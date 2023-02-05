ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Alabama Now

Head-on collision leaves two Alabama women dead, troopers say

Two Alabama women were killed Tuesday after a head-on collision, state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the lives of a Georgiana woman and a Brewton woman. Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana, was fatally injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe she was...
GEORGIANA, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan police searching for missing teen

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing Dothan teen. Symaria Green was last seen at her residence located at the 100 Block of Boxwood Court in Dothan on February 2 at 7:00 a.m. Green is known to frequent Martin Homes and...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Bed, Bath & Beyond to close Montgomery, Opelika stores

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bed, Bath & Beyond will close its stores in Montgomery and Opelika as the embattled home-goods retailer weighs filing for bankruptcy. Store closing signs were posted to the doors of both locations on Saturday. These locations were not on the list of 87 store closures the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Suspect wanted for Midland City robbery

Dothan commissioners won't decide this week whether to purchase additional homes in an effort to stymie flooding. Already charged with fatally shooting Breunia Jennings in 2018, he had been free on $350,000 bond. Dothan breaks ground on new athletics facility. Updated: 8 hours ago. A big day for Dothan High...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Montgomery seeking to revamp aging community centers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Newtown Community Center is a popular place for kids to play and churches to host events, but it is also aging. In fact, only five of the city’s 23 community centers are in “good or fair” condition. “None of them were in...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

“Walking Dead” actor to appear in a Henry Co. courtroom next week

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama man who has acted in several movies and TV shows including, “The Walking Dead” is facing multiple charges in Henry County. Jeremy Brandon Carroll, 40 of Abbeville is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of obstructing governmental operation.
HENRY COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Tuskegee man arrested for Auburn auto burglary and theft

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Auburn and Tuskegee Police Department arrested a 44-year-old man on several warrants, including theft. According to authorities, Christopher Dewayne Rogers of Tuskegee was apprehended from an incident reported on Jan. 26, 2023, near the 1700 block of South College Street. Police say a victim said a suspect illegally entered their automobile and stole their property.
TUSKEGEE, AL
wdhn.com

Local educator receives lifetime achievement award for gifted education

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A local teacher has received a lifetime achievement award from the Alabama Association for Gifted Children. Every year the AAGC take nominations for this award and most of the nominations favored Karen Mann. Mann is a Troy graduate and former Houston County Schools teacher who...
TROY, AL
AL.com

New Alabama Power CFO named among Southern Co. executive moves

Southern Company has announced a new chief financial officer for Alabama Power as part of a second round of executive appointments announced this year. Montgomery native Moses Feagin, currently serving as senior vice president, treasurer and CFO at Mississippi Power, will become Alabama Power’s CFO March 1. Last month,...
ALABAMA STATE
elmoreautauganews.com

House Fire Damages Home of Local Pastor in Millbrook; Fund established for Donations

Top Photo: Pastor Peter Cova with children Malachi and Makeena. Late Sunday afternoon, February 5th, the home of Pastor Peter Cova, who lives near the area of New Life Christian Academy in Millbrook, lost his home and everything inside after a grease fire. Cova is a Pastor for New Life Church in Millbrook. He is also a Chaplain for the City of Millbrook and a Police Chaplain, as well as a Reserve Officer for Millbrook Police Department.
MILLBROOK, AL
apr.org

Alabama lawmaker files bill against panhandling

GOP lawmaker Reed Ingram is prefiling a bill ahead of the start of the March legislative session. It would outlaw roadside begging for money, by adding wording to an existing state law. WSFA-TV reports that Reed’s bill would take Alabama measure against loitering a step further. His bill would prohibit an individual from loitering on a public roadway or in the right of way of a public roadway. The city of Montgomery’s ordinance banning panhandlers from asking for money was challenged last year because opponents said it violated panhandlers’ first amendment rights. So, the City of Montgomery launched the Give Smart Montgomery campaign. The idea was to encourage residents to text donations to “GIVE MGM” to 44321. Those dollars would go to the Central Alabama Community Foundation, instead of handing money to panhandlers. Ingram says roadside begging has gotten out of hand, and what he’s proposing could help municipalities statewide. He points out this public safety bill focuses on keeping both the driver and the panhandler safe. Reed says he doesn’t expect any opposition to this bill. The 2023 legislative session starts March 7.
ALABAMA STATE
elmoreautauganews.com

Three Stolen Vehicles recovered in Autauga County

On Wednesday, February 1,2023, Investigator Porath was contacted by Prattville Police Department regarding three stolen vehicles that may be in the county. On Saturday, February 4,2023, Porath followed a lead as to the possible location of the stolen vehicles. After further investigation, Investigator Porath, along with Cpl. Hill, went into the woods and discovered three vehicles matching the description of the stolen vehicles. All three vehicles were then confirmed to be stolen from the City of Prattville and recovered at that time. The matter remains under investigation.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

