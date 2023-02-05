Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings & Oilers: Trade Deadline Partners Once Again?
As the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline draws closer, the expectation is that the Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers will be active. Edmonton will likely buy in an attempt to get over the hump and reach the Stanley Cup Final. Detroit, on the other hand, is expected to sell as their rebuild continues.
Rangers’ Jacob Trouba delivers helmet-launching hit, dominates ensuing fight
Jacob Trouba was at it again – delivering huge hits and winning fights. The Rangers captain laid a massive, helmet-launching hit on the Flames’ Nazem Kadri during the second period of New York’s 5-4 overtime win at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. With the Calgary center on the ice near the Rangers’ net, his teammate Dillon Dube attempted to make Trouba pay for the hit, sparking a fight. It didn’t prove to be the best decision for Dube. After an early – and short – stalemate, Trouba tossed four or five punches and wrestled Dube to the ground with the score knotted at two. The 28-year-old Trouba has become of the NHL’s more notorious hitters on the ice. The one he delivered to the Blackhawks’ Jujhar Khaira last season led to the forward being stretchered off the ice before landing in the hospital. Trouba reached out via text after the hit – which some believed as borderline dirty — happened and the two put it behind them during training camp this season. Trouba also clobbered Blackhawks center Andreas Athanasiou in December during a 5-2 loss.
NHL
Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume
Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser has been in game for over 40 years. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume:
Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball
Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
Yardbarker
Meet the Sellers: the Detroit Red Wings
Welcome to a new little series Tyler Yaremchuk and I are doing leading up to the trade deadline: Meet the Sellers. With the Oilers playing a fairly soft schedule going up against the Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets all ahead of the deadline, we’re going to take a look at a few players from each team who could be on the move.
BREAKING: Heat And Spurs Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs have made a trade.
How the Kyrie Irving trade affects the Detroit Pistons’ trade market
With the trade deadline just a few days away, it’s been all quiet around the Detroit Pistons, who are biding their time to make a move, or not. The same can’t be said about the rest of the NBA, which was rocked with the news that controversial superstar Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 1st-round pick and two second-rounders.
Former Laker Wants to Return to NBA, Play With Purple and Gold
While playing one season in Los Angeles, the forward averaged 7 points and 2.3 rebounds.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: 5 Trade Targets at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline
Unless they go on an incredible run over the next couple of weeks, the Detroit Red Wings are poised to be sellers at the NHL Trade Deadline once again. Though they still seem to be trending in the right direction, they aren’t quite at the level of the playoff teams ahead of them. It’ll be interesting to see how aggressive general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman will be at the deadline, but all signs point to him making at least a couple moves as he looks to trim some of the fat from the roster.
markerzone.com
FORMER CANUCKS FIRST-ROUNDER PUT ON TRADE BLOCK IN SWITZERLAND AFTER ALTERCATION WITH TEAMMATE
According to Swiss media outlet, Le Matin, former Vancouver Canucks first-round pick Jake Virtanen has been placed on the trade block after reportedly getting into an altercation with a teammate back on January 31st. The reported incident happened towards the end of a game between Virtanen's club, EHC Visp and...
Yardbarker
Yankees Officially Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
Danish played for the Red Sox in 2022 and made 32 appearances out of the Boston bullpen and compiled a 5.13 ERA and recorded 32 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched. The 28-year-old began his Major League Baseball career with the Chicago White Sox in 2016 and spent three seasons with the club.
Two Michigan Hoopers Could Leave School Early After This Season
Michigan's basketball season isn't going overly well, but two players have played well enough to be considered early entrants in the upcoming NBA Draft.
MLive.com
Former Tigers infielder named special assistant with Rangers
Former Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler has been named a special assistant to the general manager for the Texas Rangers. Kinsler, 40, retired after the 2019 season. He spent eight of his 14 big-league seasons with the Rangers and still lives in the Dallas area. He was inducted into...
Goff: Lions Would've 'Loved' Chance to Play in Playoffs
Lions quarterback Jared Goff appeared on The Rich Eisen Show.
Yardbarker
Detroit Lions’ Rookie Aidan Hutchinson Praised by NFL Legend
Proven by his defensive rookie of the year considerations, Detroit Lions’ rookie Aidan Hutchinson had a phenomenal 1st season in the NFL. Producing unlike any rookie edge rusher in NFL history, the Michigan native propelled himself to 9.5 sacks, three interceptions, nine tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries. His outstanding rookie year drew the attention of many NFL stars and legends alike.
Yardbarker
New Team Reportedly Interested In Cam Reddish
SNY's Ian Begley (on his show "The Putback") reports that a new team to show interest in Reddish is the Denver Nuggets. Via Begley: "I've heard that Denver had registered some interest in Cam Reddish recently, so you can add Denver to the name of teams that has had interest in Cam Reddish. I also think the Knicks had contact more recently with Detroit on a potential Reddish deal, so keep an eye there."
HometownLife.com
Canton football has hired a new coach. Where he's from will surprise you.
Don't even bother asking Casey Bess. Not even the new Canton football coach knows the answer yet. "That's the million dollar question everyone has been asking me," said Bess, who was hired Feb. 3 to replace Andy LaFata as the Chiefs' next head coach. Obviously, if you're familiar with the...
Red Sox Reportedly Take Chance On Interesting Longtime Independent Ball Reliever
Boston recently made another depth move
Goff explains how 'national audience' confused his trade to Lions
The narrative upon his arrival to the Lions was that he was a salary dump and a stopgap quarterback, a price Detroit was forced to pay for better draft picks.
