonadvocateonline.com

Rural hospital closings, dire health emergencies no big deal to Gunn

Only minutes after leaving the three-hour Legislative Black Caucus hearing on health emergencies in rural Mississippi Monday afternoon, this reporter had a chance encounter with House Speaker Phillip Gunn just outside the entrance to the Capitol building. “Mr. Speaker, why are you letting over half the hospitals in Mississippi close...
