tdalabamamag.com
Trinity Presbyterian freshman RB Ja’Michael Jones becoming national recruit
Trinity Presbyterian School’s running back, Ja’Michael Jones’ offer list is starting to resemble the list of some of the nation’s top prospects, and he is only a freshman. Jones currently holds 11 D1 offers, including offers from Auburn, Georgia, USC and Texas A&M after an impressive...
Just A Minute: Should There Be Changes in Alabama Basketball's Lineup?
Nimari Burnett and Rylan Griffen have taken a step forward while Jaden Bradley has taken a step backwards. Will there be a change?
wdhn.com
Construction officially underway on new athletic facilities at Dothan High School
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Work has officially begun on a project benefitting many Dothan High School athletes. It has been more than a decade since Dothan City Schools has had a groundbreaking event, but Monday the district celebrated the launch of construction on new athletic facilities for the Wolves.
Alabama (AHSAA) high school basketball playoff brackets: 2023 area tournament matchups, game times
The 2023 Alabama (AHSAA) high school boys and girls basketball playoffs start this week with area tournament game across the state. The area semifinals are scheduled for Feb. 6-8, with the area championship games scheduled for Feb. 9-10. Teams that advance to the area championship game ...
Head-on collision leaves two Alabama women dead, troopers say
Two Alabama women were killed Tuesday after a head-on collision, state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the lives of a Georgiana woman and a Brewton woman. Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana, was fatally injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe she was...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — These empanadas and street tacos are on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
Jose Guevara is from El Salvador and has worked in a number of Mexican restaurants. So when it came time to open up a place of his own, he knew how to make it stand out from the rest. La Zona Rosa Hillwood Mexican Café in Montgomery offers a combination...
wdhn.com
Dothan police searching for missing teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing Dothan teen. Symaria Green was last seen at her residence located at the 100 Block of Boxwood Court in Dothan on February 2 at 7:00 a.m. Green is known to frequent Martin Homes and...
WSFA
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close Montgomery, Opelika stores
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bed, Bath & Beyond will close its stores in Montgomery and Opelika as the embattled home-goods retailer weighs filing for bankruptcy. Store closing signs were posted to the doors of both locations on Saturday. These locations were not on the list of 87 store closures the...
wtvy.com
Suspect wanted for Midland City robbery
Dothan commissioners won't decide this week whether to purchase additional homes in an effort to stymie flooding. Already charged with fatally shooting Breunia Jennings in 2018, he had been free on $350,000 bond. Dothan breaks ground on new athletics facility. Updated: 8 hours ago. A big day for Dothan High...
WSFA
Montgomery seeking to revamp aging community centers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Newtown Community Center is a popular place for kids to play and churches to host events, but it is also aging. In fact, only five of the city’s 23 community centers are in “good or fair” condition. “None of them were in...
wdhn.com
“Walking Dead” actor to appear in a Henry Co. courtroom next week
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama man who has acted in several movies and TV shows including, “The Walking Dead” is facing multiple charges in Henry County. Jeremy Brandon Carroll, 40 of Abbeville is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of obstructing governmental operation.
WTVM
Tuskegee man arrested for Auburn auto burglary and theft
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Auburn and Tuskegee Police Department arrested a 44-year-old man on several warrants, including theft. According to authorities, Christopher Dewayne Rogers of Tuskegee was apprehended from an incident reported on Jan. 26, 2023, near the 1700 block of South College Street. Police say a victim said a suspect illegally entered their automobile and stole their property.
wdhn.com
Local educator receives lifetime achievement award for gifted education
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A local teacher has received a lifetime achievement award from the Alabama Association for Gifted Children. Every year the AAGC take nominations for this award and most of the nominations favored Karen Mann. Mann is a Troy graduate and former Houston County Schools teacher who...
ALEA: Two-vehicle crash occurs following a police pursuit in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — On Tuesday, a two-vehicle crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. after Millbrook Police Officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit. According to ALEA, the crash occurred on Alabama 14 near Interstate 65 in Elmore County. ALEA Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the scene, and the crash is under investigation. ALEA says […]
New Alabama Power CFO named among Southern Co. executive moves
Southern Company has announced a new chief financial officer for Alabama Power as part of a second round of executive appointments announced this year. Montgomery native Moses Feagin, currently serving as senior vice president, treasurer and CFO at Mississippi Power, will become Alabama Power’s CFO March 1. Last month,...
elmoreautauganews.com
House Fire Damages Home of Local Pastor in Millbrook; Fund established for Donations
Top Photo: Pastor Peter Cova with children Malachi and Makeena. Late Sunday afternoon, February 5th, the home of Pastor Peter Cova, who lives near the area of New Life Christian Academy in Millbrook, lost his home and everything inside after a grease fire. Cova is a Pastor for New Life Church in Millbrook. He is also a Chaplain for the City of Millbrook and a Police Chaplain, as well as a Reserve Officer for Millbrook Police Department.
apr.org
Alabama lawmaker files bill against panhandling
GOP lawmaker Reed Ingram is prefiling a bill ahead of the start of the March legislative session. It would outlaw roadside begging for money, by adding wording to an existing state law. WSFA-TV reports that Reed’s bill would take Alabama measure against loitering a step further. His bill would prohibit an individual from loitering on a public roadway or in the right of way of a public roadway. The city of Montgomery’s ordinance banning panhandlers from asking for money was challenged last year because opponents said it violated panhandlers’ first amendment rights. So, the City of Montgomery launched the Give Smart Montgomery campaign. The idea was to encourage residents to text donations to “GIVE MGM” to 44321. Those dollars would go to the Central Alabama Community Foundation, instead of handing money to panhandlers. Ingram says roadside begging has gotten out of hand, and what he’s proposing could help municipalities statewide. He points out this public safety bill focuses on keeping both the driver and the panhandler safe. Reed says he doesn’t expect any opposition to this bill. The 2023 legislative session starts March 7.
wdhn.com
Capital murder suspect who was out on bond arrested and charged with robbery
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Sunday morning, Dothan Police arrested a capital murder suspect who was out on bond and charged him with robbery. Police arrested Jamie Townes, who is accused of killing Breunia Jennings in March of 2018. According to jail records, police charged Townes with third-degree robbery....
elmoreautauganews.com
Three Stolen Vehicles recovered in Autauga County
On Wednesday, February 1,2023, Investigator Porath was contacted by Prattville Police Department regarding three stolen vehicles that may be in the county. On Saturday, February 4,2023, Porath followed a lead as to the possible location of the stolen vehicles. After further investigation, Investigator Porath, along with Cpl. Hill, went into the woods and discovered three vehicles matching the description of the stolen vehicles. All three vehicles were then confirmed to be stolen from the City of Prattville and recovered at that time. The matter remains under investigation.
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. crash sends one person to the hospital in serious condition
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — A Saturday night single-car crash sends one person to the hospital in serious condition. Crews rushed to the 2100 block of South State Highway 103 in Slocomb to a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries. When they arrived they found a single vehicle...
